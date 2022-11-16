Experienced seniors lead young Century team at state

Few high school teams have been as omnipresent in a state title game as Century’s volleyball team has been over the last two decades.

With 15 appearances in the champions game, including eight wins, the Patriots have been a tough out in the postseason.

“It’s been a great run and I’ve been honored to be a part of it,” Century head coach Jamie Zastoupil said. “There’s a target on our backs every year, and I’m excited to see how this year’s team does and excited to see what the future holds for our returning players.”

Before they can talk title game, they have to start with the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon. Thursday’s matchup against Fargo North will be a tough one for the West Region champions.

Taking eventual East Region winners West Fargo Sheyenne to five sets, the Spartans were one of the few teams that have pushed the Mustangs to the brink this season.

“Both the East and West’s top four are about as even as it’s been,” Zastoupil said. “No match at state will be one to overlook. From what I remember of them when we played them, I liked their setter and they have three or four hitters that can really put the ball down.

“We’ll have to defend well, serve aggressively to get them out of system, and battle it out. That’s the way the state tournament should be, the top four from both sides battling it out.”

Century earned this year’s top seed out of the West thanks to two of five-set victories in Dickinson.

The Patriots were tested as they have rarely been all season, with their two most recent games being the only five-set matches they’ve played all year.

“If we hadn’t played a five-setter before going to state, I would have been a little worried,” Zastoupil said. “I was glad to see how the girls responded. Both St. Mary’s and Jamestown are good defensive teams, so it was good to see what the girls were able to do to earn wins against them.”

“We have to stay competitive with every point. We can’t get too complacent or comfortable.”

Senior outside hitter Logan Nissley led the way for the Patriots in Dickinson, totalling 48 kills, 69 digs and seven aces.

Nissley’s dominant performance led her team to the finish line, but the Patriots still got good contributions from Mylie Trahan, Atrianna Backman, Claire Bauman, Eden Fridley and others.

With few players having state tournament experience, Zastoupil is hoping for a balanced effort.

“It’s largely a brand-new experience for our team, so you hope we’ve instilled enough confidence in the girls that they know it’s just another volleyball game,” she said. “We want three or four players in double figures in kills because it keeps defenses guessing where things are coming from.”

Joining the Patriots at state from the West Region are Jamestown, Legacy and St. Mary’s.

“There were a lot of five-setters at the West Region tournament this year,” Zastoupil said. “That really showcased the strength of the West. I’m excited to see how everybody does this weekend.”

On the East side, the Mustangs are the top seed and will face the Saints in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m.

Joining Sheyenne and Fargo North are No. 2 seed West Fargo, which makes its third straight state appearance, and No. 3 seed Fargo South. The Bruins will face Jamestown in their first state appearance since 2014.

“(Having played everyone) helps a little bit because you know who players are, but (the tournaments) were so long ago that it’s a little tough to remember,” Zastoupil said. “It’s different in tournament play because you’re only playing best of three, so we have an idea of what the players are, but I don’t know if the results would have been the same if we were playing to five.

“It’s a pretty even playing field, because (the East) doesn’t know as much about us and we don’t know as much about them.”

The Patriots enter state as healthy as can be expected, with Nissley’s hand and Trahan’s knee being the only current injury problems Zastoupil is aware of.

“Everybody is pretty healthy, but knock on wood (it stays that way),” she said.

Century has played all eight teams in the field at least once. Zastoupil is interested to see which teams move on.

“It’s going to be competitive, just about every match could go five sets,” she said. “I’m excited to see how the West represents, and I’m excited to see what each new day will bring.”