Century sweeps Bismarck for ninth volleyball title

Before Saturday night's match between the Bismarck and Century Patriots, the Patriots and Grand Forks Red River were tied atop the all-time championship standings in Class A volleyball with eight state titles apiece.

The tie is no more, as the Patriots swept their cross-town rivals to win their ninth title, and sixth in seven years, 25-19, 25-22, 25-12.

"We had a lot of confidence coming in," Demons head coach Brianna Kline said. "We played hard, and that's all we asked of them from the beginning, that they play hard and play their game."

The Patriots and the Demons had split four matches previously this season. Century won the first regular-season meeting between the two teams and the West Region championship game, but the Demons had dealt Century their only two losses of the season at the Fargo tournament and in the second regular-season meeting.

"The two losses, including the loss in the Fargo tournament, it really pushed us and made us work harder," said senior outside hitter Camryn Harter, who had 10 kills. "Everyone was there to help us."

"The girls had a great tournament, we played really well during the West Region, practice was really good the last two weeks, so we felt good coming in," Century head coach Jamie Zastoupil said. "It's exciting to put it all together and finish this way."

Close would be an understatement to describe the first set between the two teams, as they tied were tied 11 times.

"Our goal in the game was to capitalize on runs, and focus on runs of three," Harter said. "Obviously it didn't go like that, but we just tried to keep our momentum, understand that they're going to get kills and we are too, and keep our composure throughout the game."

Tied 18-18, a 7-1 Century run over the remaining eight points of the set, including a neat-as-can-be tip for the 25th point, gave the Patriots a 1-0 lead.

"That first set is exactly what we thought the entire match would be like," Zastoupil said. "Bismarck is an amazing team. They're really strong defensively, and with all the hitters they have, they're a hard team to play.

"We thought it would go back and forth like that, so we told the girls to mentally be prepared for that and stay present in the game and go point-by-point."

A team that Zastoupil had described earlier in the tournament as not particularly good at tipping went to the tip shot more than usual in the three sets against the Demons. At times it worked well, as in the case of the final point of the first set, and at times it was a bit of a reprieve for the front line of the Demon defense.

"We knew we would have to keep the ball away from Mia Hinsz," Zastoupil said. "We tried to find some open areas, catch them running up so we could hit it to the deep court and find the open areas."

Century was the only team in the first set to earn a three-point advantage at any point, but in set two, the Demons were the team to claim that lead first, as they took a 9-5 lead.

Zastoupil's team had proven all season long that a four-point deficit in any given set was nowhere near enough to put them away, and a 4-0 response tied the game at nine apiece.

The four-point lead soon found the favor of Century, and Kline was forced to call a timeout.

"Our composure was good, we just kept at it and kept seeing what was on the other side of the net," Zastoupil said. "We had some girls step up in leadership roles to get rid of some of the nerves, and we had some experience on the floor that could do that for us."

While the second set turned out to be closer than the first, Century's short leads towards the end of the set held up. The Demons got as close as 24-22 late, but a Macy Fridgen kill ended the second set in Century's favor..

"There are eight seniors this year and we've all been playing together since elementary school," Harter said. "It's a great memory for us to make."

It seemed as though the Patriots could smell victory in the third set. Bismarck's only lead was at 2-1. From there Century went on an 11-5 run to force Bismarck to call their first timeout of the set.

Serving had been a strong point for the Patriots throughout the tournament. The Patriots finished the match with seven aces, and five of those came in the third set, as seniors Delani Clarke (2), Autumn Ketterling (2), and Jaycie Clarke (3) gave the Demons' serve-receive fits at the exact time Bismarck was needing to mount a comeback.

"Bismarck is a really good team, so we knew we would have to serve aggressively to get them out of system," Zastoupil said. "Our girls did well with that, we got a number of aces and if not aces, we got them out of system, and that's what we needed to do."

Later, a kill from Harter gave Century its 24th point, and a Demons shot that sailed out of bounds on the final possession sealed Century's title and sent both fans and team into a frenzy of celebration.

"Things started clicking there and it was fun to watch," Zastoupil said. "The girls got it in their mind, we were going to play mini games to five and win each one, and that's what they did."

Tayla Andersen had eight kills and two aces for the Demons. Kenadi Renner had nine kills. Hinsz finished with 19 digs.

After the game, Kline was awarded Coach of the Year for her efforts in bringing the Demons from out of the state tournament last year to the state title game this year.

"It felt good," Kline said. "I had a great group of girls, and that's where it starts. I thank them for a great season."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0