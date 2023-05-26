Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Without even touching the track as of 1 p.m. Friday, Brooks Turner had already earned the Century track and field team 13 points.

Turner is a senior this season, and is hoping to go out on top with the Patriots in his final high school state meet.

A state title in the high jump, like he earned Friday by hurling himself 6 feet, 6 inches into the air over the bar on the west end of the Bowl, will go a long way toward doing just that.

"I felt pretty good through all my jumps," Turner said. "I cleared most of them on my first try, so I was pretty fresh when we got to those higher heights. It's special to go out my senior year as a champ. Last year was pretty rough, so coming back and doing what I know I could have done last year, that felt good."

Turner entered the high jump as a favorite, hitting the state meet with a seed height of 6-foot-6.

But a bad day in an event can derail favorites with ease, and Turner was aware of that going in.

"It's a technical event for sure, so you have to have a good mindset and warm up correctly," Turner said. "If you do that, things should go well."

A 16-athlete field thinned quickly, as four athletes failed to crack 5-10 on the bar.

Six more athletes got taken out at 6 feet, leaving Turner still alive alongside teammate Ryan Brynjolfson, the defending state champion, Mandan's Hudsen Sheldon, West Fargo Sheyenne's Kasen Baer, Valley City's Aiden Jacobson, and Logan Conklin of Minot.

"The adrenaline starts to kick in more (as the crowd thins down)," Turner said. "It means more, because you've been working for it all season, so you have to put it all out there and hope for the best.

"Definitely a lot of pressure, but you just try to zone all that out, focus on me, focus on my jumps, and focus on what I know I can do."

The vagarities of the event of high jump caught up to contenders Sheldon and Brynjolfson, as they, along with Baer, bowed out at 6 feet, 2 inches.

Sheldon's miss ended the hopes of Mandan winning a state title in the high jump in back-to-back seasons, after Morgan Sheldon surprised to win last year's title on the girls side.

As for Brynjolfson, he finished fifth, a day after finishing second in the long jump, giving the Patriots four more points, but falling short of his bid for a repeat in the event.

"It's always good to have those top guys competing with you every meet," Turner said. "Especially at practice every day, I've got my buddy Ryan every day and he pushed me. It's a great advantage to have."

Century and the state hasn't seen the last of Turner at this year's meet.

Turner not only registered the top qualifying time in the 110 hurdles, he set a new state record with a time of 14:02, breaking the previous standard set by Ryan Todhunter of Grand Forks Red River at 14:26 in 2009.

He was also joined in qualifying for the 110 hurdles by Brynjolfson and sophomore Noah Bares.

In his final event of the day, and giving himself a pair of events today, Turner qualified for the 200 finals, behind a talented field that included a new state record set by Austin Zulu of Fargo South of 21.33, besting the 21.36 mark set by Calob Larson of Legacy in 2021.

Field events have continued to be kind to the Patriots.

Led by Jacob Burckhard's second place, who now has two top-two finishes in throwing events, the Patriots grabbed 13 points out of the discus.

Prelim races were also kind to the defending champs.

Rivers Martin qualified for the finals as second in the 300 hurdles (39.66), 400ths back of leader Soren Kaster of West Fargo Sheyenne.

Josh Berger (400 dash) also qualified, as did the Patriots' 400 relay team of Jordan Kellogg, Brynjolfson, Peyton Arndt and Martin, who ran sixth with a time of 43.27.

OGLE RULES LONG DISTANCE

Every year it seems like there's one athlete that dominates the long distance events.

The past three years had seen the Korsmos brothers dominate the long-distance events for Bismarck.

At this year's state meet, it was Jaelyn Ogle of Watford City that established herself as the runner of the hour, winning the two-mile race by nearly 20 seconds Thursday before engineering an impressive final-100 overtake of Valley City's Reagan Berg and St. Mary's Eva Selensky to win the mile Friday morning.

"I worked really hard for about six years," Ogle said. "Paid off at the end, so I'm riding a high right now. I'm really happy. You can never underestimate a long-distance runner, because you never know what they're capable of."

It was a crowning achievement for the senior, as she had taken second (3200) and sixth (1600) in the long-distance runs last year.

She had even been beaten by Selensky in the 1600 run last year, as the St. Mary's runner had taken fifth to Ogle's sixth.

"If I wouldn't have won anything this year, I would have been happy," Ogle said. "Going out now, I'm happier than I would have been if I didn't win."

Friendly with many of her rivals on the track off it, Ogle enjoyed the push provided to make herself finish strong.

"A lot of the girls, I get along with a lot of them, a lot of them are my friends," Ogle said. "Off the course, we're great friends, but on the course, we're so competitive, and I love that. Having them there to be supportive makes you want to strive to be better and push yourself a little more.

"At first I maybe started too fast, but later on, I needed to do it."

But with the finish line in sight, and the trio of Berg, Selensky and Ogle fighting for the gold, Ogle wasn't going to be denied.

"I give credit to my competitiveness for that, I was telling myself that I couldn't lose," Ogle said. "They pushed me, they pushed me hard at the end, but I told myself I had to give it all I got, because it's my last time running in a high school meet."

Ogle just missed out on the three-peat in the 3200 relay, as she ran the anchor leg in Watford City's second-place effort alongside Fallon Sampsel and Savanna and Katie Olson that finished in 9:49.57.

NEWS AND NOTES

Ogle's last-second overtake wasn't the only excitement to be had in the 1600 race Friday.

Shortly thereafter, in the second boys heat of the race, Ethan Moe of Williston broke a record set by Sean Korsmo, beating Korsmo's mile time of 4:12.16 by a second and a half (4:10.08).

Moe's time sets a new state meet record, but not the Bowl record, as Jake Leingang of Bismarck set the location mark with a time of 4:08.57 in 2013.

Two Bismarck relay teams broke state records in their performances.

Edging past the oldest state record on the books, Bismarck's 3200 relay team of Parker Hintz, Dawson Balzer, Tyler Wahl and Austin Wick ran a 7:54.38, nipping the previous record of 7:54.52 set by Minot's Joe Carlson, Ken Clark, Rob Buchholz and Jon Boughner in 1981.

Legacy's 400 relay team of Talen Farland, Reece Snow, Evan Hoffer and Nathan Mathern ran 41.89 to break the old mark of 42.25 by Fargo South in 2018.

Jamestown continued its strong performance in the girls hurdles. Bernadette Belzer and Julia Skari qualified second and third in the 300 hurdles, behind Kate Laqua of Fargo Davies.

Ethan Manock of Wahpeton won the boys discus with a top throw of 153-09.

Bismarck's Jake Hettinger and Jack Shaffer were fourth and fifth with throws of 151-0 and 149-7.

Logan Arason of Grand Forks Red River finished a brief day of finals on the Class A boys side with a throw of 191-10 in the boys javelin to top the field.

Preston Lemar of Bismarck was the lone West Region athlete standing on the podium for the javelin (seventh, 169-1).

Tayla Andersen of Bismarck rebounded from a tough finish in the shot put Thursday to take second behind Cailey Moton in the discus with a throw of 120-4, keeping Bismarck in the lead of team scores with 44 points through the second day.

Berlyn Lindbo (fourth, 119-6) and Talea Furcht (seventh, 113-2) of Legacy, Chloe Wolff (fifth, 119-2) of Century, and Raya Rood (sixth, 118-10) of Bismarck placed in the discus.

Legacy set itself up for a high-point event in the 100 dash, as Farland, Dylan McGlothlin, Snow and Mathern all qualified for the finals.

McGlothlin, Farland and Cayden Kraft also qualified for the Sabers in the 400 dash, joining Berger of Century and St. Mary's Ethan Brintnell as local talent in the long dash.

On the boys side of the 300 hurdles, Jeran McNichols of Bismarck tied for fourth with Ethan Dennis of Watford City. Dominick Giggee of Mandan was sixth, and both Legacy's Aiden Sagaser and Bismarck's Drew Henriksen qualified as well.

Grand Forks Red River's 3200 relay team took home the gold, with Lauren Dosch, Emily Nelson, Morgan Hartze and Jocelyn Schiller bringing home the bacon for a distant first-place finish at 9:31.78. Century's foursome of Leah Herbel, Haven Fitterer, Addison Heck and Emerson House crossed third.