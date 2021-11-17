Garrison turn disappointment into school's first trip to state volleyball tournament

Garrison thought last season might be its time to finally get to the state volleyball tournament.

Turns out the Troopers had to wait one year to make history.

Due to a COVID outbreak, Garrison was forced to quarantine on quarterfinal day of last year's Region 5 tournament. Instead of trying to make a run, everyone had to head home.

"The girls were devastated," Garrison coach Tina Irish said. "You put all the time and effort in, those girls worked really hard, and the next thing you know it was over. It was really tough."

In the end, last season's disappointment served as motivation for this year's team to get over the hump.

"The girls trained their brain, kept their eye on the prize the whole season," Irish said.

The Troopers (16-3) enter today's state tournament on a 10-match winning streak. They have not lost since Sept. 21. Garrison faces the tournament's top seed, Northern Cass, in the third quarterfinal match of the day, scheduled for 5 p.m

For Irish, originally from Pittsburgh, who lives in Bismarck, graduated from New Town High School and played college volleyball at BSC for coach Janet Erhardt in 1995, the key to her team's success is simple.

"Our girls are the first team I've coached that never wants practice to end. I can count on one hand the number of times we've had a girl miss practice. In fact, it might be zero," Irish said. "I'm big into conditioning. I could run these girls legs off and they'd never complain. I just love coaching them."

While clearly accomplished players, Irish speaks as glowingly about their character.

"On the court, my girls never get mad at each other. They never get down on each other. They're only hard on themselves individually," Irish said. "I've never seen this type of behavior before."

Being nice doesn't guarantee wins, though. The talent is up to snuff, too.

Junior Karli Klein leads the Troopers in kills (336) and blocks (94) and is second in digs (411).

"Karli's a strong middle for us," Irish said. "She's a very good all-around player."

Coryssa Behles is second on the squad in kills (134) and blocks (46).

Madelin Hurt, the only senior on the squad, is one of several stronger servers, Irish said. Hurt has 53 aces to go with 102 kills.

Setter Naia Alvarez leads the team in aces with (54) and is third in blocks (40). However, her story goes well beyond her on-court skills. As a foreign exchange student, she had to learn more than just her new teammates.

"She's very, very talented, but Spain doesn't play volleyball like we play volleyball," Irish said. "There was that, and then there was a little bit of a language barrier. We've kind of developed our own sign-language that works, but she's blended in so well with us. The girls welcomed her in and she's done a phenomenal job."

Eighth-grader Cara Schlehr also sees time at setter.

Defensively, Kaitlyn Zook "is a very good libero, she's very athletic," Irish said.

Zook, a junior has 569 digs. Junior Mason Jessen has 312. Josie Westman, another junior, plays outside hitter and is also one of the Troopers' top servers, Irish said.

After winning the Region 5 tournament, Garrison got a fire truck escort back into town, a fitting tribute for a team that made history.

"The Garrison community is unbelievable. They fundraise. They donate. They stood out in the freezing cold to welcome the team home," Irish said. "You feel the support and the love and that just adds to the experience for our girls."

The Troopers swept Grant County in the Region 5 championship game Nov. 11 and they'll need to play at the level tonight. Northern Cass is undefeated in 26 matches this season.

Irish said her team takes on all comers.

"No fear. We play better against heavy hitters, against better teams," she said. "The one weakness we've had is that we tend to play down to our competition. That won't be a problem at state. These are all great teams, but our girls aren't afraid. They have the attitude of, 'we got this.'"

