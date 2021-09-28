Century sweeps Bismarck in West Region showdown

Neither team was able to put together that sort of run through the other two sets of the match, but in both the second and third sets, the Demons held leads of two or three points early, before the Patriots fought their way back into the lead. The match was tied at both 20 and 21 points in the second set, but a 3-0 run by the Patriots followed by a 2-0 run by Bismarck forced Bohrer to call a timeout.

"We watched a lot of film, so we looked at, and knew their tendencies," Nissley said. "Midway through the game we figured out a plan. Our preparation definitely helped us get the win."

That's when Nissley, her right arm swinging hard, sent a ball to the floor along Bismarck's side of the court gave her team a 25-23 set 2 victory.

"We have a lot of trust in each other," Nissley said. "That comes into play a lot, especially when we're in a tight match like this. We trust our back-row players and trust our hitters can find their spots. That trust is big for us when sets and matches are this close."

It seemed as though the third set would be when the Demons would begin their comeback. They took the first three-point lead of the set at 6-3 and seemed to have the Patriots out of sorts for the first time in the match.