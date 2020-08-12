Tribune's Thomas tops 50 years in newspaper business

For five decades, Steve Thomas has been a staple on the North Dakota sports scene.
Thomas, a McVille native, recently surpassed 50 years in the newspaper business, 46 of which have been spent primarily as a sports writer at The Bismarck Tribune.
Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken declared Aug. 13 Steve Thomas Day.
“Steve has been a thoughtful, hardworking, and dedicated member of the community of Bismarck and the region, being instrumental throughout his career in his actions, tireless works and dedication as a sports writer, and contributed to the betterment of our community for many years,” Bakken wrote.
Thomas graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1970 and was hired by the Tribune that year. He stayed in Bismarck until 1975 when he was hired as a sports writer at the Jamestown Sun.
Longtime Tribune sports editor Abe Winter brought Thomas back to Bismarck in 1978 and he has been here ever since.
Thomas has covered the gamut of sports the state has to offer, but always had a true passion for wrestling and baseball.
“People always have come up to Steve with questions about wrestling and he always has an answer,” said Tribune photographer Tom Stromme, who has worked with Thomas since 1988. “Just think of the sports he’s seen? I mean, he’s pretty much seen it all in North Dakota.”
In 2012, Thomas was the North Dakota Sports Writer of the Year and was inducted into the North Dakota American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame. This year, the North Dakota Newspaper Association added Thomas to its 50-year club in recognition of his commitment to the industry.
“Working with (Steve) was one of the greatest experiences of my career,” said former Tribune sports editor Lou Babiarz. “We worked side by side for 17 years. That’s longer than I ever worked with anyone, and longer than I ever will. Yet that’s still barely a third of (Steve’s) amazing career.”
Scooter Pursley, who began as a sports writer at the Tribune in 1990, said Thomas’ commitment to covering local athletes remains strong.
“Steve’s the most dedicated sports writer I’ve encountered in my 40 years in the business,” said Pursley, who was Tribune sports editor from 1997-2001 and continues on the sports staff today. “I fully expect Steve to be writing sports stories until the day he dies.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!