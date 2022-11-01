Century finishes undefeated conference season with Senior Night sweep of Legacy

All that stood between top-ranked Century and an undefeated conference season was Tuesday’s rematch against No. 4 Legacy, which had taken the Patriots to four sets earlier in the year.

The Patriots ensured this time the Sabers wouldn’t get a single set, sweeping Legacy in straight sets for their second undefeated conference season in three years.

“For the most part, we played clean volleyball,” Century head coach Jamie Zastoupil said. “It’s always exciting to get a win on Senior Night, especially since we had all four of our seniors playing.”

Not only was Tuesday’s game in Olson Gymnasium Century’s regular season finale, it was Senior Night, which was extremely important to senior hitter Mylie Trahan.

“It felt really amazing,” Trahan said. “I’ve been going to PT to get ready and my team was supporting me the whole way.

Trahan was expected to be a large piece of Century’s play this year, but due to a knee problem in the spring and a flare-up in early September, she was only able to return to playing games Friday at Mandan.

“It was definitely difficult (to have that setback),” Trahan said. “I had been ready at the start of September, so I had to keep on pushing through because I really wanted to play in my senior season.”

While Trahan was out, sophomore Atrianna Backman stepped in to fill her role and established herself as a key piece of Century’s still-bright future.

“Atrianna Backman filled in for me and she’s really grown into her position,” Trahan said. “She’s done well this season, and everybody has worked well as a team to get us here.”

Being stuck on the sideline meant Trahan had to develop other parts of her game, specifically her vocal leadership abilities.

“Being on the bench helped me bring out my inner voice,” Trahan said. “I was loud and supportive of my teammates and whenever we were down, I’d get the girls going again.”

She registered her first two kills and a block in a partial return to action against the Braves, with Tuesday’s action against Legacy being her first, and only, home game of the season.

“I did a little less against Mandan, then tonight I was fully back,” Trahan said. “I was excited to be back on the court with my team.

The Patriots didn’t need Trahan, or really any of their players, to be at peak efficiency in the first set, as the Sabers got in their own way fairly often and the Patriots built a big lead they never relinquished.

As her team had lost the first set before winning the next three in the first matchup with Legacy, Zastoupil was glad they have continued their faster starts in recent weeks against a tough opponent.

“In our last few matches, we’ve done a nice job of coming out in our first set,” Zastoupil said. “It’s something we’ve been talking about and working on and trying to get going, and keeping our composure was key in doing that.”

Legacy made improvements in the middle of the second set, forcing the Patriots into a number of poor possessions that allowed the Sabers to close the gap from 15-5 to 18-12.

Trahan registered her first block and kill on her home court in the second, and enjoyed the appreciation of her teammates and the Patriots fans in attendance.

“When I got my first kill in the middle, my teammates surrounded me,” Trahan said. “I love blocking, so when I got my first solo block, they were really supportive and feeling the environment of the gym was really nice.”

Legacy’s hopes of a comeback were for naught as the Patriots stabilized their play, and Century closed out on a 7-3 run to take the 2-0 advantage.

“Mylie got some big points for us,” Zastoupil said. “She had a block and a few kills, so it was fun to see her on the floor. She adds another dimension to our offense.”

The third set was perhaps the closest of the three played, as the Patriots didn’t run away with it to the same extend and Legacy took their first mid-set lead at 7-6.

From there, Century went on a 7-1 run to force Legacy’s first timeout of the set.

A slim lead never shrunk away again for the Patriots, and they closed out their Senior Night with one last regular season win.

“Team wins are the best wins, where you can spread things around and keep teams guessing about where the ball is going,” Zastoupil said. “It wasn’t the focus of the year for us to be undefeated, and I didn’t think we would be able to do it with how unhealthy we were at the start of the year, but this is a resilient group, a group that has guts and we’ve grown a lot from some of our less-pretty wins earlier in the season.”

It’s a bittersweet moment for some key Patriots players, as Tuesday was the final home game for Trahan, game kill leader Logan Nissley (nine kills, one ace, 17 digs), Claire Bauman (five kills, four digs, two blocks, one ace), and libero Haven Fitterer (18 digs, two assists, two aces).

“We definitely have a shot at another state title,” Trahan said. “We just need to keep working hard in practice and have faith in ourselves.”

Century will face either No. 9 Watford City and No. 8 Williston in quarterfinal play Nov. 10 in Dickinson at the West Region tournament.

“We’ll be getting our JV team ready for their end-of-the-year tournament for sure,” Zastoupil said. “This is one of my favorite weeks of practice, getting five straight days in a row in the gym with the girls and cleaning things up.”

CENTURY 3, LEGACY 0

Legacy 15 15 19

Century 25 25 25

LEGACY — Kills: Chelsa Krom 5, Asiah Gross 4, Halle Severson 3, Madison Colby 3, Brooklynn Felchle 3, Brooklyn Brendel 2, Aleah McPherson 1, Reese Duchsherer 1, Anna Sorensen 1. Aces: R. Duchsherer 2. Assists: M. Colby 15, R. Duchsherer 5. Digs: JoAnna Fleckenstein 16, Paisley Kleven 5, R. Duchsherer 3, C. Krom 3, H. Severson 2, A. McPherson 2, A. Gross 2, Brooklyn Sand 1, M. Colby 1, B. Brendel 1, B. Felchle 1. Blocks: C. Krom 2.5, R. Duchsherer 2, B. Brendel 1, A. Gross 1, H. Severson 0.5.

CENTURY — Kills: Eden Fridley 9, Logan Nissley 8, Atrianna Backman 5, Claire Bauman 5, Mylie Trahan 3, Erika Lee 2. Aces: E. Fridley 3, Geneva Ding 2, Haven Fitterer 2, C. Bauman 1, L. Nissley 1. Assists: Quinn Kost 15, G. Ding 15, H. Fitterer 2. Digs: H. Fitterer 18, L. Nissley 17, E. Fridley 7, Q. Kost 7, C. Bauman 4, G. Ding 4, A. Backman 1, E. Lee 1. Blocks: E. Lee 3, C. Bauman 2, A. Backman 1.5, Q. Kost 1.5, M. Trahan 1.

Records: Legacy 23-10 overall, 16-4 West Region; Century 31-2 overall, 20-0 West Region.