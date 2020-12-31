Tschosik's clutch 3-pointer lifts No. 5 Bismarck over No. 4 Jamestown

Tschosik's driving layup with 90 seconds left tied the game at 64-all. After empty possessions by both teams, BHS had possession with 30 seconds left. Tschosik broke free for an open look and knocked it down, putting the Demons up 67-64.

"It felt good out of my hand. I needed one to go down and it finally did," Tschosik said. "We just kept working. Even when we were down 13, we just kept our heads down and stuck with the system. Jamestown's really good, but we never feel like we're out of a game."

On Jamestown's ensuing possession, Gunner Swanson blocked Brooks Carroll's 3-point attempt in the closing seconds. Despite calls for a foul, and it was close, the whistle did not blow.

"I gave our kids props after the game because I thought this was the first time all season we saw some glimpses of our team from last year," Wilhelm said. "What made the 2020 team so special was they never worried about the score. They never worried about what was going on on the court. They just played our style and our way."

It teetered in the first half, though.

The Blue Jays surged to a 33-20 lead on a 12-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Carson Lamp with 5:30 left in the opening half.