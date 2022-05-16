Track and field teams hit Last Chance Meet at the Bowl

Weather wiping out a good portion of your spring schedule can bring the end of a high school regular season faster than expected.

Such was the case Monday as the majority of the West Region's track and field teams were at the Community Bowl for the Last Chance Meet, giving their athletes their final opportunity to qualify for state on their own terms.

"We finally got the right temperature, the right wind to take care of business," Mandan girls track and field coach Greg Brown said. "Today's a big meet to see how competitive you are, and if you are going to step up to the challenge."

Century and Bismarck both earned a first and second-place finish with its teams. Century's girls team took home yet another title. Bismarck High placed first on the boys' side.

Though the teams performed well, it was individual performances centered at the Last Chance Meet.

One athlete in particular, Bismarck's Brady Korsmo, pushed himself on top of the 1600-meter run rankings thanks to a 4:17.77 personal record mark.

"My time wasn't great coming in, but I knew I was better than that," Korsmo said. "My mind going into it was sticking with Griffin (House of Century, who took third in the 1600 on Monday), he's a good runner. My plan was to stick with him, and then if I was feeling good, I'd start kicking it in, and I was feeling good, so I kicked it in.

"I gauge (races) by where people are at. Griffin (House) is consistent in those first and second laps in hitting the paces I needed to hit, so I drafted behind him for the majority of the first two, then took off."

Korsmo's new spot atop the 1600-meter run rankings gives the junior a pair of top times for the rest of the state to measure up to. He also stands alone atop the 800-meter run rankings despite a spirited challenge from West Fargo Sheyenne's Caeden Johnson at the East Region's Last Chance meet on Monday.

"I started off a little shaky, in the middle of the pack," Korsmo said. "I knew I could do better, and I'm getting there now, with last week in the 800 and today."

Korsmo was far from the only athlete to slide up the rankings Monday.

Legacy's Dylan McGlothlin (third, 100-meter dash), Century's Erin Palmer (second, 200-meter dash), Bismarck's Preston Lemar (third, javelin) and Ty Allen (first, triple jump), Mandan's Acey Elkins (second, 800-meter run; third, 1600-meter run) and Morgan Sheldon (third, 100-meter hurdles), and St. Mary's Kiera Oukrop (third, discus) leaped into medal conversation in their respective events.

Brown had plenty to say about how Elkins and Sheldon, two of Mandan's best track and field performers all season, have performed.

"Morgan Sheldon is a really tough runner, she's been working hard, we've been working her hard in the hurdles to get her ready," Brown said. "Acey is a pure stud. She goes and does remarkable things every time she steps on the track."

Mandan's girls team took fifth behind Century, Bismarck, Minot, and Legacy, while the Mandan boys team took fourth behind the three Bismarck public schools.

"The local competition is unbelievable here," Brown said. "You have to bring your best to every meet, and if you don't, you're not bringing many medals home. It's great competition every year, the best competition in the state."

St. Mary's finished seventh on the girls side and eighth on the boys, but St. Mary's head coach Jacob Effertz was happy with how his team has performed.

"We're coming into our stride with the last few weeks of our season," Effertz said. "We've focused on what we need to do to improve in our individual events. We're a smaller school, and we don't have as many kids, but as the season's gone along we've held our own.

"We don't have as many kids in events, but we're placing in many of them, and our kids are confident going into meets that they will be as competitive as anyone else."

With Jamestown participating in a separate meet, Oukrop was one of the beneficiaries of Blue Jays star Annie Nabwe not competing.

The lone field athlete to place in the top eight in all three throwing events on the girls side, Oukrop took seventh in the shot put, fourth in the javelin, and capped her day with her discus performance that earned her a first-place finish.

"Kiera Oukrop is our senior thrower, she holds our school record and broke it again today in the discus," Effertz said. "She's also a tremendous javelin thrower and she qualified in that, and she's close to qualifying in shot put as well."

With the final regular season meet now in the rearview mirror, the coaches will spend the next few days preparing for regionals in Dickinson on Friday.

"I hope the weather improves and stays like it was today," Effertz said. "I'm looking forward to watching the kids get after it. Sports are best in the postseason, and that's when you get some of the best performances out of your athletes."

