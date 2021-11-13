Century sweeps BHS to win West Region volleyball title

TRIBUNE SPORTS STAFF
Century swept Bismarck 25-17, 25-21, 25-18 in the championship match of the West Region volleyball tournament on Saturday in Watford City.
The Demons held a 2-1 advantage on the Patriots previously this season going into the match, but Century got 10 kills and 2.5 blocks en route to earning the top seed out of the West for next week's state tournament in Bismarck.
Logan Nissley and Claire Bauman added eight kills each for Century. Delani Clarke and Abby Fletcher each passed out 16 assists. Fletcher also had two blocks.
Emily Stonecipher topped the Demons in kills (11) and aces (4). Payton Foster had 25 assists and 14 digs.
In the state quarterfinals on Thursday, Century plays Fargo Davies at 5 p.m. BHS meets West Fargo Sheyenne at 3.
Century 3, Bismarck 0
Century;25;25;25
Bismarck;17;21;18
Century – Aces: Halle Mattern 2, Autumn Ketterling 1, Delani Clarke 1. Kills: Macy Fridgen 10, Logan Nissley 8, Claire Bauman 8, Dylan Dennis 6, Camryn Harter 5, Abby Fletcher 3. Assists: Clarke 16, Fletcher 16, Mattern 2, Fridgen 1, Clarke 1. Digs: Clarke 15, Nissley 11, Mattern 11, Fletcher 8, Clarke 8, Dennis 4, Fridgen 3, Bauman 1, Harter 1. Blocks: Fridgen 2.5, Fletcher 2, Bauman 1.5, Harter 1, Nissley 1, Dennis 1.
Bismarck – Aces: Emily Stonecipher 4. Kills: Stonecipher 11, Kenadi Renner 6, Tayla Andersen 6, Brooke Curtis 5, Gyeneveve Burchinal 5, Payton Foster 1. Assists: Foster 25, Mia Hinsz 3. Digs: Foster 14, Renner 14, Taylor Schmitcke 13, Stonecipher 6, Burchinal 4, Abby Lardy 3, Curtis 2, Andersen 1. Blocks: Burchinal 2, Andersen 1.5, Foster .5.
Records: Century 32-2; Bismarck 31-5.
