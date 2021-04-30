Two different games, two different winners as Demons, Patriots split

Something really strange occurred amid the Century softball teams' sweep of Bismarck on Friday night. It turned into a split.
The Patriots eked out a 2-1 victory over the Demons in the first game of a doubleheader behind the two-hit pitching of Maddy Zander, who also crunched two home runs.
In the nightcap, Century opened a 9-3 lead in the first three innings and then stalled. Bismarck scored the final 10 runs of the game for a 13-9 comeback victory at the Sanford Sports Complex.
Zander, a senior in her fifth season of varsity softball, pretty much had BHS eating out of her hand in the opener.
She hit a high home run to left field on a 1-and-2 pitch to give herself a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Bismarck tied the game in the top of the fifth inning with an odd rally that consisted of two walks, a passed ball, a throwing error, and an unearned run.
Zander, batting second in the bottom of the inning, drilled a line drive home run over the left field fence to regain the lead, 2-1.
"I was surprised," she said of her second round-tripper. "It felt really good, but it felt like one of those line drives that hit off the fence."
She iced the win with a 1-2-3 seventh inning, striking out two. For the game, she surrendered two hits, neither of which left the infield, walked four and struck out eight.
Considering the pitching and hitting together, Zander said she's probably never been as dominant as in Friday's first game.
"Not to the level I did today," she said. "The same is true of our whole team. We made the plays when we needed to."
Zander, a right-hander, said she had good stuff on Friday, but there was more to it than that.
"I had good movement (on the ball) at times and hit spots. The reason I was able to perform at that level ... is that I was able to be in the moment and give 100 percent all the time," she noted.
As satisfying as the first game was, it didn't carry over as the Patriots let a six-run lead melt away.
"We had a couple of innings when we looked defeated, not determined. They're a good team and fed off that," Zander observed.
Century was fast out of the chute in the second game. Lexi Duchsherer's two-run double was the key hit in a four-run first inning. Two Bismarck errors resulted in four second-inning tallies, all runs unearned.
Bismarck's only response was a solo home run by Logan Gronberg in the first inning, leaving the Demons in an 8-1 hole.
BHS scored twice in the top of the third, with one of the markers unearned. Century countered with two walks, a single and Malee Wittenberg's sacrifice fly. That put the Patriots in charge 9-3, but they never scored again.
Macie Lemar pitched shutout ball the rest of the way, and Century's lead evaporated before a pair of big Demon innings.
Lemar rapped a two-run single and Paige Hanson doubled home a run as BHS scored four runs in the fourth inning, one unearned.
The wheels came off for Century in the top of the sixth as BHS scored six runs off reliever Delani Clarke, one unearned. The first two runs rode home as the result of a throwing error and two subsequent markers resulted from wild pitches.
"Those were two really strange games," BHS coach Kurt Grensteiner summarized. "Pitching really controlled the first game, and Zander was just better, as a pitcher and hitter. Their star was shining really bright."
Grensteiner gave his reserves credit for Bismarck's turnaround in the second game.
"Our bench really brought energy and the dugout really exploded," he said. "They started to have a lot of fun. The first part of the season we've been playing with a lot of nerves. The nerves went away when they started to have fun and they just climbed back into the game."
The split leaves Century 6-2 in the West Region and 13-3 overall. Bismarck stands 7-3 in the region and 10-4 on the season. The two teams won't meet again in regular season play.
Grensteiner said the split could have been predicted.