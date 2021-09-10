Tribune sports writer Steve Thomas retires

Steve Thomas began writing sports at the Bismarck Tribune in 1970.

After more than 50 years, 46 of which were spent at the Tribune, his illustrious career ends this week with his retirement at the age of 73.

Among the most tenured employees in the 148-year history of the Tribune, Thomas’ unique style of sports writing spanned nearly 52 years. Originally hired by the Tribune in 1970 as a fresh graduate out of UND, the McVille native spent four years at the Jamestown Sun before being lured back to Bismarck in May of 1979.

“Steve was my first hire,” said former Tribune sports editor Abe Winter. “I stole him from the Jamestown Sun for his second stint at the Tribune.”

Winter and Thomas were more than just colleagues, for a short time.

“Steve housed me for a month before my family joined me in Bismarck,” Winter said.

Thomas was well known for his uniquely descriptive phrases, such as the Sword of Damocles, fangs bared, hog wrestles and rock fights, as well as adeptly using words typically buried deep in the dictionary.