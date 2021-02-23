Unheralded West Fargo knocks off top-seeded Century

Sure, it took a while to get here, but senior forward Brayden Jacobson of West Fargo would probably tell you it was worth the wait.
West Fargo, which entered tournament play with a 5-13 record, won its third straight game Tuesday at the VFW Sports Center. The Packers ended Century's 14-game winning streak in the quarterfinal round of the state hockey tournament.
The Packers move on to Friday's semifinal round, meeting Grand Forks Red River at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks. The stinging loss end's Century's season with a 16-3 record.
Jacobson, who stung Century with two goals and an assist, said attending the school of hard knocks was no fun for the Packers, who sank to 3-13 at one point.
"It took a while to grow up as a team, and we just went from there. ... All of us were kind of frustrated early in the year, considering the talent we had," he observed.
Now West Fargo is in the final four.
Century spent almost the entire game playing catch-up. The Patriots fought back to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period and 2-2 in the second.
The Packers responded with two unanswered goals that put them in the driver's seat.
Junior forward Alek Fosland pulled Century even at 2-2, redirecting Kade Orstad's drive from the right point into the net at 2:50.
Just over six minutes later, sophomore forward Aiden Wolf put West Fargo ahead to stay with a shot from the right wing. Goalie Casey Odegaard appeared to have a bead on Wolf's shot, but the puck slipped through at 9:08.
Jacobson opened the third period with a brilliant individual effort to give West Fargo some breathing room at 2:44. He sped up the right side, turned the corner on a CHS defender and scored unassisted for his 23rd tally of the season.
That marker set the stage for a wild finish that featured four goals in the final two minutes.
Down 4-2, Century coach Troy Olson pulled Odegaard and the Packers took advantage, sophomore forward Colten Bossert hitting the unprotected net at 15:05.
With Odegaard on the sidelines, the Patriots scored twice in 11 seconds. Sophomore forward Mason Riegel and senior forward Cru Walker found the net with 45 and 34 seconds remaining.
That made it 5-4 and gave CHS hope, momentarily.
Bossert got another empty-net tally with 20 seconds remaining to close out the scoring.
West Fargo was a step ahead of the Patriots in the early stages of the game, and Olson said there was a reason.
"(The East Region) is a different style of hockey. ... It takes a while to adjust to it," he noted. "It usually takes about a period to adjust to the tempo and speed when you play an East team. It's something we really haven't seen all year."
"Our guys played hard. West Fargo just played a better overall game. ... It's tough when you see the best team you've seen all year in the first round," Olson added.
Jacobson said the Packers are a much better team than their record would indicate because they absorbed so many losses during the team-building phase.
"As a team we've come together and are playing hockey the way it should be played. ... We struggled early in the year. ... Now we're playing solid defense and moving from zone to zone," he observed.
After their strong showing in the East Region tournament, Jacobson said the Packers didn't see themselves as an underdog against Century, the No. 1 West Region team.
"We came out here with the idea this is a beatable team from the West," he said. "... We didn't know what Century had in mind. We stuck to our game plan."
Olson said a quarterfinal loss is a bitter pill for his large senior class to swallow.
"It's hard when you set goals and don't make it. ... When you reflect back, I thought the guys accomplished a lot in the face of all kids of (coronavirus-related) adversity. All that was pretty impressive," he said.