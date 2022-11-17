Two-time defending champion Linton-HMB back in final four

The two-time defending state champions are back in the Final Four.

Gracie Schumacher and ShayLee Bosch made sure of that. The senior standouts led Linton-HBM to a 25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19 victory over New Rockford-Sheyenne on Thursday in the opening match of the Class B tournament quarterfinals at the Event Center Exhibit Hall.

“Gracie and ShayLee took care of the game,” Linton-HMB coach Jaime Richter said. “When we needed a big point with our hitters, I felt like Gracie found her and set her up. The same thing with ShayLee, when we needed a big point, we got the ball to her.”

The Lions opened up a big lead early en route to the first-set win, but the Rockets battle back in the second game. The second set was tied 10 times, the last at 17-17.

But Linton-HMB went on a 9-2 run to close out a 25-19 win and take a 2-0 lead. ShayLee Bosch started the run with three straight kills, tying it at 17-17 and giving the Lions the lead for good at 18-17. Bosch had five kills during the run. Schumacher had one kill and an ace for game point and Grace Keeney had an ace.

ShayLee Bosch led Linton-HMB (38-1) with 19 kills, Schumacher dished out 46 assists, had 12 digs, three kills and an ace.

Kaylee Weninger and Paige Hulm each finished with nine kills and Lacey Bosch seven for the Lions.

“That’s the difference. It’s a team game and I’m proud of these girls,” Richter said. “The first set, Kaylee Weninger was on and then the next couple of sets Paige took over from the back row.

“We always need a few hitters to take over – it’s not just the Gracie and ShayLee show.”

After struggling to get on track early on, the Rockets scored five of the final six points to take the third set 25-20.

“I think the nerves and being here for the first time took over a bit,” Rockets coach Sara Myhre said. “I couldn’t be more proud of these girls.

“What killed us was our errors. The third set we only made three errors. The rest of them – 11, 12 errors, you just can’t do that with teams like this.”

Kelsie Belquist led the Rockets with 18 kills to go along with 17 digs and a pair of blocks.

“It’s so hard to read Belquist because she hits with her right and her left hand and she hangs in the air forever,” Richter said. “So you don’t know if she’s going to tip, which way or the other. And she’s really a good player -- not just on offense, but her defense. She was digging a lot of balls up in the back court.”

Lora Wobbema added five kills and Ava Peterson four for the Rockets (28-12). Peterson had 22 assists, Lucy Meier three blocks and Kaiya O’Conner 19 digs. Kyria Dockter had three aces.

The Lions built an 18-11 lead and finished off the win with a 25-19 victory in the fourth set. Hulm had two blocks and 23 digs to lead the Lions. Emma Schick had two aces.

“I thought that we served well at times,” Richter said. “We got in system, but when we were on, we were on and when we were off, we were off.

“I thought that our serve receive was a little shaky at times. We’ve got to clean that up for tomorrow.”

The Lions will take on Thompson at 1 p.m. on Friday in the Main Arena in the opening semifinal contest. The Tommies swept Region 5 champion Garrison in their quarterfinal.

New Rockford-Sheyenne will face Garrison at 5 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall in the consolation semifinals.

“This was my goal. If I’d have looked back a year ago, and thought we might be playing in the semifinals, I’d be like I’m dreaming here but I’m proud of these guys,” Richter said. “I’m proud of what they have accomplished but we still know that there’s higher goals that are ahead.

“We have to make a few less errors. Our serve receive has to pick it up. We have to make fewer errors on our out-of-system balls. And our block has to come on strong because whoever we’re playing in the semifinals is going to be able to hit the ball and we have to be able to defend that.”