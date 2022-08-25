Large graduating classes lead to uncertainty at top of West Region

Last year's state finalists in volleyball, Century and Bismarck High, each graduated more than half a dozen seniors off their squads.

That yawning gap in departing talent leaves the 2022 volleyball season, particularly in the West Region, up for grabs.

"It's going to be a tough conference," Century head coach Jamie Zastoupil said. "A lot of good players graduated around the West Region. Legacy has a big senior class this year, so they'll be tough. Jamestown will be good, they always do a good job with their program.

"Then you have teams like Minot and Mandan who have new coaches, and that might have them showing us something different than what we've seen in years past."

The loss of talent from the Demons and Patriots isn't limiting the outside view of both teams.

Century was named the top pick in the WDA preseason volleyball poll, with Bismarck earning the only non-Century first-place vote and placing second in the poll.

"Our expectations haven't changed, it's just a new group on the floor," Bismarck head coach Brianna Kline said. "It's nice to see most teams are starting on the same playing field, which gives the girls some confidence that we're not the only ones in this situation.

"It's good to know that other people see what we expect from our gym and that people saw the depth on our bench last year. Last year we weren't seen as a threat to start the year, and this year we are."

What Century and Bismarck lack in the size of their returning player lists, they more than make up for it in the talent of their returners.

Bismarck's powerhouses this year will be seniors Brooke Curtis and second-team All-State setter Payton Foster and junior hitter Tayla Andersen.

"It helps a lot to have them back," Kline said. "All three have been in the gym for us the last three or four years, so they know the level of play and work we expect in our gym. It's awesome to see their leadership come out.

"Those three experienced the state championship last year, and they have the drive to get back there and finish the next time around."

Curtis and Foster are the lone seniors on this year's Demons squad, but Andersen is one of nine juniors, giving the Demons a bright future over the next two seasons.

"Our junior class is very big both on varsity and JV," Kline said. "Being able to have them in the gym will be great for them next year so they know what the level of play is like at varsity."

Century has big names of their own, with seniors Claire Bauman, Logan Nissley, and Mylie Trahan leading a very young roster that has nearly as many underclassmen (eight) as upperclassmen (nine).

Where Century may struggle early on is in the health of their players.

"It's been a challenging summer for sure," Zastoupil said. "Logan (Nissley) is coming off surgery on both of her feet, Mylie Trahan tore her ACL during the track and field season while throwing a javelin, and Claire Bauman missed time over the summer.

"We're hoping to get Logan and Mylie back in October, but that will give our underclassmen a lot of time on the court."

That's not to say that Nissley and Trahan haven't found ways to stay involved with the team while they work their way back to full health.

"I'm pleased with Logan and Mylie, they've been good leaders for the rest of the team while on the sidelines," Zastoupil said. "They're taking on a different role while they work their way back to full health and we can't wait to get them back."

With two of their biggest outside hitters sidelined until further notice, the defending state champions will have to rely on other players to step up.

"(Junior outside hitter) Eden Fridley has had a lot of varsity experience in basketball and track, and you couldn't even tell she hasn't had much varsity volleyball experience," Zastoupil said. "(Junior middle hitter) Erika Lee is going to be a force to be reckoned with for us, she's got a nice block. (Sophomore outside hitter) Atrianna Backman will play a lot too, she's currently playing Logan's position for us."

All North Dakota Class A volleyball teams are in Bismarck this weekend to play in the Bismarck Public Schools Crossover tournament.

West Region teams will get seven three-set matches against their chosen opponents from the East Region, giving all attendees a good sense of where everyone is at before the regular season officially begins.

"It'll be interesting to see and fun to watch the girls come out and compete knowing we aren't starting out with a regular season game," Kline said. "We'll be dressing everybody from both JV and varsity so we can give players a break when they need it. The girls are excited to just play.

"We had the Jamestown scrimmages last weekend, and that was a lot of playing as well, so hopefully that has them ready for this weekend."

The schedule and game locations for the BPS Crossover can be found on D2.