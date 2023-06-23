Kelsie Belquist had a record-breaking day on the final day of the state track meet.

The New Rockford-Sheyenne junior won four individual state titles and set two new overall records at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

Winning four events at the state meet for the second straight year earned Belquist the high school female athlete of the year award from the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and sportswriters Association.

Female athlete: Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford-Sheyenne

In a little more than three hours, Belquist scored 40 points for the Rockets.

She broke her own state record in the 300 hurdles, finishing in 41.48 to start the day. She capped the season off by winning three consecutive events -- running the 400 in 56.56, the 100 hurdles in 14.36 (just 0.03 seconds over Whitney Carlson’s state record of 14.33 in 2005) and finished up with a new overall record in the 200 (23.94). She broke her own overall record set in the prelims the day before.

Belquist also earned all-state honors in volleyball and all-region recognition in basketball for the Rockets.

Jocelyn Schiller of Grand Forks Red River and Logan Nissley of Century were also finalists.

Female team: Grand Forks Red River basketball

The Roughriders capped a 25-2 season with a state Class A title. Red River knocked off the state’s top three ranked teams in the state tournament -- beating defending champion Minot, West Fargo and Century, the previous season’s state runner-up.

Beulah softball and Northern Cass volleyball were the other finalists.

Female coach: Kent Ripplinger, Red River basketball

Ripplinger led the Roughriders to a state Class A title.

Coming off a 19-7 season the year before, Red River’s defense limited its opponents to under 43 points per game, the best mark in the state.

Kyle Christensen of Beulah softball and Casey Berry of Dickinson gymnastics were the other finalists.

Male athlete: Landon Carter, Cavalier

The Tornadoes’ multi-sport athlete competed in five sports.

Carter was named the nine-man football senior athlete of the year with 45 receptions for 1,010 yards and 10 TDs to go along with nine interceptions on defense. He broke Cavalier’s all-time receptions record and career yards record.

Competing in hockey for Grafton-Park River, he led the state with 30 goals and had 16 assists for 46 points, which ranked seventh overall. He also played basketball in the winter and baseball for Pembina County and golf for Cavalier in the spring.

Payton Hochhalter of Jamestown, Tyson Enget of Powers Lake and Jeremiah Sem of Fargo North were also finalists.

Male team: Thompson baseball

The Tommies won their second consecutive Class B title.

Thompson went 22-3 and allowed only two runs in three state tournament victories -- beating Minot Ryan 11-1, Central Cass 2-1 and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 9-0 in the state championship game. The Tommies have won seven consecutive region titles.

Central Cass basketball and Fargo Shanley football were the other finalists.

Male coach: Travis Hoeg, Fargo North basketball

Hoeg took over as the Spartans’ interim coach midway through the 2021-22 season and helped North reach the Class A title game.

The Spartans followed that up with a state title in 2023. North went 19-8, beating Legacy 82-80, Century 51-48 and Grand Forks Red River 92-83 in the state tournament.

Larry Sandy of Velva football, Nate Soulis of Thompson baseball and Troy Mattern of Fargo Shanley football were also finalists.