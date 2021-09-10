Tribune sports writer Steve Thomas retires

Steve Thomas began writing sports at the Bismarck Tribune in 1970.
After more than 50 years, 46 of which were spent at the Tribune, his illustrious career ends this week with his retirement at the age of 73.
Among the most tenured employees in the 148-year history of the Tribune, Thomas’ unique style of sports writing spanned nearly 52 years. Originally hired by the Tribune in 1970 as a fresh graduate out of UND, the McVille native spent four years at the Jamestown Sun before being lured back to Bismarck in May of 1979.
“Steve was my first hire,” said former Tribune sports editor Abe Winter. “I stole him from the Jamestown Sun for his second stint at the Tribune.”
Winter and Thomas were more than just colleagues, for a short time.
“Steve housed me for a month before my family joined me in Bismarck,” Winter said.
Thomas was well known for his uniquely descriptive phrases, such as the Sword of Damocles, fangs bared, hog wrestles and rock fights, as well as adeptly using words typically buried deep in the dictionary.
“As a writer, Steve has such a distinct voice. You can usually tell a story is his within the first sentence or two, without even checking the byline,” former Tribune sports editor Lou Babiarz said. “His mix of offbeat humor and gentlemanly prose is truly unique. And his love of sports and the people who play them always shines through.”
Thomas had little time or care for professional sports, unless it was baseball players of long bygone eras. He much preferred sitting at a ball diamond, gym or field in Bismarck or Mandan watching high school athletes chase their dreams.
“Steve has been the consummate professional over the 32 years that I have known him as a sports writer,” Century High football coach Ron Wingenbach said. “His attention to detail and thorough knowledge of athletic competition has been a pillar of stability within the Bismarck Tribune’s sports department for several decades.
“The long preseason meetings in preparation for the upcoming season as well as his uncanny ability to recall past teams and players will be sorely missed. We wish him only the best in his retirement years.”
Thomas had his favorite sports to cover, notably baseball, volleyball and wrestling, but he never refused an assignment, no matter the event.
“Steve was such a pleasure to work with. He’s kind and thoughtful, and he taught me so much about writing and about North Dakota,” said Babiarz, who worked with Thomas for 17 years at the Tribune. “And Steve was very funny, which help set the tone for the whole sports department. I can’t imagine the Tribune without him.”
No fan of modern technology, Thomas preferred legal pads and steno notebooks to track stats and scribble postgame thoughts of athletes and coaches.
“Steve always allowed the athlete or coach to talk, he was a great listener, and always had great lead-in and follow-up questions,” said Bismarck Public School Activities Director Dave Zittleman. “I truly am grateful for the coverage he had for my teams when I was coaching.”
More so than anything, Thomas will be remembered for his longevity and passion for covering the story, no matter the sport.
“I lasted until the spring of 1997. I am shocked and impressed that more than 24 years later he’s still writing,” Winter said. “I congratulate Steve on his lengthy and successful career. Here’s wishing him a great retirement.”
Thomas plans to spend more time with his family, including his wife Patrice, who retired this year from Bismarck Public Schools.
"I thought I'd hit control-S the final time, then keel over on my desk," Thomas said Friday at a gathering at the Tribune office. "When Patrice retired, that kind of changed my thinking. I still love my job. I still love sports, but it's time."
For more than a half century, he never wanted to be the story, only to tell it.
“Steve is a gem,” Zittleman said. “He has done an incredible job covering sports in our community and he will be missed.”
