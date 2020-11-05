Versatile Ely plays key role on both sides of the ball for No. 1-ranked Century

During Century football games, the No. 3 jersey worn by Ian Ely is pretty evident.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is the No. 1-ranked Patriots' leading receiver when Century has the ball. On defense, he starts at outside linebacker, but also has played cornerback. Special teams? He does that, too, with a team-leading 138 punt return yards.

“He’s a very versatile player,” Century coach Ron Wingenbach said of Ely. “On offense, he knows multiple positions, then you flip over to the defensive side and he does a good job for us at outside linebacker and he’s played some corner. We feel safe putting him on special teams and returning punts.

“He’s a very busy young man.”

It’s all good for Ely, who openly embraces a team-first approach.

“For me coming into the season I just wanted to do my part, whatever that was,” he said. “I wasn’t thinking I was going to be the best player on the team when we got guys like (Andrew) Leingang and (Cade) Garcia going on to the next level. I just wanted to fulfill my role in hopes of helping our team compete at the highest level.”