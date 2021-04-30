Two different games, two different winners as Demons, Patriots split

Considering the pitching and hitting together, Zander said she's probably never been as dominant as in Friday's first game.

"Not to the level I did today," she said. "The same is true of our whole team. We made the plays when we needed to."

Zander, a right-hander, said she had good stuff on Friday, but there was more to it than that.

"I had good movement (on the ball) at times and hit spots. The reason I was able to perform at that level ... is that I was able to be in the moment and give 100 percent all the time," she noted.

As satisfying as the first game was, it didn't carry over as the Patriots let a six-run lead melt away.

"We had a couple of innings when we looked defeated, not determined. They're a good team and fed off that," Zander observed.

Century was fast out of the chute in the second game. Lexi Duchsherer's two-run double was the key hit in a four-run first inning. Two Bismarck errors resulted in four second-inning tallies, all runs unearned.

Bismarck's only response was a solo home run by Logan Gronberg in the first inning, leaving the Demons in an 8-1 hole.