Track season brings uncertainty for athletes after losing 2020 competition

As is the case with Korsmo, Palmer didn't have to go through an entire school year that was a competitive void.

Last fall she competed in two sports. She ran cross country for Century, a sport in which she finished fifth in the state as a freshman. As was the case the previous season, however, she was unable to complete the season due to injury.

Things were different in swimming, though. A key component of the champion CHS girls swim team as a sophomore, she was outstanding as a junior. She won the individual medley and breaststroke and swam on two winning relays as the Patriots won their sixth straight state title.

Now she returns to the track, where she won the state 800-meter title as a freshman and ran on the Patriots' winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.

With such a long time lag between seasons, Palmer isn't sure what to expect this spring.

"Right now I have no idea where I'm at. ... I'm definitely excited and nervous to see where everybody is at," she said.

Palmer said it's going to be a new day in track and field now that some of the athletes who were new on the scene in 2019 have developed.