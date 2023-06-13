Tuesday was the final day of the two-day Optimist Volleyball All-Star series, with the opener being played Monday at Fargo North and the closer at Legacy High in Bismarck.

Led by Bismarck talents Claire Bauman (Century) and Chelsa Krom (Legacy), Team Blue swept the two-game All-Star series with a 4-0 win over the Red Team Tuesday, 25-22, 26-24, 25-16, 25-15.

"It felt great, we were competing against great players," Krom said. "It felt good. We had a lot of fun out there, we were a little shaky in the beginning and we took home those last two sets."

"Just to be a part of this experience, being around all these amazing young ladies, it's a cool experience," West Fargo Sheyenne and Team Blue coach Leah Newton said. "I'm glad I was part of it. I coached in the Optimist Series a few years ago, so I had a little background on it."

Bauman won a pair of state titles and took second place her senior year, so a strong performance was almost expected.

"These games aren't for your record, it's about having fun and playing with a lot of great players," Bauman said. "That's what carried us through these, it doesn't matter how well you do, it's just about having fun."

She still managed to raise the bar anyway, dropping 13 kills, two aces and 1.5 blocks.

"It's great to learn a bunch of different things and having new tools in your toolbelt from different coaches," Bauman said. "They all combine to make you a great player."

As for Krom, she registered four kills, but it was still a night to remember.

With the second of the Optimist All-Star games rotating onto her home court at Legacy, there were bittersweet memories for the soon-to-be Bismarck State Mystic.

"It was definitely a goal for me to get into the Optimist All-Star games," Krom said. "I've had other teammates ahead of me that played in it, and I wanted to get here one day and have this experience. It's sad to think it's my last time playing here, but I have a lot of memories on this court and it was good to end on a good game while having a lot of fun."

"Chelsa's such a sweet and great person, and it's great not having to block her across the net," Bauman said. "I don't have to worry about her anymore."

Despite first of the two games being across the state 24 hours prior, none of the Blue Team's top arms looked tired.

The Newton-coached team finished with three players in double figures in kills Tuesday, with Bauman leading the way with 13 and followed closely by Kailee Waasdorp of West Fargo Sheyenne and Taylor Christensen of Glen Ullin-Hebron, both with 10.

"We spent the last couple days wiping the rust off, but everybody is so good and they adapt to each other so well, it didn't take too long to get into a groove with each other," Bauman said. "It was great getting to know some of the girls (from Class B), they have a lot of talent and it was fun getting to see what they can do."

The first and second sets Tuesday were both close, with the red team leading for long stretches in both.

Blue's arms ran Red down in both sets, as Krom nailed down set 1 with a kill after a 3-0 run and Red failed to convert on three straight set points starting at 24-21 in set two, following which the Blue Team ran off five straight points for the win, capped by a pair of aces from West Fargo setter Olivia Soine.

"We have so much fun, it's crazy," Krom said. "Everybody is a great player with phenomenal skills, and it's great to have such a talented team."

Set 3 was all Bauman in giving Blue the win with an extra set to go.

Century's star partner to Logan Nissley had six kills, an ace and a half-block across her time on the court in the set, and Blue recovered from a 5-1 deficit to start the set to run away with it after taking their first lead at 13-12.

"I think everybody performed to the best of their ability today," Bauman said. "It was awesome to see everybody having fun and smacking the crap out of the ball."

Defense was crucial to Blue finishing strong.

Newton's players were able to overcome five mistakes in set 3 and eight in set 4 by letting nearly no other ball from across the net touch the ground.

"The past few days, we had some practices to get used to everybody," Krom said. "It was easy to do that because everybody was great."

"We emphasized the importance of communicating because we were coming from different programs and backgrounds," Newton said. "The more we communicate, the faster we get to know each other, so we focused on getting to know each other and they took that in and bonded."

Christensen dominated in the final set, registering seven of her 10 kills in the final 40 points of play.

"Every player is a phenomenal player, our team meshed well together and had a fun energy," Newton said. "Everybody was having fun, we mixed up lineups a lot and everybody was playing hard and doing great things on the floor."

Team Red was led in Tuesday's loss by West Fargo Sheyenne's Reagan Bogenreif (eight kills), Bismarck High's Payton Foster (one kill, three aces), Bismarck Legacy's Asiah Gross (five kills, one ace) and Fargo South's Emma Dalby (six kills, 1.5 blocks).

"Last time I coached in the Optimist, it was East vs. West, and this time we mixed everybody up and the coaches were assigned," Newton said. "The girls got an opportunity to play with people they don't see as much, and throughout the week, we practiced together and it was really fun and uniting, the girls bonded well no matter what team they were on."