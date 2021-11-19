Demons sweep West Fargo, earn first title match appearance since 2016

Emily Stonecipher, one of Bismarck's four All-West Region volleyball players, saw this coming.

She's not overconfident or brash, quite the opposite in fact, she believes in her team.

Stonecipher pounded 12 kills to go with seven digs, two blocks and an ace to lead the Demons to a 25-20, 27-25, 25-19 sweep of West Fargo in semifinal action of the state Class A volleyball tournament on Friday, their second straight 3-0 victory.

"It's unbelievable to think about, but if I'm being honest, I think we kinda foresaw this coming in the beginning of the season," the Demons' 5-foot-10 senior said. "We have a lot of strong seniors and we've been playing together since we were really young. We have a lot of team chemistry and when we all work together we can do amazing things."

Their 33-5 record certainly shows that. Today's 5 p.m. title tilt against Century will be the fifth meeting between the two teams and the rubber match, with the biggest trophy at stake.

"We just have to remember when we play Century that they're going to get some good kills, we're going to get some good kills. It's good team versus good team," Stonecipher said. "We can't get down on ourselves when we make mistakes. We just have to stay positive, keep fighting and play through to the next play."

The Demons did that in some harrowing spots Friday, particularly in the second set.

Already up 1-0, BHS raced to a seemingly insurmountable 18-9 lead. But a few errors crept in, combined with three kills by Nadia Chwialkowski, and the Packers suddenly were within one (18-17).

Later, two straight errors by the Demons and a kill by Mary Schnell gave the Packers set point at 25-24.

After a BHS timeout, the Demons scored the next three points to survive their earlier collapse. Renner connected for a clean kill to tie it. Stonecipher and Curtis walled up for a big block to set up match point before West Fargo dumped set point into the net, 27-25.

Gyeneveve Burchinal was key in the set for the Demons with six kills and a block.

"Gyeneveve really stepped up and made some big plays for us," said BHS head coach Brianna Kline. "Just going back to yesterday when Brooke Curtis rolled her ankle, Gyeneveve picked it up and did even more.

"She's been such a steady player for us."

Burchinal finished with 10 kills, one block and an ace.

As usual, the Demons got scoring from several sources. Following Stonecipher and Burchinal, Kenadi Renner had nine kills, while Curtis and big-hitting sophomore Tayla Andersen terminated seven times apiece.

Setting up most of them was junior Payton Foster, who passed out 41 assists.

"This is her first year running a 5-1 (offense)," Kline said. "It's been fun to see her transition into that role and take more of a leadership within the team."

Her 40th and 41st assist went to Stonecipher, who ended the match with two kills and an ace.

"Emily's a three-year starter for us and she's improved so much," Kline said. "Halfway through the year she kind of took it to another level with how she's played. It's been so fun to watch her."

The Demons continued their stellar play in the back row. West Fargo got 10 kills each from Chwialkowski and Chloe Pfau, but finding the floor against BHS is not easy. Mia Hinsz and Renner had 25 digs each. Taylor Schmitcke and Foster turned up 17 apiece.

"Defense is something we work on all the time," Kline said. "We know that it can make or break us during the match, so it's something we're always focusing on."

Today's championship appearance is the first for BHS since 2016, when they lost 3-1 to Century. The Demons' last title came in 2010.

"I'm just proud of the girls," Kline said. "It's kind of surreal right now, but at the same time, the girls aren't satisfied. It's going to be fun tomorrow."

Stonecipher, the third of three standout siblings in recent years for the Demons, along with Canyon and Callie, agreed.

"It's kind of what you dream about as a little kid," Emily said. "I love playing with these girls and hopefully we can go out with a bang tomorrow."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.