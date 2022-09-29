Century dominant in four-set defeat of Legacy

Slow starts have hindered, but not stopped, Century's No. 2-ranked volleyball team the last few weeks.

It was the same story again Thursday at Legacy High School, as the Patriots dropped the first set to the Sabers before reeling off three straight wins in a four-set victory over the No. 5-ranked Sabers, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12.

"It's a great feeling (to come home with this one), Legacy's a great team," Century head coach Jamie Zastoupil said. "We knew it would be a battle from the start. We've started slow in the first set the last few games, but in the last three (sets) we were able to get a run at the beginning and carry momentum through."

Riding a raucous crowd in a nearly full Haussler Gymnasium, Legacy got off to a hot start, taking multiple five-point leads on the Patriots as Century struggled to solve Legacy's block.

An ominous sign for the remaining sets presented itself late in the first set, as Legacy's hot start evaporated and the Patriots tied the match at 19-all before a back-and-forth finish to the set saw Legacy do just enough to pull out the win.

"We came out with a plan in the first set, and we executed that plan and we were able to get Century out of their groove," Legacy head coach Jennifer Astle said. "Five Legacy errors doesn't bode well for you. We were able to finish that set out, but we went into that next set a little rattled, and we never made the mental shift."

"I saw us get the momentum back in the first set with that run at the end," Zastoupil said. "Hats off to Legacy, they have a lot of hitters, and until you can start figuring out what they're doing, they're hard to defend."

Legacy had a shot of momentum to start the second set, but three tied points at 5, 6, and 7 all saw Century take its first two-point lead of the match at 9-7.

That two-point lead, plus the awakening of Logan Nissley (15 kills and 25 digs), seemed to be all the Patriots needed.

"Logan's just such a great player, she's a playmaker," Zastoupil. "She took it upon herself to do what she did, she's a great athlete to have on the floor."

Springboarding into a 16-10 run, the Patriots rode their own boisterous crowd into a victory in the second set.

The energy of the Patriots, and the shift of the Sabers in how they had gone from taking Century out of system to dealing with a Century team not giving them anything easy, was noticeable.

"We knew today would be a big game where we'd need to push every point to win," Century hitter Claire Bauman (14 kills, six digs, two blocks) said. "We'd need to go on runs and have a good team atmosphere. We started off a little down, and we used it to build our confidence and we turned things around and made it our game."

A run with Nissley at the service line gave Century an early lead in set three, a lead the Patriots ran with.

Neither team was surrendering points easily, and throughout the match, several lengthy rallies thrilled fans on both sides of the floor.

The Patriots hit the media timeout with a 15-8 lead, and they didn't slow down after that, going on a 10-5 run to seize control of the match and take a 2-1 set lead.

"In that second set, we started to play from behind and then we played not to lose," Astle said. "That was a mindset shift that we didn't make from there on out, we stayed there in that funk. In the third and fourth set, Century was smart. They knew when they had a double block and started to put the ball around the block and knew when they had a split and could swing."

Despite being frustrated into mistakes by the Patriots, the Sabers kept things tight in the fourth set, not allowing more than a point of separation through a 6-6 tie 12 points in.

Nissley's domination of the second set led into a team-oriented attack by the Patriots in set three. In set four, it was Bauman's turn in the spotlight.

"After the second set, we were energetic," Bauman said. "We wanted to win and end it four. We just put the ball on the floor. Legacy's block is huge, but we found open areas of the court, the corners were open, and we took advantage."

Going sky-high for a number of her kills, Bauman put an exclamation point on Century's second win of the year over a top-five ranked team in the West Region.

"Thanks to my passers and setters, I was able to get those kills," Bauman said. "Those balls helped the team momentum, brought up the energy, and led us to a victory."

Joining in on the fun offensively for the Patriots were Eden Fridley (nine kills and 16 digs) and Erika Lee (eight kills, four digs, 2.5 blocks), who both had their moments to shine when Century's offense got going.

"Our girls did a nice job, our setters were able to disperse the ball," Zastoupil said. "Haven (Fitterer) passed well out of the back row, so did Logan (Nissley) and Eden (Fridley). That's the key for a team, if you can find your dynamic hitters, you can have kids making big plays."

On Legacy's side, hitters Asiah Gross (10 kills, six digs, a service ace, an assist, and a half-block) and Halle Severson (seven kills, seven digs) highlighted the losing effort.

Astle knows the loss will stick with her team for the rest of the season, or at least until they can dish a little damage back to the Patriots.

"When the wins are important is in November," Astle said. "This is one of those bitter-tasting losses that you can take to practice every day and use it to drive you and dig deep and find things to work on and make a change. Our kids aren't walking away satisfied having won a set, we feel we can compete against Century when we're doing the things we need to do and not staying in cruise control."

But first, Legacy has to reset and prepare for this weekend's matchup against Williston, a road double-counter.

"We have a big one on Saturday against Williston, that's a double counter for us," Astle said. "It's not easy to get off the bus and go play, it's not something we have to fight through as much as some of the other teams. We have to regroup, figure out what we're going to do, and focus on that next."

Century's next match is also a road double-counter, a trip up north to Minot to face the Magicians.

But before getting ready for that, Century will take a night to celebrate the win.

"We want to celebrate this one a little bit, the girls are pretty excited about this one," Zastoupil said. "Then it's back to work, cleaning things up, figuring out how we can get all of our hitters involved every night."