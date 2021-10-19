Intact Skyhawks earn 3-1 win over Washburn

On Tuesday night, Tricia Sorensen had a luxury she had been without since Aug. 28.

She got to start her expected starting lineup for the first time since the season opener.

Washburn took the opening set but Shiloh Christian found its groove and the Skyhawks went on to win the next three to take a 21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 26-14 victory over the Cardinals in a Region 5 contest.

“This was only our second game having on whole team together since the first game of the season,” Sorensen said. “So I think it took us a while to get used to the new lineup, or like the 30th new lineup we’ve had this season, but we just had to get used to it.

“Washburn really came out aggressive and got us back on our heels but we did a good job of relaxing and getting back into out game.”

A 10-2 run by Washburn, keyed by two Ginger Goven kills and a kill and two aces by Ashlyn Schmitz, turned a 12-12 tie into a 22-14 Cardinals lead as the visitors took the opener 25-21.

“We were playing as a very cohesive team,” Washburn coach Mark Jennings said. “And then when we’d start to fall apart, you could see a little bit of scatteredness on the floor.”

Once the momentum slipped away, it was tough to get it back.

“Volleyball is one of those things, momentum goes to both sides and you just hope the momentum is in your favor at the end but unfortunately we weren’t the one of the receiving end,” Jennings said.

After a season of illness and injuries leading to a revolving door lineup, the Skyhawks took a while to get used to being back at full strength.

“It’s been interesting, kind of having a different kid out every practice, every game, and so we’re always learning a new lineup. The girls have been awesome at stepping up and playing whatever spot is needed for them on a given night” Sorensen said. “But it’s definitely good to finally have everybody in the spots that kind of makes us the best we can be as a team. And I think you could kind of see that tonight with our offense. It was just a lot better than it has been the past couple of games.”

A 7-3 run early in the second set turned a 5-4 Shiloh lead into a 12-6 advantage as Tayva Upgren served an ace, Dedra Wood had a big kill and Brynn Fuller added a big swing for a kill.

Upgren, Avery Hedge, Fuller and Aliyah Schock had kills in a 4-1 run that made it 17-9 and a block by Wood helped Shiloh close out a 25-20 win to even the match up.

A 7-5 run early in the third built a 13-9 lead for the Skyhawks as Wood had a block and a kill, Hedge served an ace and Fuller added a kill and an ace. Wood’s kill made it 20-16 and Shiloh closed out a 25-18 set for a 2-1 led with consecutive kills by Fuller, Schock (two) and an ace from Gabriell Kraemer on set point.

“I think we just kind of had everything click tonight,” Sorensen said. “Our serve receive was really good, so we were getting great sets. And then our hitters were able to swing. Sheridan (Brown) just played really, really well in the back row and Dedra really commanded the front row. It kind of all worked together.”

The Skyhawks opened the fourth set with five straight points and after Washburn evened it up at 14-14, Shiloh got a block from Emily Hammeren, a Wood kill, a Kraemer kill, and ace from Hedge and a block by Wood to make it 23-17.

Washburn wasn’t done, tying it up at 24-24 before the Skyhawks scored the final two points to end the match with a 26-24 win.

“It was just execution,” Jennings said. “We didn’t control the ball as much as should have. They did and in the end, it paid dividends for them. We were back on our heels a lot more than we’d like to be. More defensive than offensive attacking.”

“Tonight was good,” Sorensen said. “We have not been consistent at all so hopefully now as we got toward the end of the season we have all the girls, we stay healthy and just keep progressing to where we need to be.”

Wood finished with 14 kills and Fuller nine for the Skyhawks. Kraemer had a team-high 11 assists, Brown had 23 digs and Wood had 2.5 blocks. Upgren and Fuller had three aces apiece.

Molly Jennings had 14 kills to lead Washburn. Hannah Westrick finished with 16 assists, Goven had 21 digs and Schmitz five aces. Sydney Schmit and Schmitz each had one block.

“I’d like to finish a lot stronger with more wins but each match we’re learning a lot more about ourselves,” Jennings said. “We’re a pretty young team so we hope we can build on that. I’d like to think that we’ll finish strong.”

The Skyhawks host Hazen on Tuesday, Oct. 26 while Washburn hosts Garrison.

