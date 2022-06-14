Big hitters lead Blue team to Optimist Volleyball All-Stars Series sweep

Tuesday night was the final night of high school volleyball for the chosen members of the Optimist All-Star teams.

With fans filling the stands at Bismarck High, it was once again a night for the members of the Blue Team, coached by Linton-HMB's Jamie Richter and Century's Jamie Zastoupil, to shine as they swept the Red Team in four sets, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18, 25-13.

"We did something different this year with how we drafted the teams and mixed the teams, with the Blue and the Red, and I thought we did a nice job of making two even teams," Zastoupil said. "We saw a lot of great volleyball, a lot of long rallies.

"It's always fun to coach the All Stars, you get the best of the best and you don't have to do that much, they get to showcase what they are, who they are and why they were selected."

It was a night to remember for Kenadi Renner in particular. After an eight-kill, one-block outing in the first All Star game, the graduated Bismarck High hitter came to play Tuesday, notching 15 kills and a half-block to lead the Blue team to their sweep in her final competitive volleyball game.

"It was so much fun, especially playing with people that are all equally good," Renner said. "Having that type of play is so much fun. It was such competitive volleyball. Me and my friend Mia Hinsz (who played on the Red Team against Renner), we've been practicing to get ready for this, it's weird to be on different teams but it's been so much fun playing with all these new people."

Back and forth play highlighted the first match between the two teams on Monday.

There was a little less of that on Tuesday, but only just a little. A well-timed timeout in the first set by the Blue Team while trailing the Red Team 10-7 got the team unstuck, and they ripped off a 13-5 run to take a 20-15 lead.

Blue's run was keyed by a mid-set serving run by Katie Trumbauer, who kept the Red Team off balance as the Blue Team got their run going.

"We did a lot of serving the last five days," Zastoupil said. "A lot of these girls are multi-sport athletes and haven't played a lot of volleyball, so we did a lot of serving, but that's something they've been trained to do."

The Red Team was able to close the deficit to two points, but no more, and the Blue Team locked up the first set on a kill by Renner.

"Normally I play back row, but I mostly played front row, so it was pretty different," Renner said. "Back row is a lot of reading the ball, which I love, because defense is one of my favorite parts about volleyball, but playing front row, you get to block, hit the ball, and everybody wants to hit it as hard as they can.

"It's fun to end a rally with a hit and a kill."

Coaching an All-Star team isn't the easiest thing to accomplish, especially when you have one of your players giving your opposing team everything she has.

Delani Clarke, one of the defensive sparkplugs for her Patriots in their title runs and who replaced Jamestown's Hunter Peterson on the Red Team, played like she did under Zastoupil.

"Hunter got injured, and Delani was such a great addition to that team as a setter," Zastoupil said. "It was hard to have her on the other team. I found myself a number of times tonight saying 'great set' even though it's the wrong team. She did a great job and I was excited she got to be a part of this because she deserved it for sure."

There are other difficulties of coaching a variety of players from a number of different teams with only a few days worth of practice.

Blocking in particular is a tough one to set a system for.

"Blocking is always difficult in the All-Star match," Zastoupil said. "Some teams swing block and some teams static block, and it's about how you best combine those, because you aren't going to completely retrain an athlete in five days. You take what you have, but blocking is the biggest challenge when it comes to these games."

Despite the many difficulties of putting a team together and run them effectively on the floor, the Blue and Red Teams played each other close in the second set.

The set was tied as late as 22-all, but a 3-0 run by the Blue Team, capped by a Macy Fridgen kill from the middle of the Blue floor, gave Zastoupil's squad a 2-0 lead.

"Our ball control tonight was better than it was (Monday night)," Zastoupil said. "That came from starting with our passes to our setters making good choices and our hitters being able to place the ball.

"Last night we were excited, swinging 100 miles an hour at every ball, where tonight we did a better job of tipping, placing, swinging through splits, and actually seeing our blockers."

Set three was where the Blue Team really started to pull away, especially after the Red Team's Danielle Hagler had to depart with a lower-body injury suffered early in the set.

The final score of set three, 25-18, matched the largest margin of victory from Monday's games. Fridgen and Game 1 kills leader Ava Wild teamed up for a combo block to win the Blue Team the third set.

While the winning team had been determined, the match was not yet over, as the match as guaranteed to last four sets.

"Those girls took it in their own hands and just went," Zastoupil said. "We were able to just sit back and watch some good volleyball. They got to play loose, have fun, and not worry about anything else."

The fourth set saw the Blue Team pull away, communicating well and putting on a show.

A 12-6 closing run, capped by Renner's second set-ending kill of the night, locked up a four set Blue Team sweep.

"It's pretty cool to go off with a win on my home court," Renner said. "It was fun. Yesterday was super close the entire time, we went to five sets and then to 19 (in the fifth set). Those were such competitive games and that was so much fun.

"Today we went back and forth and we swept, but it was still super competitive the entire time. We usually don't get an extra set, but I'm glad we did because I wanted to keep playing."

Behind Renner, Abby Cox of Oakes had 13 kills for the Blue Team and Ava Wild put up 11 kills on heavy usage in the opening sets for the Blue Team.

On the Red Team, Nadia Chwialkowski of West Fargo led her team in kills for the second night in a row, putting 11 balls on the floor while notching an ace and a half-block. Emma Lucas and Riley Hauff each had six kills apiece.

"It's fun to look on the floor, because we always say, 'find your best side-out option,' and you have three," Zastoupil said. "That's what the All-Stars is all about. We had so many dynamic hitters that we were able to put it in anybody's hand and trust they were going to do something."

