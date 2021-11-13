Century sweeps BHS to win West Region volleyball title

Century swept Bismarck 25-17, 25-21, 25-18 in the championship match of the West Region volleyball tournament on Saturday in Watford City.

The Demons held a 2-1 advantage on the Patriots previously this season going into the match, but Century got 10 kills and 2.5 blocks en route to earning the top seed out of the West for next week's state tournament in Bismarck.

Logan Nissley and Claire Bauman added eight kills each for Century. Delani Clarke and Abby Fletcher each passed out 16 assists. Fletcher also had two blocks.

Emily Stonecipher topped the Demons in kills (11) and aces (4). Payton Foster had 25 assists and 14 digs.

In the state quarterfinals on Thursday, Century plays Fargo Davies at 5 p.m. BHS meets West Fargo Sheyenne at 3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0