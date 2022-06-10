BHS volleyball standout Hinsz excited to play at home one more time

With the end of the school sports season comes the onset of All-Star games in a variety of competitions.

The Optimist All-Star Volleyball series, featuring many of the top players in the state, will be held Monday at Fargo Shanley High School and Tuesday at Bismarck High at 7 p.m. both nights.

A number of local athletes will be participating, including Bismarck High libero Mia Hinsz, who returns to the volleyball court less than weeks after winning a state title in softball.

"It was the greatest feeling I've had in a while," Hinsz said of the Demons winning the state softball title. "It was nice not taking second."

Hinsz knew of her selection to the All-Star games well before the start of the softball season, however.

"I honestly don't even remember (when I was notified)," Hinsz said. "It was in the middle of basketball season, however long ago that was, someone emailed me."

Hinsz, the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year and a first-team all-state selection, will make the transition into collegiate athletics later this summer, as she has signed to play volleyball at NCAA Division II Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D.

For now, though, she's excited to play volleyball on her home court one more time.

"I'm glad (one of the games) is at our gym," Hinsz said. "I didn't think I'd go back to the gym so it's nice to play there one last time. It's going to be a challenge (to play collegiate volleyball), but it'll be fun, because I like challenges. I'm ready to learn."

Going from high school to college athletics isn't the only transition for Hinsz, as she's had to put in time getting ready for the All-Star games while still playing softball.

"I've played when I could, and I've been playing quite a bit this week with my friend (Kenadi Renner) that's also playing this week," Hinsz said. "We get together with people that play volleyball and scrimmage each other. We'll play three on three and try and get as many reps as we can with the ball."

Hinsz has some past experience at the All-Star games that have been held in Bismarck in the past.

"I've watched a few of them, last year I watched (the game) on the live stream," she said. "Other years I've been to them before. I'm pretty excited to get to play with the best players in the state."

Hinsz may have watched it happen in past years, but this year's All-Star series will be a little different.

For this year's games, Class A and Class B players will play on the same teams, providing a little more competitive balance than in previous seasons.

"It's a big change," said Jamie Zastoupil, coach of the Blue All-Star team. "It's always been East versus West, now the four coaches that are coaching got together and created two equal teams."

"I've played with Class B players before at camps, but it'll be cool to play with and against them," Hinsz, who will play on the Red All-Star team. "It'll be cool to play with the Jamestown people (Hunter Petersen) and the West Fargo girl (Nadia Chwialkowski) is good."

Zastoupil, the head coach at Century, has plenty of experience coaching in the All-Star games. Carolyn Olson of Fargo Davies will lead coach the Red All-Stars.

Jamie Richter of Class B state champion Linton-HMB will coach alongside Zastoupil, while Kenmare's Tim Wallstrum will join Olson.

"It's always a fun experience to coach the top athletes in the state," Zastoupil said. "For a lot of them, it's the last volleyball game they'll compete in competitively, and for some of them they have another year. I'm just excited about it."

Zastoupil and the three other coaches will be doing their best to put all players on the court as often as possible.

"You try for equal playing time based on positions," Zastoupil said. "Someone might play one position for their (high school) team and play another for us. It's about making sure you're successful."

