Century rolls past Fargo Davies into semifinals

An unfamiliar opponent, an unfamiliar arena … but in the end, it turned into a familiar postseason result for the Century Patriots.

Fargo Davies gave the defending state champions a big challenge in the opening set of their quarterfinal match of the state Class A volleyball tournament on Thursday in the Bismarck Event Center Exhibit Hall. But the Patriots prevailed and went on to post a 26-24, 25-11, 25-19 victory over the Eagles.

“We knew it was going to be a battle with Davies,” Century coach Jamie Zastoupil said. “They’re always such a great team. Really we just had to find our groove there. They’ve got such big blockers and when you haven’t played a team since the crossover back in August, just being able to figure that out. We had to find a way to get around their big block. I thought our girls did a nice job settling in then during the second and third sets.”

“We started off with a lot of nerves,” said Century senior middle hitter Macy Fridgen. “It’s a new gym, we haven’t played in here. Each team only has 20 minutes to find their way on the court, figuring out how the lines work. But eventually after we calmed our nerves, it really came back around.”

The Patriots, who have played in the last 10 state championship games, are one win away from another trip to the final. But it took some work to get past the Eagles and advance to the final four.

The first set saw 19 ties and nine lead changes as Davies and Century went back and forth, neither team taking a lead of more than three points.

A Camryn Harter kill made it 15-12 Century on a three-point burst, but the Eagles came back and evened it up again at 15-15.

Logan Nissley, Harter and Fridgen had kills to push Century in front 18-17, but Davies reeled off three straight points, the last two coming on a Cayla Sailer block and an Ava Wild block, to take a 20-18 lead.

Two blocks by Fridgen followed by a Fridgen kill swung the lead to Century at 21-20. Moments later a Taylor Safranski ace put Davies in front 22-21. The Eagles were in up 23-22 after a block by Wild before Nissley delivered three kills in a closing 4-1 burst to give Century a 26-24 victory.

Century grabbed the momentum in a big way in the second set. A kill by Harter, a block by Harter and Bauman and a kill by Fridgen turned a slim 6-5 edge into a 9-5 lead. Later, three consecutive aces by Autumn Ketterling sparked a 7-0 run that built a 21-8 Century lead.

“I think we starting getting our ball control back and we were playing with a sense of urgency and fighting for each point,” Zastoupil said. “I felt like we were just quiet, didn’t get a lot of runs going in the first set. We started doing that in the second.”

“We really started talking as a team,” Fridgen said. “In the first set we were pretty quiet because we were all so nervous but then we just started having fun as a team and it all came together.”

Ketterling’s aces sparked the game-changing run early, and Century got a block from Fridgen, a kill from Nissley and a kill by Harter for game point to take a 2-0 lead.

“That definitely helps,” Zastoupil sail. “It gets the momentum and in volleyball momentum is everything. When you can get the energy going on the floor and on your bench it really helps.”

Back-to-back kills by Bauman and Fridgen gave Century a 17-11 lead in the third and the Patriots closed the sweep with a 5-2 run, capped by a kill and a block from Bauman for a 25-19 win.

“We know Davies is kind of known for switching up their lineup pretty much every set so we knew that was going to happen but I thought we did a great job of adjusting to that and we just played our game and played our offense and our defense,” Fridgen said.

Fridgen and Nissley paced Century (34-2) with 10 kills apiece. Bauman finished with nine, Harter six and Dylan Dennis five.

Abby Fletcher had 19 assists, Fridgen two blocks and Ketterling had a team-leading 10 digs and the three big aces.

Cayla Sailer led the Eagles (24-12) with eight kills. Wild had seven. Safranski finished with 10 assists, Wild had three blocks, Emma Lalic 12 digs and Sailer two aces.

Century will take on Fargo Shanley in the 3 p.m. semifinal on Friday in the Main Arena.

Davies will square off with Legacy at 7 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall in the consolation semifinals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0