Blue Jays beat Sabers for third

In their fourth match of the season, Jamestown and Legacy battled out one last five-set match with the Blue Jays coming out on 16-25, 27-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-11.

The Sabers controlled play in the first and fourth sets, but let leads in the second and fifth sets slip away to allow the Blue Jays to rally.

The win gave Jamestown the season series win between the two teams, having beaten Legacy in three of four matches, and winning the three most recent matches between the teams.

Bernadette Newman had 24 kills, 21 digs and three blocks for Jamestown.

Makenna Nold had 11 kills, 26 assists, 16 digs, 3.5 blocks for the Blue Jays.

Asiah Gross led Legacy in kills, knocking out 14 with eight digs and a block to round out her sheet.

Reese Duchsherer had a five-stat game with 20 assists, 16 digs, 8 kills and 2.5 blocks. 

The loss means Legacy matches its highest finish at the state tournament, having previously taken fourth in 2016.

WEST FARGO 3, ST. MARY'S 0

In Class A's first game of the day Saturday, East No. 2 seed West Fargo swept St. Mary's 3-0.

Lexi Gerving had 14 kills and Lydia Spies had 10 for the Saints, who ended their year finishing two spots higher than last year's eighth-place finish.

Mykie Messer had seven kills, two assists, six digs and two blocks in a well-rounded final performance for the Saints.

FARGO SOUTH 3, FARGO NORTH 1

In a battle of Fargo teams in the seventh-place match, South beat North in four sets, 3-1.

Emma Dalby went out in style for the Bruins, notching 19 kills and two blocks in her final game.

Haidyn Tollefson had a balanced performance across the net in her final game, putting down 11 kills, five digs, and a block.

THOMPSON 3, KENMARE-BOWBELLS 1

A monster game from Brenna Stroklund -- 25 kills, eight digs -- wasn't enough to lift fourth-seeded Kenmare against third-seeded Thompson, who beat the Honkers 3-1.

Summer Hegg capped a giant tournament with a 17-kill, three-ace, 4.5-block day for the Tommies.

Clara Stevens had 13 kills, two digs and three blocks for Thompson.

NR-S 3, OUR REDEEMER'S 2

In the fifth Class B matchup to go five sets, New Rockford-Sheyenne edged Minot Our Redeemer's for fifth, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 18-25, 16-13.

Kelsie Belquist willed her team to a win with a game-high 26 kills, three aces, eight digs and three blocks, as no other Rocket player entered double figures in kills.

For the losing Knights, Leah Linquist had 17 kills, four aces, two assists, seven digs, three blocks. Maya Vibeto added 14 kills, 28 digs. 

DICKINSON TRINITY 3, GARRISON 0

In one of just three sweeps in the Class B tournament, Dickinson Trinity salvaged its trip to Bismarck with a 3-0 defeat of Garrison in the seventh-place game, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16.

Just five players registered kills for the Titans, who were led by Isabella Kovash's 12. Joining her on the kill list were Ava Jahner (11), Olivia Kessel (10), Melissa Zach (eight) and Helena Pavek (four).

Karli Klein was Garrison's highlight player all tournament. Klein had 14 kills, 15 digs, and a block to end her career.

Delaney Deschamp had 41 assists, four digs and a block for the Titans.

Class A

Third-place game

Jamestown 3, Legacy 2

Legacy;25;25;18;25;11

Jamestown;16;27;25;15;15

Legacy -- Kills: Asiah Gross 14, Halle Severson 10, Chelsa Krom 9, Reese Duchsherer 8, Brooklyn Brendel 5, Madison Colby 4, Aleah McPherson 2, Brooklynn Felchle 1. Aces: A. McPherson 3, Anna Sorensen 2, A. Gross 2, R. Duchsherer 1. Assists: M. Colby 25, R. Duchsherer 20, JoAnna Fleckenstein 2, H. Severson 1. Digs: J. Fleckenstein 22, R. Duchsherer 16, M. Colby 13, Paisley Kleven 12, A. McPherson 9, A. Gross 8, H. Severson 2, A. Sorensen 2, B. Brendel 2, C. Krom 1. Blocks: R. Duchsherer 2.5, C. Krom 2, B. Brendel 1.5, A. Gross 1, H. Severson 0.5, M. Colby 0.5.

Jamestown -- Kills: Bernadette Newman 24, Makenna Nold 11, Haylie Hakanson 10, Benet Fronk 8, Kinley Anderson 4, Leah Trumbauer 2, Asphy Peterson 1, Edie Hegerle 1. Aces: Breanna Oettle 2, M. Nold 2, E. Hegerle 2, A. Peterson 1. Assists: M. Nold 26, E. Hegerle 24, A. Peterson 3. Digs: A. Peterson 26, E. Hegerle 24, B. Newman 21, M. Nold 16, B. Fronk 9, Rylee Joseph 6, B. Oettle 3, L. Trumbauer 1, K. Anderson 1. Blocks: M. Nold 3.5, B. Newman 3, K. Anderson 2, H. Hakanson 1, L. Trumbauer 0.5.

Records: Legacy 26-13; Jamestown 33-7.

Fifth-place game

West Fargo 3, St. Mary's 0

St. Mary’s;23;21;20

West Fargo;25;25;25

St. Mary's -- Kills: Lexi Gerving 14, Lydia Spies 10, Mykie Messer 7, Mataya Messer 3, Sommer Schweitzer 3, Grace Grimm 1. Aces: L. Spies 3, Gabbi Mann 2, Julia Bartsch 1, Koia Krenz 1. Assists: G. Mann 31, My. Messer 2, K. Krenz 1, Ma. Messer 1, G. Grimm 1. Digs: K. Krenz 14, G. Grimm 10, G. Mann 7, My. Messer 6, Josie Armstrong 5, L. Spies 4, L. Gerving 4, J. Bartsch 2. Blocks: My. Messer 2, Ma. Messer 1.5, S. Schweitzer 1.5, L. Spies 1.

West Fargo -- Kills: Alivia Peterson 9, Ellee McIntosh 9, Alli Halvorson 9, Grace Wehri 7, Riley Guscette 7. Aces: A. Halvorson 3, Kiara Zepeda 1, E. McIntosh 1, A. Peterson 1. Assists: Olivia Soine 35, Raina Chwialkowski 2, A. Halvorson 1. Digs: R. Chwialkowski 18, O. Soine 14, A. Peterson 10, A. Halvorson 9, E. McIntosh 6, K. Zepeda 4, G. Wehri 4, R. Guscette 2. Blocks: R. Guscette 2, G. Wehri 2, E. McIntosh 1.

Records: St. Mary’s 24-15; West Fargo 27-11.

Seventh-place game

Fargo South 3, Fargo North 1

Fargo North;14;22;25;10

Fargo South;25;25;19;25

Fargo North -- Kills: Haidyn Tollefson 11, Reagan Carlson 7, Audrey Rydell 7, Solei Berg 5, Betsy Schiltz 2, Anna Nelson 1. Aces: Grace Holm 5, Ambree Hansen 1, Evy Berg 1, A. Rydell 1. Assists: B. Schiltz 28, A. Hansen 1, E. Berg 1. Digs: E. Berg 24, B. Schiltz 12, S. Berg 8, R. Carlson 8, G. Holm 7, H. Tollefson 5, A. Hansen 4, Channing Kommer 1, A. Nelson 1, A. Rydell 1. Blocks: A. Rydell 2, B. Schiltz 1.5, R. Carlson 1.5, A. Nelson 1, H. Tollefson 1, S. Berg 0.5.

Fargo South -- Kills: Emma Dalby 19, Teigan Malo 9, Genevieve Gard 8, Alivia Abel 7, Madison Jackson 3, Nina Majetich 1, Sela Guggisberg 1. Aces: Amelia Hawley 2, M. Jackson 2, E. Dalby 1. Assists: M. Jackson 39, N. Majetich 1. Digs: G. Gard 23, A. Hawley 17, N. Majetich 11, Marissa Wachala 10, M. Jackson 10, A. Abel 4, Callie Baukol 1, Kiersten Hoppe 1, E. Dalby 1. Blocks: E. Dalby 2, T. Malo 2, G. Gard 1.

CLASS B

Third-place game

Thompson 3, Kenmare-Bowbells 1

Kenmare-Bowbells;11;16;25;22

Thompson;25;25;19;25

Kenmare-Bowbells -- Kills: Brenna Stroklund 25, Anne Stroklund 8, Abbey Kohler 6, Madison Melin 5, Taya Aifforth 4, Kate Zimmer 2, Lexi Holter 1. Aces: Brea Chrest 1, K. Zimmer 1. Assists: K. Zimmer 43, M. Melin 4, A. Kohler 1. Digs: B. Chrest 11, M. Melin 10, B. Stroklund 8, K. Zimmer 7, L. Holter 6, A. Stroklund 3, Presley Zeltinger 2, T. Aifforth 1, A. Kohler 1. Blocks: K. Zimmer 2, M. Melin 1, B. Stroklund 1.

Thompson -- Kills: Summer Hegg 17, Clara Stevens 13, Brenna Martin 10, Kylie Huebner 3, Reese Danner 3, Dru Schwab 2, Sydney Schwabe 1, Jordyn Tozer 1. Aces: S. Hegg 3, Jordan West 2, Lexi Olson 2, Josie Plain 2, D. Schwab 2, Kya Hurst 1, S. Schwabe 1, R. Danner 1. Assists: S. Schwabe 26, J. Plain 19, J. West 1, S. Hegg 1. Digs: J. West 23, D. Schwab 15, K. Hurst 11, S. Schwabe 8, J. Plain 5, J. Tozer 3, R. Danner 3, C. Stevens 2, B. Martin 2, S. Hegg 1, K. Huebner 1, L. Olson 1. Blocks: S. Hegg 4.5, C. Stevens 3, B. Martin 3, J. Tozer 2, K. Huebner 1.

Records: Kenmare-Bowbells 42-4; Thompson 34-7.

Fifth-place game

New Rockford-Sheyenne 3, Minot Our Redeemer's 2

New Rockford-Sheyenne;25;25;20;18;16

Minot Our Redeemer’s;22;19;25;25;14

New Rockford-Sheyenne -- Kills: Kelsie Belquist 26, Madisen Myhre 9, Lucy Meier 8, Ava Peterson 3, Kaiya O’Conner 2, Lora Wobbema 1. Aces: Kyria Dockter 3, K. Belquist 3, A. Peterson 3, K. O’Conner 3, L. Wobbema 1, L. Meier 1. Assists: A. Peterson 34, M. Myhre 2, K. O’Conner 2, L. Meier 1. Digs: K. Dockter 15, K. Belquist 8, A. Peterson 7, K. O’Conner 7, M. Myhre 7, L. Meier 4. Blocks: K. Belquist 3, L. Meier 3, A. Peterson 3, L. Wobbema 2.

Minot Our Redeemer's -- Kills: Leah Linquist 17, Maya Vibeto 14, Kiera Boberdorf 12, Allie Francis 7, Aubrey Griedl 7, Mikayla Altringer 2, Olivia Ebel 1. Aces: L. Linquist 4, A. Francis 2, Mya Borud 1, O. Ebel 1. Assists: Allie Francis 45, M. Borud 2, O. Ebel 2, L. Linquist 2, K. Boberdorf 2. Digs: M. Vibeto 28, O. Ebel 24, K. Boberdorf 21, A. Francis 13, M. Borud 11, L. Linquist 7, A. Griedl 2. Blocks: L. Linquist 3, A. Griedl 3.

Records: New Rockford-Sheyenne 28-12; Minot Our Redeemer’s 28-13.

Seventh-place game

Dickinson Trinity 3, Garrison 0

Garrison;14;21;16

Dickinson Trinity;25;25;25

Garrison -- Kills: Karli Klein 14, Cara Schlehr 4, Coryssa Behles 2, Josie Westman 2, Candela Garcia 1, Rachel Hett 1, Jylianne Striha 1. Aces: C. Schlehr 4, Emily Schlehr 2, J. Westman 2. Assists: C. Schlehr 13, J. Westman 7. Digs: Kaitlyn Zook 26, K. Klein 15, C. Schlehr 11, J. Striha 8, Mason Jessen 5, C. Behles 3, J. Westman 2, R. Hett 1. Blocks: C. Behles 1, K. Klein 1.

Dickinson Trinity -- Kills: Isabella Kovash 12, Ava Jahner 11, Olivia Kessel 10, Melissa Zach 8, Helena Pavek 4. Aces: I. Kovash 3, Jersey Erie 1, Nevaeh Muckle 1, A. Jahner 1. Assists: Delaney Deschamp 41, H. Pavek 1. Digs: A. Jahner 16, J. Erie 13, Serenity Pavlicek 12, N. Muckle 6, O. Kessel 6, I. Kovash 5, D. Deschamp 4, M. Zach 2, H. Pavek 2. Blocks: O. Kessel 2, D. Deschamp 1, H. Pavek 1.

Records: Garrison 25-5; Dickinson Trinity 33-9.

