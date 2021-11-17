Century sets sights on state after WDA tournament win

Bismarck High has been the only team to beat Century this season.

The two teams fought all season long to a tie atop the West Region regular season standings. It seemed only right the two would meet to decide the conference championship last weekend in Watford City.

Century capped a perfect tournament, and a 34-2 regular season, by sweeping the Demons to claim the West Region tournament title for the eighth year in a row, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18.

"We really came together in that game," Century senior middle hitter Macy Fridgen said. "I know before in the locker room, we talked to each other, and we told each other that we needed to get together for this game, we were going to play for the person next to us, play for every point, and it came together and we got that 3-0 win that we’ve been wanting since our loss against them.”

Leading the Patriots through their nine-set sweep of the West Region tournament were Fridgen (27 kills, 6.5 blocks, 1 ace), Camryn Harter (28 kills, 3.5 blocks) and Logan Nissley (37 kills, two blocks).

The Patriots opened their tournament run with a 3-0 sweep against Dickinson (25-21, 25-22, 25-18). The Midgets were the only team to reach at least 20 points in more than one set against the Patriots in the tournament, which is representative of something the Patriots have dealt with all year long.

"We know that every team is going to bring their best against us, you don’t get the down day, you don’t get the day that’s easy, everybody shows up to compete," Century head coach Jamie Zastoupil said. "We talk about staying present and playing in the moment and not getting ahead of ourselves.

"I think our girls are really good at that, tuning out the outside environment, tuning out other people, and making sure we’re focusing on the ‘we’ in our gym and on our side of the net, and just staying present and doing what we need to do as a team to be able to compete."

That was also exemplified against the fifth-seeded Legacy Sabers, Century's second-round opponent. After their first regular-season match where the Sabers failed to break double digits in two of the three sets they played, the Sabers improved slightly each time they faced the Patriots, and came close to taking sets each of the next two times the teams played.

Despite Legacy's improvements, it wasn't nearly enough. Century swept the Sabers for the third time this season (25-16, 25-22, 25-14) to claim both a spot in the West Region championship game and a spot in the state tournament.

“After each of our games, if there was a game after us, we’d get to stay back and watch that," Fridgen said. "It was fun to see other teams play, because when we all have games on the same night, we only see them online, so it’s fun to feel the energy other teams have and see how they’re playing.”

But the Patriots didn't stick around in the gym particularly often last weekend. Zastoupil's squad was more often to be found doing team-bonding activities than watching their West Region counterparts play volleyball.

“I tried to keep them out of the gym as much as possible, just focusing on one game at a time, just getting to the next game," Zastoupil said. "That’s always been my philosophy, but it was good to see what other people did, a lot of really good volleyball."

Fridgen, Zastoupil, and the rest of the Patriots now turn their attention to the state tournament.

However, for the first time, they don't have to make any travel plans with Bismarck hosting for the first time since 1988.

“We’re excited to host at Bismarck," Zastoupil said. "As a coach, getting to have your kids in their own bed and in town, there are a lot of stresses that are relieved there because there isn’t as much planning, worrying about gym space and that kind of stuff."

So instead of dealing with the travails of playing away from home, the Patriots turn their attention to their opponents. First up is Thursday's match with East Region No. 4 seed Fargo Davies, set for 5 p.m. The Patriots beat the Eagles 3-0 at the East-West Crossover tournament at the beginning of the year.

"One good thing that came from COVID is now we’re streaming so many different games," Zastoupil said. "We were able to see how the East was playing, because normally we’re pretty blind to that, but now with streaming we were able to see how they were playing and the results on that side too which was nice.”

Also on the agenda is dealing with the expectations that come with carrying the top seed.

"Coming in as the number one seed from the West, you automatically have a big target on your back, and that puts a lot of pressure on us as a team," Fridgen said. "Overall we’ve been the number one seed for most of the season, so we’re pretty used to the pressure, and I’d say we’re a pretty level-headed team so we know how to handle it."

BISMARCK HIGH

How they got to state: Swept No. 10 Watford City in the West Region quarterfinals (25-15, 25-10, 25-14), swept No. 3 Jamestown in the semifinals (28-26, 25-17, 25-11), lost to No. 1 Century in the championship.

Season summary: Finished tied with Century atop the regular season region standings (19-1). Losses this season came against Fargo Davies, Fargo Shanley and Sioux Falls Washington in the season-opening tournament, Century in the regular season and in the region final (31-5 overall record). Biggest wins include regular season and Fargo tournament victories over Century.

This year's appearance in the West Region championship game was the first for the Demons since 2015, when they were swept by Century. This is the ninth time in the last 10 seasons that Bismarck has made the state tournament, after having their 13-year streak snapped last fall.

Stat leaders: Kills -- Kenadi Renner (184). Aces -- Payton Foster (37). Assists -- Foster (621). Digs -- Mia Hinsz (306). Blocks -- Brooke Curtis (34.5).

State quarterfinal opponent: No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne (16-4 EDC, 25-9 overall). Bismarck won the only meeting between the two teams in the East-West Crossover.

Last state tournament quarterfinals victory: 2016, 3-1 vs. Fargo Davies (lost 3-1 to Century in the state title game).

ST. MARY'S

How they got to state: Lost 3-1 to No. 5 Legacy in the quarterfinals (25-17, 20-25, 24-26, 24-26), outlasted No. 8 Dickinson 3-2 in loser-out play (17-25, 25-18, 16-25, 27-25, 15-13), swept No. 3 Jamestown in a state qualifier (25-22, 25-23, 25-15).

Season summary: Fourth-place finish in the regular season West Region standings (13-7). Went 11-3 against WDA teams that weren't Bismarck High or Century, with their three losses coming against Legacy, Mandan, and Minot, though they split the regular season series against all three teams.

This will be St. Mary's first state tournament appearance since 2015, and also snaps Jamestown's five-year streak of making state.

Stat leaders: Kills -- Lydia Spies (167). Aces -- Gabrielle Mann (26). Assists -- Mann (330). Digs -- Mykendra Messer (180). Blocks -- Messer (38).

State quarterfinal opponent: No. 1 East West Fargo (17-3 EDC, 27-7 overall). West Fargo swept their two meetings this year, both in tournaments.

Last state tournament quarterfinals victory: 2013, 3-1 vs. Fargo South (lost 3-0 to Shanley in the third-place game).

LEGACY

How they got to state: Beat No. 4 St. Mary's 3-1 in the quarterfinals, lost 3-0 to No. 1 Century, defeated No. 6 Mandan 3-1 in a state qualifier (19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21).

Season summary: Tied Mandan for fifth in the WDA regular season standings (12-8). Played the most 3-2 games in the conference this year (three; defeated Dickinson and Minot, lost to Jamestown). Swept in the regular season by Bismarck, Century, and Jamestown; swept Dickinson, Williston, and Watford City.

This is the second straight state tournament trip for Legacy, and fourth overall. Their victory over Mandan ended the Braves' four-year streak of making the tournament.

Stat leaders: Kills -- Breena Sand (190). Aces -- Reese Duchsherer (29). Assists -- Madi Colby (536). Digs -- JoAnna Fleckenstein (307). Blocks -- Chelsa Krom (32.5).

State quarterfinal opponent: No. 2 East Fargo Shanley (18-2 EDC, 27-7 overall). Shanley won the only matchup between the two teams at the season-opening tournament.

Last state tournament quarterfinals victory: 2016, 3-1 vs. Grand Forks Red River (lost 3-1 to Shanley in the third-place game).

