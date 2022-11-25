Vigs lead Century over West Fargo

This year's Century boys hockey team has a lot of new talent on the ice.

Thanks to a giant third period, led by a hat trick from Maxon Vig and a goal and an assist from Charlie Vig, the Patriots' new talent started the season off with a 6-3 win over West Fargo at the VFW Sports Center.

"It was an interesting game with how the flow of the game went," Patriots head coach Troy Olson said. "It was good for our guys to find a way to come out on top. We have things to work on, and when you play an East Region team that has speed and goaltending like West Fargo did, it's a challenge.

"It wasn't pretty, but it was a good place to start for us and we'll move on from here. We had a lot of new kids on the ice tonight, and they learned a lot and as a team we have some growing up to do."

Through two periods, the only damage done by either team had come less than two minutes into the first period.

A neutral-zone turnover by the Patriots left Seth Wigestrand free for an unimpeded chance on Century goalie Hoyt Ubl (32 saves), and he did not miss for his first goal of the season.

"I'll give props to the team, we came out and got down 1-0 early, but we stayed even the whole game," Maxon Vig said. "Last year we would be up and down and all over the place, but today we were even, and it's important for a team to stay consistent.

"Right after that goal, the bench was buzzing and we were ready to go, nobody was really worried because we were getting the chances and it was just a matter of time."

While West Fargo held their lead through the first two periods, the Patriots had their chances for the equalizer.

Multiple pucks rang off the Packers' net's pipes, with nothing to show for it outside of a 15-8 shot advantage in the first and a 23-19 advantage after the second.

"We were playing hard but we weren't playing very smart," Olson said. "We were a little tight on the net and we were trying too hard. When we relaxed and found the open ice, we started seeing some success."

A 1-0 defensive battle turned into bedlam in the third.

Century finally broke through with a power-play goal 2:17 in, with Vig being in perfect position to snipe home a hard rebound off the pads of West Fargo goalie Gavan Norton (36 saves).

"That was a nice look, it was a great shot by our defenseman Keup, then Max was right where he should be for the rebound," Olson said. "I liked our power play chances early in the game too, we had a few early in the first, but we couldn't get anything to go."

That kicked off an eight-goal third period, with the Patriots scoring four times to take a 4-1 lead, including Vig's second and third goals.

"Max kept hitting the post, but it was good to see him stick with the plan," Olson said. "I'll credit the guys with sticking with the plan until they got the result they wanted."

The time between Century's fourth goal and the drop of the puck turned into a momentum-changer for the Packers.

After a late hard hit sent Charlie Vig, who assisted on the goal, into the boards, Olson was incensed no penalty was called, and the Patriots were awarded both a bench minor and a delay of game penalty, moving action from 5-on-5 play to a sudden 5-on-3 penalty kill.

"We killed the five-on-three off, that was huge for momentum, then they came back and scored two," Vig said. "It's all about staying even the whole game. We got a little high after three or four goals, but we have to come back down and play the rest of the game."

Century would kill off the pair of minors, but the Packers kept coming.

West Fargo battled back with two more goals off the rush, including Wigestrand's second unassisted tally of the game on a shot Ubl would have liked back, making it 4-3.

"They have some good players with a long reach that can shoot the puck," Olson said. "You saw that tonight, we don't see teams like them very often. We'll make some adjustments going forward.

"I liked how Hoyt competed, there were some close ones that could have gone in but he battled hard on the pucks he saw today and our defense did a good job of clearing rebounds."

Vig wasn't worried, and his teammates picked each other up almost immediately, with Logan Keup scoring 13 seconds after West Fargo's third goal to push Century's lead back to two.

"It's a good start compared to last year, starting 1-0," Vig said. "A lot better feeling in the locker room, the culture all around."

That led the Packers to pull Norton with 1:52 left, but Century's defense held strong and Charlie Vig iced the Patriots' first win of the season with an empty-netter with 20 seconds to go.

"This early season stuff, it's not how you start the season, it's how you finish," Olson said. "It's fun to see the guys get out and play, get our jerseys on and play against someone else for a change. We'll come back Monday and work hard to get ready for Davies."