Versatile Ely plays key role on both sides of the ball for No. 1-ranked Century

During Century football games, the No. 3 jersey worn by Ian Ely is pretty evident.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is the No. 1-ranked Patriots' leading receiver when Century has the ball. On defense, he starts at outside linebacker, but also has played cornerback. Special teams? He does that, too, with a team-leading 138 punt return yards.
“He’s a very versatile player,” Century coach Ron Wingenbach said of Ely. “On offense, he knows multiple positions, then you flip over to the defensive side and he does a good job for us at outside linebacker and he’s played some corner. We feel safe putting him on special teams and returning punts.
“He’s a very busy young man.”
It’s all good for Ely, who openly embraces a team-first approach.
“For me coming into the season I just wanted to do my part, whatever that was,” he said. “I wasn’t thinking I was going to be the best player on the team when we got guys like (Andrew) Leingang and (Cade) Garcia going on to the next level. I just wanted to fulfill my role in hopes of helping our team compete at the highest level.”
The defending state champion Patriots are one win away from doing that. Century and Mandan square off in the Class AAA semifinals tonight at the Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The winner will face either Bismarck High or West Fargo Sheyenne at the Dakota Bowl in Fargo on Nov. 13.
If it’s a rivalry tonight, it’s a friendly one, according to Ely.
“I’ve been playing against guys like Jayce (Lowman), Tyler (Thilmony) and Jaxon (Duttenhefer) since I was a young kid. In some cases, we were playing on the same team. We’re pretty good friends, all of us guys,” said Ely, also a key member of the Century basketball team the past couple years. “All credit to Mandan. We know they’re a great team and they really want this game too. We know we’re going to have to play our best on Friday.”
Ely has been a major contributor for the Patriots, who have won 20 straight games heading into tonight’s tilt. Century’s passing game as been a work in progress but has begun to sprout of late. Ely leads the team in catches (8), yards (124) and TD receptions (2).
“We kind of understood coming into the season that when we had a great back like Cade Garcia coming back, we weren’t going to be a pass-first team,” Ely said. “Our passing game has started to pick it up. Noah (Schaffner) has done a great job running our offense and I think we’ve continued to get better each week and that’s what you want.”
Defensively, Century allows just 11.5 points per game – No. 1 in the state. Ely has done his part with 40 tackles and an interception. Attempting to slow down Mandan’s passing game is the mission this week.
“Mandan has a really good passing game. Jayce is a really good quarterback and they have great receivers with Tyler and those guys,” Ely said.
Wingenbach expects another slugfest like last season’s semifinal showdown, which Century won 27-21.
“We better match their physicality first and foremost just like last year when it was just a war between those two teams at the Community Bowl,” Wingenbach said. “We don’t expect anything different this year.”
Last week, three West Region teams – BHS, Century and Mandan – made it a West Region sweep of the contested quarterfinal games. Jamestown forfeited to West Fargo Sheyenne due to coronavirus issues.
“I had told the (coaching) staff I thought the East maybe was a little stronger top to bottom midway through the season, but for the West to come out and win three out of four was pretty impressive,” Wingenbach said.
Following Mandan’s impressive come-from-behind road win over fourth-ranked Fargo Davies last week, Century is expecting nothing less than a four-quarter fight tonight.
“We need to get out early, start fast,” Ely said. “We know Mandan’s going to bring it. It should be a great game.”
