Tribune's Thomas tops 50 years in newspaper business

For five decades, Steve Thomas has been a staple on the North Dakota sports scene.

Thomas, a McVille native, recently surpassed 50 years in the newspaper business, 46 of which have been spent primarily as a sports writer at The Bismarck Tribune.

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken declared Aug. 13 Steve Thomas Day.

“Steve has been a thoughtful, hardworking, and dedicated member of the community of Bismarck and the region, being instrumental throughout his career in his actions, tireless works and dedication as a sports writer, and contributed to the betterment of our community for many years,” Bakken wrote.

Thomas graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1970 and was hired by the Tribune that year. He stayed in Bismarck until 1975 when he was hired as a sports writer at the Jamestown Sun.

Longtime Tribune sports editor Abe Winter brought Thomas back to Bismarck in 1978 and he has been here ever since.

Thomas has covered the gamut of sports the state has to offer, but always had a true passion for wrestling and baseball.