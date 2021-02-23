Unheralded West Fargo knocks off top-seeded Century

Sure, it took a while to get here, but senior forward Brayden Jacobson of West Fargo would probably tell you it was worth the wait.

West Fargo, which entered tournament play with a 5-13 record, won its third straight game Tuesday at the VFW Sports Center. The Packers ended Century's 14-game winning streak in the quarterfinal round of the state hockey tournament.

The Packers move on to Friday's semifinal round, meeting Grand Forks Red River at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks. The stinging loss end's Century's season with a 16-3 record.

Jacobson, who stung Century with two goals and an assist, said attending the school of hard knocks was no fun for the Packers, who sank to 3-13 at one point.

"It took a while to grow up as a team, and we just went from there. ... All of us were kind of frustrated early in the year, considering the talent we had," he observed.

Now West Fargo is in the final four.

Century spent almost the entire game playing catch-up. The Patriots fought back to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period and 2-2 in the second.

The Packers responded with two unanswered goals that put them in the driver's seat.