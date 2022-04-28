Track athletes, coaches enjoy time outside at Charlie Denton Relays

The track and field season has taken place in stops and starts, with the most recent start being the resuming of the competition season after the blizzard a few weeks ago.

Coaches and athletes alike took to the field at the Community Bowl Thursday for the 2022 iteration of the Charlie Denton Relays, grateful to be back outdoors in the abbreviated season.

"It's nice to have some good weather, it's been a nice day," Demons coach Scott Reichenberger said. "At this point, because of the weather this year, we've looked at what we've got left and tried to target a few events with kids we're trying to get qualified.

"As far as the outcome of the meet goes, team scores, it's irrelevant to us, because right now the goal is to get qualified. The last two meets are what matters."

Reichenberger's Demons have battled hard with Century for first place in several of the indoor meets. Century totaled 222 points Thursday. The Demons were second with 156.

Legacy took third with 120 points and St. Mary's edged Mandan for sixth with 39 points to Mandan's 36.

Local talent was on heavy display in both track and field events.

A Bismarck- or Mandan-area athlete took first in so many events, it's easier to look at which ones weren't led by a Demon, Patriot, Saber, Saint or Brave.

Said events were the 4x800-meter relay, which only had five teams competing in and was won by Minot, and the pole vault, which saw Dickinson's Jack Homiston claim gold.

"We have a lot of kids that stepped up today," Century coach Justin Miller said, whose Patriots team had wins in the shot put, discus, 1600-meter run, 110-meter hurdles, and the 800-meter run. "We told them it was their first home meet and their first chance to get onto our track and do some things. They really responded well to that."

On the coaches side, the meet resumes the effort to qualify as many athletes as possible for the postseason meets in as many events as they can participate in.

With the season shortened by several meets, that becomes vital as new athletes and returners all vie for spots on the postseason race and throwing lists.

"You don't get as much of a chance to experiment with kids," Reichenberger said. "So you have to take what you have and say that this is a kid's best event and hopefully get them qualified, because you don't know what the next few weeks will bring weather-wise."

With eight teams at the relays this year, there was plenty of competition for all, and plenty of enthusiasm.

Doubly so for many of the field events, which are tough, if not impossible, to practice indoors.

"Size of the ball is different in the shot, not a huge difference there," Miller said on the differences in the field events from indoor meets to outdoor meets. "Biggest difference is they don't get to throw the discus indoors. So it's hard, with the weather we've had is not conducive to practicing, when we get outdoors, meets are about getting used to throwing a discus again.

"Generally everyone starts slow, but as the season goes along, kids will start picking back up where they should be."

Reichenberger talked about how the resumption of outdoor activities allows coaches to scout out opponents.

"It's nice to see the rest of the conference and see where kids are at from other teams," he said. "When it gets to the end of the year, there's a little chess and strategy involved. You have to look at your own team first, of course, but you also have to look at where other teams are strong and where they're going to score points, and if there's a possibility to score some points in areas where they're strong, break them up a little bit, and they're doing the same to us.

"It's valuable to see other teams, not just your own team."

As for the athletes competing, they are focused on a multitude of things including talking technique with coaches, warming up and cooling down, and of course, competing in their chosen events.

For Sabers track athlete Talen Farland, it was a good day to get outside and compete with his teammates.

"This year, I've been on two 4x100 teams," Farland said. "We have a lot of fast guys this year, so no matter who we put in, we should be able to get some good times."

Farland, who is in his first season competing for the Sabers in track, led off their gold-medal-winning 4x100-meter relay, which crossed the line in 42.71 to edge past Century's top running group.

Farland also took first in the 100-meter dash and was the third leg in Legacy's sixth-place 4x400-meter relay team.

"Off the blocks, I felt like I was a little shaky," Farland said about his 4x100 performance. "I had just run the 100, so I don't know if there was something in my head, but my reaction time off the blocks was kind of slow. I caught up to the guy in the lane in front of me, and the hand-off was pretty good, and after that, (how we did) wasn't really up to me."

Farland talked about the difficulties of practicing relay techniques, in particular, indoors.

"In the beginning of the year, we weren't able to do handoffs," he said. "Being outside is great because you can actually practice that. We've only had a couple of practices where we've been handing off, and that's been a little tough for me especially because I've never handed off before.

"I think, especially because it's nicer out, we'll be able to do that more often and get better at it."

While the boys track and field teams enjoyed the Bowl, the majority of the West Region girls track and field teams headed to Mandan for a meet. Top-eight results from the meets can be found at bismarcktribune.com.

Century dominated the team results, with the Patriots scoring 161 points to take first. Bismarck edged out Minot for second with a 98.5 over the Majettes' 98.0.

Individually, Anthonett Nabwe of Jamestown and Century's Erin Palmer each had a trio of first-place finishes.

Nabwe took first in the 100-meter dash (12.44 seconds), the shot put (45-09.00), and the discus (140-01). Palmer won the 200-meter dash (25.27) and anchored the 4x200- (1:44.50) and 4x400-meter relays (4:09.97).

The Patriots also got first-place finishes from Zoie Austin in the 300-meter hurdles (47.71), Hope Stein in the triple jump (36-03.00), and the 4x100-meter relay (Hope Stein, Eden Fridley, Gracyn Brennan, Hannah Herbel; 50.30 seconds).

