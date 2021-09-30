Century extends winning streak

Century got out to an 8-4 lead in the first set before the Braves closed the gap to 10-9 on an ace serve just inside the back line by senior libero Piper Harris, who also had a team-high 11 digs.

The Patriots responded with seven straight points with Nissley on the service line. The Braves never got closer than seven points the rest of the set and Nissley ended it with a kill.

Mandan enjoyed its first lead of the night right away in set two. The Braves led 3-0 and they kept the lead until Century tied it 7-7 on a kill by Dylan Dennis, who had five on the night. It was tied again at 9-9 before the Braves went back in front 11-9 on one of Ellie McElvaney’s three service aces.

The Patriots took their first lead at 12-11 and were up 13-12 when Fridgen scored on a tip before serving four straight points. Later, Fridgen’s tip ended the set.

Nissley opened the third set with a kill and an ace as part of a 3-0 start. It was 7-2 when things began to change. Mandan’s defense rose up and points that had come easier in the first two sets, now took three or four attempts to pay off, if at all.