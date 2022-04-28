 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Track athletes, coaches enjoy time outside at Charlie Denton Relays

The track and field season has taken place in stops and starts, with the most recent start being the resuming of the competition season after the blizzard a few weeks ago.

Coaches and athletes alike took to the field at the Community Bowl Thursday for the 2022 iteration of the Charlie Denton Relays, grateful to be back outdoors in the abbreviated season.

"It's nice to have some good weather, it's been a nice day," Demons coach Scott Reichenberger said. "At this point, because of the weather this year, we've looked at what we've got left and tried to target a few events with kids we're trying to get qualified.

"As far as the outcome of the meet goes, team scores, it's irrelevant to us, because right now the goal is to get qualified. The last two meets are what matters."

Reichenberger's Demons have battled hard with Century for first place in several of the indoor meets. Century totaled 222 points Thursday. The Demons were second with 156.

Legacy took third with 120 points and St. Mary's edged Mandan for sixth with 39 points to Mandan's 36.

Local talent was on heavy display in both track and field events.

A Bismarck- or Mandan-area athlete took first in so many events, it's easier to look at which ones weren't led by a Demon, Patriot, Saber, Saint or Brave.

Said events were the 4x800-meter relay, which only had five teams competing in and was won by Minot, and the pole vault, which saw Dickinson's Jack Homiston claim gold.

"We have a lot of kids that stepped up today," Century coach Justin Miller said, whose Patriots team had wins in the shot put, discus, 1600-meter run, 110-meter hurdles, and the 800-meter run. "We told them it was their first home meet and their first chance to get onto our track and do some things. They really responded well to that."

On the coaches side, the meet resumes the effort to qualify as many athletes as possible for the postseason meets in as many events as they can participate in.

With the season shortened by several meets, that becomes vital as new athletes and returners all vie for spots on the postseason race and throwing lists.

"You don't get as much of a chance to experiment with kids," Reichenberger said. "So you have to take what you have and say that this is a kid's best event and hopefully get them qualified, because you don't know what the next few weeks will bring weather-wise."

With eight teams at the relays this year, there was plenty of competition for all, and plenty of enthusiasm.

Doubly so for many of the field events, which are tough, if not impossible, to practice indoors.

"Size of the ball is different in the shot, not a huge difference there," Miller said on the differences in the field events from indoor meets to outdoor meets. "Biggest difference is they don't get to throw the discus indoors. So it's hard, with the weather we've had is not conducive to practicing, when we get outdoors, meets are about getting used to throwing a discus again.

"Generally everyone starts slow, but as the season goes along, kids will start picking back up where they should be."

Reichenberger talked about how the resumption of outdoor activities allows coaches to scout out opponents.

"It's nice to see the rest of the conference and see where kids are at from other teams," he said. "When it gets to the end of the year, there's a little chess and strategy involved. You have to look at your own team first, of course, but you also have to look at where other teams are strong and where they're going to score points, and if there's a possibility to score some points in areas where they're strong, break them up a little bit, and they're doing the same to us.

"It's valuable to see other teams, not just your own team."

As for the athletes competing, they are focused on a multitude of things including talking technique with coaches, warming up and cooling down, and of course, competing in their chosen events.

For Sabers track athlete Talen Farland, it was a good day to get outside and compete with his teammates.

"This year, I've been on two 4x100 teams," Farland said. "We have a lot of fast guys this year, so no matter who we put in, we should be able to get some good times."

Farland, who is in his first season competing for the Sabers in track, led off their gold-medal-winning 4x100-meter relay, which crossed the line in 42.71 to edge past Century's top running group.

Farland also took first in the 100-meter dash and was the third leg in Legacy's sixth-place 4x400-meter relay team.

"Off the blocks, I felt like I was a little shaky," Farland said about his 4x100 performance. "I had just run the 100, so I don't know if there was something in my head, but my reaction time off the blocks was kind of slow. I caught up to the guy in the lane in front of me, and the hand-off was pretty good, and after that, (how we did) wasn't really up to me."

Farland talked about the difficulties of practicing relay techniques, in particular, indoors.

"In the beginning of the year, we weren't able to do handoffs," he said. "Being outside is great because you can actually practice that. We've only had a couple of practices where we've been handing off, and that's been a little tough for me especially because I've never handed off before.

"I think, especially because it's nicer out, we'll be able to do that more often and get better at it."

While the boys track and field teams enjoyed the Bowl, the majority of the West Region girls track and field teams headed to Mandan for a meet. Top-eight results from the meets can be found at bismarcktribune.com.

Century dominated the team results, with the Patriots scoring 161 points to take first. Bismarck edged out Minot for second with a 98.5 over the Majettes' 98.0.

Individually, Anthonett Nabwe of Jamestown and Century's Erin Palmer each had a trio of first-place finishes.

Nabwe took first in the 100-meter dash (12.44 seconds), the shot put (45-09.00), and the discus (140-01). Palmer won the 200-meter dash (25.27) and anchored the 4x200- (1:44.50) and 4x400-meter relays (4:09.97).

The Patriots also got first-place finishes from Zoie Austin in the 300-meter hurdles (47.71), Hope Stein in the triple jump (36-03.00), and the 4x100-meter relay (Hope Stein, Eden Fridley, Gracyn Brennan, Hannah Herbel; 50.30 seconds).

CHARLIE DENTON RELAYS

BOYS RESULTS

Community Bowl

Team results

1. Century 222. 2. Bismarck 156. 3. Legacy 120. 4. Minot 80.5. 5. Dickinson 43. 6. St. Mary's 39. 7. Mandan 36. 8. Jamestown 23.5. 9. Watford City 14.

Individual results

100 dash: 1. Talen Farland, Leg, 11.02. 2. Nathan Mathern, Leg, 11.10. 3. Evan Hoffer, Leg, 11.15. 4. Colby Fleck, SM, 11.38. 5. Isaac Felchle, SM, 11.40. 6. Dakota Cluchie, WC, 11.44. 7. Trinity Anderson, Man, 11.48. 8. Ryan Brynjolfson, Cen, 11.53.

200 dash: 1. Dylan McGlothlin, Leg, 21.85. 2. Dawson Hawkinson, Bis, 21.88. 3. Mathern, Leg, 22.49. 4. Drew Kelsch, Cen, 22.50. 5. Felchle, SM, 23.01. 6. Jeran McNichols, Bis, 23.39. 7. Fleck, SM, 23.45. 8. Josh Berger, Cen, 23.51.

400 dash: 1. Hawkinson, Bis, 49.87. 2. Joseph Eberle, SM, 51.83. 3. Reece Snow, Leg, 51.95. 4. Daniel Santos, Min, 52.91. 5. Charles Humann, Bis, 53.15. 6. Preston Lemar, Bis, 53.91. 7. Tavion Bobo, Min, 54.53. 8. Hoffer, Leg, 54.76.

800 run: 1. Chance Bowlinger, Cen, 2:01.34. 2. Griffin House, Cen, 2:01.70. 3. Jacob Renz, Cen, 2:01.98. 4. Cyan Sorenson, Cen, 2:08.63. 5. Chase Hoechst, Cen, 2:09.54. 6. Gavyn Graham, Cen, 2:10.46. 7. Oscar Hultz, Min, 2:10.89. 8. Tanner Edwards, WC, 2:12.12.

1600 run: 1. House, Cen, 4:28.15. 2. Bowlinger, Cen, 4:34.44. 3. Graham, Cen, 4:36.21. 4. Hoechst, Cen, 4:36.41. 5. Noah Cowley, Bis, 4:40.79. 6. Cullen Flieth, Jam, 4:46.92. 7. Tyler Wahl, Bis, 4:49.31. 8. Zachary Stair, Cen, 4:55.01.

3200 run: 1. Brady Korsmo, Bis, 9:40.51. 2. Parker Hintz, Bis, 9:52.90. 3. AJ Ash, Dic, 10:03.48. 4. Brody Ferderer, Cen, 10:18.20. 5. Benjamin Harris, Min, 10:22.76. 6. Ivar Martell, Leg, 10:27.56. 7. Eric Hasby, Leg, 10:28.07. 8. Breydyn Schlabsz, Cen, 10:28.83.

110 hurdles: 1. Brynjolfson, Cen, 15.08. 2. McNichols, Bis, 16.01. 3. Anthony Brown, Min, 16.03. 4. Jordan Kellogg, Cen, 16.15. 5. Nicholas Pegors, Leg, 16.33. 6. Aiden Sagaser, Leg, 16.34. 7. Leighton Fergel, Cen, 16.81. 8. Kaden Selle, Dic, 17.02.

300 hurdles: 1. Drew Henriksen, Bis, 41.19. 2. Nate Anderson, Cen, 41.99. 3. Preston Kroeber, Jam, 42.23. 4. Rivers Martin, Cen, 42.31. 5. Selle, Dic, 42.45. 6. Weston Snyder, Leg, 43.28. 7. Kayne Nelson, Cen, 43.54. 8. Hudsen Sheldon, Man, 43.84.

4x100 relay: 1. Legacy (Farland, Snow, Hoffer, Mathern), 42.71. 2. Century, 44.09. 3. Minot, 44.71. 4. Jamestown, 45.04. 5. Dickinson, 45.05. 6. Minot B, 45.27. 7. Watford City, 45.36. 8. Bismarck, 46.03.

4x200 relay: 1. Bismarck (Hawkinson, Hudson Schroeder, Ty Allen, McNichols), 1:30.24. 2. Century, 1:31.59. 3. Dickinson, 1:32.35. 4. St. Mary's, 1:34.46. 5. Minot, 1:35.04. 6. Watford City, 1:35.82. 7. Mandan B, 1:38.79. 8. Mandan A, DNF.

4x400 relay: 1. Bismarck (Humann, Henriksen, Lemar, Michael Leier), 3:32.40. 2. Century, 3:33.29. 3. Legacy, 3:34.83. 4. Dickinson, 3:36.34. 5. St. Mary's, 3:39.63. 6. Minot, 3:42.64. 7. Century B, 3:47.85. 8. Watford City, 3:48.47.

4x800 relay: 1. Minot (Harris, Hultz, Grant Schaeffer, Carson Wistisen), 8:21.61. 2. Legacy, 8:23.26. 3. Century, 8:40.60. 4. St. Mary's, 9:13.34. 5. Watford City, 9:30.93.

High jump: 1. Will Mickelson, Man, 6-02.00. 2. Ethan Stotz, Bis, 5-10.00. 3. Allen, Bis, 5-10.00. 4. Eric Wentz, Min, 5-08.00. 5. Sheldon, Man, 5-08.00. 6. Devin Beach, Jam, 5-06.00. 6. Grayson Schaeffer, Min, 5-06.00. 8. Kyler Scott, Bis, 5-06.00.

Pole vault: 1. Jack Homiston, Dic, 14-00.00. 2. Adam Nychyporuk, Leg, 13-06.00. 3. Benett Carlson, Dic, 13-00.00. 4. Keaton Reinke, Min, 13-00.00. 5. Lucas Meyer, Cen, 13-00.00. 6. Gavin Maher, Bis, 12-00.00. 7. Alec Wardner, Bis, 12-00.00. 8. Jonathan Nistler, Cen, 11-06.00.

Long jump: 1. Schroeder, Bis, 22-01.00. 2. Brynjolfson, Cen, 21-04.50. 3. Allen, Bis, 20-09.00. 4. A. Brown, Min, 20-03.50. 5. Zach Brown, Min, 20-03.50. 6. Thompson, Min, 20-02.50. 7. G. Schaeffer, Min, 20-02.00. 8. Brett Lacombe, Leg, 20-00.00.

Triple jump: 1. Allen, Bis, 43-09.00. 2. Meyer, Cen, 41-04.00. 3. A. Brown, Min, 40-09.00. 4. Zander Albers, Leg, 40-05.00. 5. Ayden Cermak, Cen, 40-04.00. 6. Trayton Hinderer, Cen, 40-01.50. 7. Thompson, Min, 40-01.00. 8. G. Schaeffer, Min, 39-11.00.

Shot put: 1. Jacob Burckhard, Cen, 55-00.00. 2. Lucas Schweigert, Cen, 51-10.00. 3. Brackston Kemmet, Leg, 49-10.00. 4. Joel Edland, Cen, 49-09.00. 5. Landon Leno, Leg, 48-07.00. 6. Jaxson Walz, Cen, 48-06.00. 7. Jack Shaffer, Bis, 46-11.00. 8. Thomas Allmer, Jam, 46-08.00.

Discus throw: 1. Burckhard, Cen, 147-05. 2. Walz, Cen, 145-09. 3. Allmer, Jam, 142-04. 4. Kemmet, Leg, 138-07. 5. Schweigert, Cen, 138-00. 6. Edland, Cen, 135-04. 7. Jake Hettinger, Bis, 133-00. 8. Rayce Gullicks, Leg, 128-00.

Javelin throw: 1. Lemar, Bis, 166-05. 2. Aaron Grubb, Man, 158-02. 3. Brenden Palmer, Man, 154-05. 4. Stotz, Bis, 149-08. 5. Devin Heaton, Leg, 148-02. 6. Tristan Ulmer, Man, 144-04. 7. Sven Blomseth, SM, 138-05. 8. Taik Larsen, Dic, 134-04.

GIRLS

Team results

1. Century 161. 2. Bismarck 98.5. 3. Minot 98. 4. Jamestown 93. 5. Mandan 81.5. 6. Legacy 67. 7. St. Mary’s 48. 7. Dickinson 48. 9. Watford City 26.

Individual results

100 dash: 1. Anthonett Nabwe, Jam, 12.44. 2. Erin Palmer, Cen, 12.75. 3. MaLiah Burke, Min, 12.83. 4. Faith Brown, Min, 12.89. 5. Jazmin Barry, Dic, 12.93. 6. Avery Mills, Cen, 13.16. 7. Kendall Berg, Bis, 13.18. 8. Cassy Praska, Bis, 13.27.

200 dash: 1. Palmer, Cen, 25.27. 2. Eden Fridley, Cen, 25.85. 3. Yolanda Nabwe, Jam, 26.44. 4. Kendall Berg, Bis, 26.66. 5. Brown, Min, 26.94. 6. Hannah Herbel, Cen, 27.02. 7. Elydia Symens, Cen, 27.18. 8. Praska, Bis, 27.22.

400 dash: 1. Acey Elkins, Man, 1:00.87. 2. Autumn Ketterling, Cen, 1:01.19. 3. Aspen Eslinger, Leg, 1:01.60. 4. Macee Franz, WC, 1:02.30. 5. Whitney Welk, Leg, 1:03.24. 6. Leah Herbel, Cen, 1:03.24. 7. Emily Mattern, Min, 1:03.60. 8. Fallon Sampsel, WC, 1:04.03.

800 run: 1. Hallie Nash, Min, 2:36.79. 2. Mandy Schmidt, Min, 2:38.40. 3. Grace Schmidt, Cen, 2:38.50. 4. Amisa Miller, Min, 2:41.25. 5. Savanna Olson, WC, 2:43.61. 6. Darielle Ceynar, WC, 2:46.40. 7. Maddy Orr, Jam, 2:52.71. 8. Brooklyn Nygaard, Jam, 2:56.86.

1600 run: 1. Bayla Weigel, Bis, 5:25.26. 2. Jaelyn Ogle, WC, 5:31.05. 3. Taya Fettig, Bis, 5:37.01. 4. Hallie Nash, Min, 5:42.58. 5. Scout Ulrickson, Min, 5:44.41. 6. M. Schmidt, Min, 5:44.60. 7. Aubrey Rost, Leg, 5:44.84. 8. Isabelle Simonson, Leg, 5:45.23.

3200 run: 1. Leila Gregoire, Dic, 12:08.25. 2. Elkins, Man, 12:15.92. 3. Zoe Reichenberger, Bis, 12:25.51. 4. Sophia Lade, Min, 12:27.80. 5. Abigail Eberle, SM, 12:35.18. 6. Ulrickson, Min, 12:50.05. 7. Sophia Ness, Bis, 12:54.40. 8. Katie Olson, WC, 14:05.28.

100 hurdles: 1. Y. Nabwe, Jam, 15.39. 2. Morgan Sheldon, Man, 15.57. 3. Hope Stein, Cen, 16.56. 4. Hailey Markel, Man, 17.01. 5. Brenna Curl, SM, 17.13. 6. Amy Stringer, Bis, 17.14. 7. Machaela Pochant, Leg, 17.51. 8. Bernadette Belzer, Jam, 17.73.

300 hurdles: 1. Zoie Austin, Cen, 47.71. 2. Morgan Sheldon, Man, 47.94. 3. Belzer, Jam, 48.37. 4. Anna Rader, Cen, 48.48. 5. Julia Skari, Jam, 48.63. 6. Londyn Dschaak, Cen, 49.24. 7. Erin McLean, Min, 49.30. 8. Markel, Man, 50.35.

4x100 relay: 1. Century (Stein, Fridley, Gracyn Brennan, H. Herbel), 50.30. 2. Minot, 50.54. 3. Bismarck, 50.93. 4. Mandan, 52.30. 5. Legacy, 52.33. 6. St. Mary’s, 53.64.

4x200 relay: 1. Century (Mills, H. Herbel, Fridley, Palmer), 1:44.50. 2. Minot, 1:48.52. 3. Dickinson, 1:48.99. 4. Jamestown, 1:49.72. 5. Legacy, 1:50.26. 6. Mandan, 1:50.73. 7. St. Mary’s, 1:53.59.

4x400 relay: 1. Century (L. Herbel, Ketterling, Rader, Palmer), 4:09.97. 2. Dickinson, 4:14.86. 3. Mandan, 4:14.88. 4. Minot, 4:14.97. 5. Watford City, 4:20.53. 6. Legacy, 4:22.07. 7. St. Mary’s, 4:23.08. 8. Century B, 4:30.16.

4x800 relay: 1. St. Mary’s (Kylie Wald, Madelyn VerDouw, Abigail Eberle, Eva Selensky), 10:05.76. 2. Century, 10:37.73. 3. Jamestown, 12:09.15.

Shot put: 1. A. Nabwe, Jam, 45-09.00. 2. Katelyn Rath, Bis, 38-06.50. 3. Kaylynn Red Tomahawk, Bis, 37-01.00. 4. Elsie Hardy, Min, 35-06.00. 5. Abby Fletcher, Cen, 35-03.50. 6. Kiera Oukrop, SM, 35-02.00. 7. Tayla Andersen, Bis, 35-00.50. 8. Jecelyn Arends, Dic, 33-07.50.

Discus: 1. A. Nabwe, Jam, 140-01. 2. Red Tomahawk, Bis, 121-08. 3. Chloe Wolff, Cen, 116-10. 4. Oukrop, SM, 115-07. 5. Aliya Selensky, Leg, 109-09. 6. Katelyn Rath, Bis, 109-08. 7. Maggie Kleinknecht, Man, 108-08. 8. Lizzy Kerzman, 106-09.

Javelin: 1. Mya Sheldon, Man, 119-01. 2. Anna Bendish, Man, 115-10. 3. Curl, SM, 113-00. 4. Alexis Gerving, SM, 110-00. 5. Oukrop, SM, 109-10. 6. Morgan Johnson-Colbert, Bis, 109-07. 7. Dru Bogden, Min, 109-04. 8. A. Nabwe, Jam, 107-01.

High Jump: 1. Haylie Hakanson, Jam, 5-01.00. 2. Lexi Hagen, Bis, 4-11.00. 3. Adison Sagaser, Leg, 4-11.00. 4. Macy Crane, Leg, 4-09.00. 4. Sierra Lacoe, Bis, 4-09.00. 6. Hunter Petersen, Jam, 4-09.00. 7. Kelbi Pritchett, Man, 4-09.00. 8. Lauren Allen, Min, 4-09.00.

Pole Vault: 1. Madison Berger, Leg, 10-00.00. 2. Emily Ash, Dic, 9-09.00. 3. Alyson Krug, Bis, 9-03.00. 4. Brynlie Thueson, Cen, 9-03.00. 5. Rachel Dunlop, Cen, 8-09.00. 6. Alexa Evanger, Leg, 7-09.00. 6. Alexandra Arnegard, Man, 7-09.00. 8. Jane Hubbard, Bis, 7-09.00.

Long Jump: 1. Barry, Dic, 17-11.00. 2. Stein, Cen, 17-02.50. 3. Breena Sand, Leg, 16-11.50. 4. Emery Schmitz, Bis, 16-11.50. 5. Rader, Cen, 16-11.00. 6. McKayla Lindbo, 16-08.00. 7. Brennan, Cen, 16-06.00. 8. Kierra Orr, Min, 16-03.00.

Triple Jump: 1. Stein, Cen, 36-03.00. 2. Sand, Leg, 35-03.50. 3. Haley Conklin, Min, 34-00.00. 4. Brennan, Cen, 33-10.00. 5. Skari, Jam, 33-03.50. 6. Petersen, Jam, 33-02.00. 7. Kendra King, Dic, 32-11.00. 8. Hakanson, Jam, 32-10.00.

