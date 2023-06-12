A presence at the Optimist All-Star Volleyball series has been commonplace for the Century Patriots.

This year, head coach Jamie Zastoupil and University of Mary recruit Claire Bauman will represent Century in the annual series.

Bauman's got a bit of a family history with the Optimist All-Star series. Her sister played in it previously and helped Claire drive herself to reach the level where she could continue the tradition.

"I remember when my oldest sister was able to play in it," Bauman said. "I thought it was really cool and the girls who played in it were all really great and I knew I wanted to do it one day."

The first game of the Optimist All-Star Series was played Monday at Fargo North. The series shifts to Bismarck tonight and will be played at Legacy High, starting at 7 p.m.

Bauman hit the varsity level as a call-up for the state tournament her sophomore season, and in a series of games she counts among her most memorable with the Patriots, helped the Patriots win their fifth title in six seasons.

"That was surreal, because I thought it was cool just to be there," Bauman recalled of the experience. "Then when I got to play, I felt like I had some potential and wanted to see how far I could go from that moment."

Zastoupil agreed that Bauman's play in the state tournament her sophomore season was memorable.

"Her poise in the championship game that year, she went in as a sophomore and wasn't nervous," Zastoupil said. "She did her thing and went out and played volleyball. There wasn't much of a crowd due to COVID, but the atmosphere of being at state didn't get to her. She stayed poised and when I saw her in that game, I knew she'd make a difference and an impact."

While Zastoupil says Bauman was quiet as a sophomore, she didn't stay that way for long.

"She was an energetic leader, she was really the cheerleader on the team," Zastoupil said. "She had plenty of confidence for people and brought consistency when you needed it. When she spoke, people would listen and she was well-respected for sure by our other players."

Becoming a more vocal and energetic team leader wasn't the only thing Bauman improved at.

"I would say I've gotten better at just about everything," Bauman said. "My vertical has gotten higher, my swing has gotten faster, my blocking got better. I think I got better at something in every practice I went to, so I really benefitted from playing in the Century volleyball program."

"She's improved her arm strength, she's gotten better at seeing and hitting around blocks," Zastoupil said. "She went from a non-serving middle hitter to a serving middle that could get aces for us, and that comes with confidence. She went from the background of a senior-dominated team her sophomore year to the foreground of the team her junior and senior seasons."

Due to the draft and coaching assignments falling the wrong way, Bauman and Zastoupil will spend their final week of volleyball time together on opposing sides of the net.

"We were a little sad we didn't get put together," Bauman said. "It'll be fun to see the work she's put in and show how much she's helped me all the years I played for her."

The results of the team selections had other ups and downs for Bauman.

"I played with Caton Pearcy (outside hitter from Dickinson) a couple of travel volleyball seasons ago, and I'm glad she's ready to play," Bauman said. "I was hoping to play with Asiah Gross (outside hitter from Bismarck Legacy), because she's so fun and is a really sweet person, but it's also fun to play against her one more time too."

One person not present for the Optimist Series that might have otherwise played in the game was Bauman's former teammate, Logan Nissley.

"I'm sad that Logan doesn't get to be here with me because of her being at Nebraska," Bauman said. "But it's good to see some new faces and play with people you haven't played with before."

On the coaching side, Zastoupil is teamed with Class B Kenmare-Bowbells' coach Tim Wallstrum.

"Tim and I are on the North Dakota High School Coaches Association together, he's a past president and I'm becoming president this June," Zastoupil said. "I haven't coached with him before but he's a legend in the sport and I'm hoping to learn a few things."

While the draft had the downside of separating Zastoupil and Bauman, Zastoupil does believe it provides a number of benefits.

"This is our second year doing the draft, and we're hoping it has some more competitive games," Zastoupil said. "We had some five-setters last year and we're hoping for that again this year. In the past, there was a big separation and definitely a rivalry between the East and West teams, but with the draft, it's become one big group with the girls united as All-Stars, and I appreciate that.

"We also now nominate seniors by position and the draft helps balance positions because one year I had one setter from Williston and the East had five setters, and they were missing out on hitters that we had, which caused some problems with playing time. The draft helps to balance that out a lot."

After Monday and Tuesday's games, Bauman turns her attention towards preparing to start volleyball at the college level.

Committing to the University of Mary, Bauman will hope to bring her years of winning experience with her to a program that has struggled in recent seasons.

"It's an important skill, not winning all the time," Bauman said. "You have to lose sometimes because you can learn a lot from losing. That's kind of how my senior season went, we won so many games up until the state title game, then we lost the state championship."

While uncertain of where exactly she'll find herself on the court when she does make her debut with the Marauders, Bauman was certain she made the right choice staying local.

"I knew I didn't want to go too far for college," she said. "The coaches and players were nice and welcoming too."

Particularly because of the injuries Bauman dealt with at times, Zastoupil thinks her star middle hitter will have plenty of success at the college level.

"She's dealt with adversity, and she doesn't give up easily," Zastoupil said. "It wasn't easy for her to sit back and watch when she was injured, but I think it helped her develop her game for when she was able to come back and play again. She knows she can compete at a high level and succeed in high-leverage situations, and I think that will carry well into college and the college volleyball game.

"She's got the work ethic to play well and I think she has more to do and to prove and I think she'll be able to do that."