Bismarck High's volleyball team is hoping a mix of experienced veterans and promising younger players help the team attain success they were unable to find at the end of last year.

Their first game, a four-set road win over St. Mary's, was proof positive that it could be a successful formula.

Led by 15 kills from senior outside hitter Tayla Andersen and a five-stat night from sophomore Aspen Roaldson (four kills, one ace, one block, 14 digs and 37 assists), Bismarck opened their West Region schedule with a big win, 25-12, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20.

"There were moments we played well as a team, but there were also times where our energy dropped off," Andersen said. "The next big step for us is to work through those low points and stay high energy the entire time."

"We struggled a bit to find our groove, and found it late in the last two sets," Bismarck head coach Brianna Kline said. "We were a little tense with it being the first game of the season, but when we loosened up, we played well.

"We have a good balance this year of people who have seen a lot of the varsity floor as well as some fresh eyes to the floor. It's fun to see the experienced girls take on leadership out there and teach the younger ones how to play and talk to each other."

If the Demons ever find themselves in a rut this season, they can look back on the first set of Tuesday's game as an aspirational goal to return to.

Punishing every single mistake the Saints made, the Demons kicked off a 17-5 run that pushed the set from an 8-7 nailbiter to a 25-12 blowout.

"We had really high energy, we were always talking and moving," Andersen said. "When we do that, that's when we play our best."

"We played well, played together and we were excited," Kline said. "The communication was there. When it got loud in the gym, we lost that communication."

In a theme that ran throughout the night, the Saints were their own worst enemy in the first set.

Committing eight hitting errors and unable to find their hitters consistently, the Saints couldn't put anything together once the Demons started their run.

"We practice a lot in our gym in pursuing the ball and not letting anything drop," Kline said. "We did well with that tonight, in working to keep the ball alive and controlling the chaos on our side."

After Bismarck led the entire way in set one, the Saints made it much closer in set two.

Seven different tie scores and three lead changes met the back-and-forth set, with St. Mary's taking leads of 12-8, 14-11 and 19-16 at various points in the set, but the Demons, led in large part by big swings from Andersen as well as junior Mya Williams (six kills, two digs, 0.5 block) and Jordyn Rood (10 kills, two digs, two blocks), fought back to tie the game at 20-20.

"They're a scrappy team that makes it hard to put things down on their side of the court," Andersen said. "One of our biggest challenges was finding open spots and getting the ball there as much as possible."

St. Mary's communication, which had helped them save a number of balls in the first half of the set, took a hit as the set went along.

Bismarck took advantage and ran off a 9-3 run after that 19-16 lead by the Saints to win the second set.

"We teach our blockers to hone in on a hitter and go up strong," Kline said. "Our defense was struggling a little with how they were mixing up their shots, so we had to stay true to how we play."

Five more ties occurred in the third set, but unlike set number two, when the Saints took a lead in the third set, it was theirs to stay.

Riding their own top arm of Lexi Gerving (14 kills, 16 digs, two blocks) as well as a big night from junior Lily Kuennen (11 kills, 0.5 block), the Saints asserted their will and came out with a four-point set victory.

"We did talk about our errors, when we made mistakes we were tensing up and playing tight volleyball," Kline said. "We talked about being in control of yourself and your emotions (to address that)."

Though the Demons were unable to pull off another comeback, Andersen's leadership in post-point huddles was noticeable, particularly when the Saints were on their longer runs during the evening.

"I've been playing varsity matches the longest of anybody on the court," Andersen said. "I use that experience to be a leader, calm the girls when we're a little messy, and get us refocused when a team is on a run."

Runs in the fourth set played a big role in ensuring the game would go no more than four sets.

After the Saints had ran off a 5-0 run to tie the game at 10-all, the Demons responded with a 10-4 run to take a 20-14 lead.

St. Mary's was able to respond somewhat, cutting into the deficit for a 22-18 lead for Bismarck, but it was too little too late and a monster kill by Rood off the bodies of a pair of St. Mary's defenders wrapped up the Demons' first win in conference play.

"We're all ready for the season and we want to end it on a better note than last year," Andersen said. "It's been fun playing with these girls, I'm excited to be able to be on the court with them this year."

UP NEXT

Bismarck: Heads across the river for a road match against Mandan on Thursday. First serve is set for 7 p.m.

St. Mary's: Welcomes the state runner-up Century Patriots to St. Mary's on Thursday, with first serve also set for 7 p.m.