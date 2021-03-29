Track season brings uncertainty for athletes after losing 2020 competition

As a sport based primarily on individual events, track and field, in theory, should have been among the activities least affected by the cornavirus-related shutdowns and slowdowns.
Nice theory, but Bismarck High School senior distance runner Sean Korsmo says it overlooks one significant element: Camaraderie. Simply put, training works better when it's done with other people.
Even as a cross country runner and distance man, events easily adaptable to individual training, Korsmo says he's rather go to practice and engage with teammates.
"The team dynamic is game-changing," says Korsmo, a two-event state meet champion as a sophomore and a two-time state cross country titlist. "Training by yourself can get tough, especially distance running. ... It can be lonely sometimes out there running for 70, 80 or 90 minutes by yourself.
"At practice you can push each other to do better. ... I think the team dynamic makes and breaks championship teams. It completely elevates your training."
Korsmo, senior Calob Larson of Legacy and junior Erin Palmer of Century were state high school track champions in 2019. All say there are hidden drawbacks associated with the 2020 track season that never was.
Larson swept to six open event titles as a freshman and sophomore, winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter runs both seasons.
Now it's been over 20 months since he's run a competitive high school race, and he notes a lot can change in such a time span.
"For me, personally, I missed out on the freshmen last year. We don't know how they run. And we also have more freshmen this year. That's two years of athletes and we don't know their potential," Larson observed.
Then there's the matter of individual goals. Larson points out it's difficult to monitor self-improvement without the benefit of regular competition.
"I just continued to train like normal (during the shutdown), but I don't know how much I would have improved from my sophomore year to my junior year. ... I missed like a year of (competitive) times," he said.
The one exception was the 400 meters.
"I had a meet in Iceland. I ran the 400 indoors there and ran the same time as my outdoor time (at the 2019 state meet). ... That's like a huge improvement. Usually your indoor times are slower than your outdoor times. But other than that, I never really ran my other races," he noted.
Those lost times can never be reclaimed, Larson observes.
"Even now in practice we're timing to see where we're at, but it's extremely different on race day. Race day there are more accurate times," he said.
As is the case with Korsmo, Palmer didn't have to go through an entire school year that was a competitive void.
Last fall she competed in two sports. She ran cross country for Century, a sport in which she finished fifth in the state as a freshman. As was the case the previous season, however, she was unable to complete the season due to injury.
Things were different in swimming, though. A key component of the champion CHS girls swim team as a sophomore, she was outstanding as a junior. She won the individual medley and breaststroke and swam on two winning relays as the Patriots won their sixth straight state title.
Now she returns to the track, where she won the state 800-meter title as a freshman and ran on the Patriots' winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.
With such a long time lag between seasons, Palmer isn't sure what to expect this spring.
"Right now I have no idea where I'm at. ... I'm definitely excited and nervous to see where everybody is at," she said.
Palmer said it's going to be a new day in track and field now that some of the athletes who were new on the scene in 2019 have developed.
"You never know how much the younger girls are going to grow. A lot of times the underclassmen have a spike and improve their times by a lot. It's definitely going to be a mystery this year to see where the underclassmen are and where the returning seniors will be," she said.
Palmer said she's in good physical condition from swimming, but she doesn't know how much of that fitness will benefit her as a track athlete.
"It takes a lot of practice and conditioning to work up to racing in the 400 and 800. ... It's definitely been a good process so far. I'm looking forward to what we have in store for the next couple of weeks," she noted.
One thing Palmer expects to transfer from swimming to track is the competitive edge.
"Swimming helped me get into the racing mindset. ... Out of season if you don't have track or swimming it's tough to get into that mentality where you have that adrenaline surge when you get up on the blocks," she noted.
Next on the agenda are the Western Dakota Association indoor meets, which will be split between two sites. Girls will run on Tuesday at the University of Mary and Thursday in Williston. Boys competition is scheduled Thursday at the University of Mary and in Williston. Those are the final indoor meets on the schedule.
Outdoor competition for area boys and girls teams begins with a meet at Minot on April 8.