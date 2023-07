Adam Van Raden of Grand Forks won the North Dakota Stroke Play championship on Sunday at Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck.

Van Raden, the 2018 Class A champion for Red River, fired three steady rounds. After a 1-over par 73 in his opening round Saturday, Van Raden followed with back-to-back rounds of 1-under 71 Saturday afternoon and on Sunday to post a winning total of 215.

Van Raden, who played NCAA Division I golf at Austin Peay through 2022, beat Scott Boehning of Fargo by two strokes. Boehning fired an opening-round 69 before consecutive 74s to give him a total of 218.

Logan Schoepp, a 2022 Century High grad currently playing at Bemidji State, finished three back. After shooting 79 to start, Schoepp posted 68 and 71 in the final two rounds.

First-round leader Grayson Wetch finished tied for fourth at 220. Wetch fired the low round of the tournament, posting a 4-under 68 on Saturday. Thomas Welk tied for fourth along with Wetch.

Ernie Hill blew away the field in the Mid-Am Division.

Hill posted two subpar rounds, shooting 71 and 66 to win by 14 strokes.

In the Senior Division 50-plus, Ray Helphrey finished at even par 144, including a 71 in the first round. Rick Kuhn was five strokes back in second.

In the 60 and over flight, Mark Ohlhauser won a three-way battle over Jeff Dietz and Keith Duchscher. Ohlhauser finished at 144, one better than Dietz and two better than Duchscher.

Guy Otteson claimed the 70 and over division with back-to-back stellar rounds of 75 and 71 to win by 10 strokes.