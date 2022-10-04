Bismarck survives odd four-setter with St. Mary's

In a parity-heavy season of West Region volleyball, Tuesday's match between Bismarck High and St. Mary's will likely end up as one of the stranger matches of the season.

Playing in front of a light crowd at St. Mary's High School, the Demons escaped the Saints in four sets, 25-14, 25-13, 22-25, 25-23.

"We started very strong, which was a goal for us, because we've been starting flat," Demons head coach Brianna Kline said. "The third set, we got a little comfortable and let them go on runs. We couldn't get runs going. We had to find our control in the fourth set, and we did at the end."

Action in the first two sets could not have favored Bismarck more.

St. Mary's was struggling with Bismarck block, led by senior Brook Curtis (12 kills, five blocks, six digs), and the powerful right arm of junior outside hitter Tayla Andersen.

Combine that with problems in serve-receive and lengthy runs by the Demons, St. Mary's looked like it would be played off the floor in straight sets.

"We have to find the right rhythm," Saints head coach Erica Trom said. "We tried some different things in the second set, it didn't work, we tried something different in the third set, and that seemed to click."

One of the few things that St. Mary's was managing to do in the first two sets was extend plays, even though they weren't ending in points as often as they could have.

The results from keeping balls alive shifted big-time in the third set, as St. Mary's was able to slow down Bismarck's offense.

"St. Mary's is scrappy, and we've been preparing for that and trying to show that in practice to the girls so they can fight through it," Kline said. "We have to expect the unexpected (when playing St. Mary's)."

"Finding holes on the floor and putting Bismarck out of system takes out their offense a little bit," Trom said. "When we can take their bigger hitters out of system, make their setter take the first ball, that helped us on the defensive side."

That allowed St. Mary's to fend off the Demons in the right moments for the Saints to take the third set and revive their game.

"Tayla was the one standing up and talking and saying we needed to finish this," Kline said. "We need to control runs from our opponents, be able to side out and not get down on ourselves. The other team is going to score points and we have to be okay with that and figure out how to side out and battle through that mentally."

Senior Mykendra Messer (13 kills, 10 digs, four aces, three assists, 1.5 blocks) brought St. Mary's back to life, particularly in the third and fourth sets.

"St. Mary's didn't let balls die easily, that caught us off guard at times," Kline said. "They placed the ball really well."

Back-and-forth volleyball awaited in the fourth set, neither team pulling away or slumping enough for their opponent to make a move.

"We seemed to pick it up when we found our rhythm," Trom said. "Our defense was killing us and our serve-receive was killing us tonight. We have to figure out what other teams are doing right and adjusting our defense to that."

St. Mary's managed a three-point lead at times in the fourth set, but the Demons were able to reel them back in on both occasions and even the score.

Finally, Bismarck broke a 23-all tie with a point, setting themselves up for match point.

In a seemingly appropriate manner for the strangeness that had preceded it, the final point came not from the arm of Andersen or Curtis setting up one last block, but from St. Mary's committing a net violation.

While not the finish she wanted, Trom did appreciate her team's ability to fight back.

"Fighting and showing we can compete with teams like BHS and Century and Jamestown," Trom said. "This group of girls wants to win, we want to go back to state this year. We need to remind them of the bigger picture, these games goes towards our record. We need to persevere, push through, and have the drive to do it."

With a key win over a potential seed opponent in the bag, Bismarck now gets ready for the Scheels Tournament in Fargo, starting Friday.

"We have to show up in practice, we have to practice like we want to play," Kline said. "That's been a focus for us the last few days, if you want things to translate over into a game, you have to put forth effort in practice."

St. Mary's will join the Demons in Fargo for the Scheels Tournament, but they aren't quite done with West Region opponents before then.

The Saints welcome Century, who beat St. Mary's 3-1 earlier in the season, for a match on Thursday.

"We play Century on Thursday, and they're the number one team in the West," Trom said. "We'll need to adjust our defense to them. Then we have Fargo this weekend. We competed well there last year and we did well in the Crossover this year, so we have high hopes we'll do well there this year.

"It's a big week for us, then we have to be ready to go again next week after such a long weekend."