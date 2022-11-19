Blue Jays beat Sabers for third

In their fourth match of the season, Jamestown and Legacy battled out one last five-set match with the Blue Jays coming out on 16-25, 27-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-11.

The Sabers controlled play in the first and fourth sets, but let leads in the second and fifth sets slip away to allow the Blue Jays to rally.

The win gave Jamestown the season series win between the two teams, having beaten Legacy in three of four matches, and winning the three most recent matches between the teams.

Bernadette Newman had 24 kills, 21 digs and three blocks for Jamestown.

Makenna Nold had 11 kills, 26 assists, 16 digs, 3.5 blocks for the Blue Jays.

Asiah Gross led Legacy in kills, knocking out 14 with eight digs and a block to round out her sheet.

Reese Duchsherer had a five-stat game with 20 assists, 16 digs, 8 kills and 2.5 blocks.

The loss means Legacy matches its highest finish at the state tournament, having previously taken fourth in 2016.

WEST FARGO 3, ST. MARY'S 0

In Class A's first game of the day Saturday, East No. 2 seed West Fargo swept St. Mary's 3-0.

Lexi Gerving had 14 kills and Lydia Spies had 10 for the Saints, who ended their year finishing two spots higher than last year's eighth-place finish.

Mykie Messer had seven kills, two assists, six digs and two blocks in a well-rounded final performance for the Saints.

FARGO SOUTH 3, FARGO NORTH 1

In a battle of Fargo teams in the seventh-place match, South beat North in four sets, 3-1.

Emma Dalby went out in style for the Bruins, notching 19 kills and two blocks in her final game.

Haidyn Tollefson had a balanced performance across the net in her final game, putting down 11 kills, five digs, and a block.

THOMPSON 3, KENMARE-BOWBELLS 1

A monster game from Brenna Stroklund -- 25 kills, eight digs -- wasn't enough to lift fourth-seeded Kenmare against third-seeded Thompson, who beat the Honkers 3-1.

Summer Hegg capped a giant tournament with a 17-kill, three-ace, 4.5-block day for the Tommies.

Clara Stevens had 13 kills, two digs and three blocks for Thompson.

NR-S 3, OUR REDEEMER'S 2

In the fifth Class B matchup to go five sets, New Rockford-Sheyenne edged Minot Our Redeemer's for fifth, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 18-25, 16-13.

Kelsie Belquist willed her team to a win with a game-high 26 kills, three aces, eight digs and three blocks, as no other Rocket player entered double figures in kills.

For the losing Knights, Leah Linquist had 17 kills, four aces, two assists, seven digs, three blocks. Maya Vibeto added 14 kills, 28 digs.

DICKINSON TRINITY 3, GARRISON 0

In one of just three sweeps in the Class B tournament, Dickinson Trinity salvaged its trip to Bismarck with a 3-0 defeat of Garrison in the seventh-place game, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16.

Just five players registered kills for the Titans, who were led by Isabella Kovash's 12. Joining her on the kill list were Ava Jahner (11), Olivia Kessel (10), Melissa Zach (eight) and Helena Pavek (four).

Karli Klein was Garrison's highlight player all tournament. Klein had 14 kills, 15 digs, and a block to end her career.

Delaney Deschamp had 41 assists, four digs and a block for the Titans.