Track and field teams hit Last Chance Meet at the Bowl

Weather wiping out a good portion of your spring schedule can bring the end of a high school regular season faster than expected.

Such was the case Monday as the majority of the West Region's track and field teams were at the Community Bowl for the Last Chance Meet, giving their athletes their final opportunity to qualify for state on their own terms.

"We finally got the right temperature, the right wind to take care of business," Mandan girls track and field coach Greg Brown said. "Today's a big meet to see how competitive you are, and if you are going to step up to the challenge."

Century and Bismarck both earned a first and second-place finish with its teams. Century's girls team took home yet another title. Bismarck High placed first on the boys' side.

Though the teams performed well, it was individual performances centered at the Last Chance Meet.

One athlete in particular, Bismarck's Brady Korsmo, pushed himself on top of the 1600-meter run rankings thanks to a 4:17.77 personal record mark.

"My time wasn't great coming in, but I knew I was better than that," Korsmo said. "My mind going into it was sticking with Griffin (House of Century, who took third in the 1600 on Monday), he's a good runner. My plan was to stick with him, and then if I was feeling good, I'd start kicking it in, and I was feeling good, so I kicked it in.

"I gauge (races) by where people are at. Griffin (House) is consistent in those first and second laps in hitting the paces I needed to hit, so I drafted behind him for the majority of the first two, then took off."

Korsmo's new spot atop the 1600-meter run rankings gives the junior a pair of top times for the rest of the state to measure up to. He also stands alone atop the 800-meter run rankings despite a spirited challenge from West Fargo Sheyenne's Caeden Johnson at the East Region's Last Chance meet on Monday.

"I started off a little shaky, in the middle of the pack," Korsmo said. "I knew I could do better, and I'm getting there now, with last week in the 800 and today."

Korsmo was far from the only athlete to slide up the rankings Monday.

Legacy's Dylan McGlothlin (third, 100-meter dash), Century's Erin Palmer (second, 200-meter dash), Bismarck's Preston Lemar (third, javelin) and Ty Allen (first, triple jump), Mandan's Acey Elkins (second, 800-meter run; third, 1600-meter run) and Morgan Sheldon (third, 100-meter hurdles), and St. Mary's Kiera Oukrop (third, discus) leaped into medal conversation in their respective events.

Brown had plenty to say about how Elkins and Sheldon, two of Mandan's best track and field performers all season, have performed.

"Morgan Sheldon is a really tough runner, she's been working hard, we've been working her hard in the hurdles to get her ready," Brown said. "Acey is a pure stud. She goes and does remarkable things every time she steps on the track."

Mandan's girls team took fifth behind Century, Bismarck, Minot, and Legacy, while the Mandan boys team took fourth behind the three Bismarck public schools.

"The local competition is unbelievable here," Brown said. "You have to bring your best to every meet, and if you don't, you're not bringing many medals home. It's great competition every year, the best competition in the state."

St. Mary's finished seventh on the girls side and eighth on the boys, but St. Mary's head coach Jacob Effertz was happy with how his team has performed.

"We're coming into our stride with the last few weeks of our season," Effertz said. "We've focused on what we need to do to improve in our individual events. We're a smaller school, and we don't have as many kids, but as the season's gone along we've held our own.

"We don't have as many kids in events, but we're placing in many of them, and our kids are confident going into meets that they will be as competitive as anyone else."

With Jamestown participating in a separate meet, Oukrop was one of the beneficiaries of Blue Jays star Annie Nabwe not competing.

The lone field athlete to place in the top eight in all three throwing events on the girls side, Oukrop took seventh in the shot put, fourth in the javelin, and capped her day with her discus performance that earned her a first-place finish.

"Kiera Oukrop is our senior thrower, she holds our school record and broke it again today in the discus," Effertz said. "She's also a tremendous javelin thrower and she qualified in that, and she's close to qualifying in shot put as well."

With the final regular season meet now in the rearview mirror, the coaches will spend the next few days preparing for regionals in Dickinson on Friday.

"I hope the weather improves and stays like it was today," Effertz said. "I'm looking forward to watching the kids get after it. Sports are best in the postseason, and that's when you get some of the best performances out of your athletes."

LAST CHANCE INVITATIONAL

MDU Community Bowl

BOYS RESULTS

Team results

1. Bismarck 157. 2. Century 134. 3. Legacy 120. 4. Mandan 69. 5. Dickinson 68. 6. Minot 44. 7. Watford City 43. 8. St. Mary’s 41.

Individual results

100 dash: 1. Dawson Hawkinson, Bis, 10.71. 2. Dylan McGlothlin, Leg, 10.71. 3. Talen Farland, Leg, 10.96. 4. Evan Hoffer, Leg, 11.08. 5. Trinity Anderson, Man, 11.25. 6. Dakota Cluchie, WC, 11.26. 7. Karsyn Jablonski, Man, 11.37. 8. Brek Thompson, Min, 11.41.

200 dash: 1. Nathan Mathern, Leg, 22.17. 2. T. Farland, Leg, 22.20. 3. E. Hoffer, Leg, 22.70. 4. Drew Henriksen, Bis, 23.01. 5. Tyler Birst, Cen, 23.36. 6. Colby Fleck, SM, 23.44. 7. K. Jablonski, Man, 23.46. 8. Cameron Naslund, SM, 23.49.

400 dash: 1. Daniel Santos, Min, 51.04. 2. Jacob Renz, Cen, 51.30. 3. Chance Bowlinger, Cen, 51.77. 4. Carson Wistisen, Min, 52.61. 5. T. Anderson, Man, 53.01. 6. Ben Lepp, Min, 53.73. 7. Preston Lemar, Bis, 53.78. 8. Derek Schlittenhardt, Leg, 53.80.

800 run: 1. Grant Schaeffer, Min, 2:02.74. 2. Braxton Wurgler, Leg, 2:10.51. 3. Isaac Flanagan, Leg, 2:11.03. 4. Isaac Schroeder, SM, 2:16.06. 5. Adam Eberle, SM, 2:16.69. 6. Trevor Fried, Leg, 2:17.95. 7. Raine Skjod, Man, 2:18.50. 8. Evander Long, WC, 2:21.66.

1600 run: 1. Brady Korsmo, Bis, 4:17.77. 2. Parker Hintz, Bis, 4:22.94. 3. Griffin House, Cen, 4:23.04. 4. Chase Hoechst, Cen, 4:32.80. 5. Dalton Fleckenstein, Leg, 4:33.27. 6. AJ Ash, Dic, 4:35.21. 7. Gavyn Graham, Cen, 4:35.29. 8. Ivar Martell, Leg, 4:35.32.

3200 run: 1. Jaxsyn Olson, Bis, 10:04.86. 2. Brody Ferderer, Cen, 10:10.91. 3. Noah Cowley, Bis, 10:35.46. 4. Tanner Edwards, WC, 10:48.80. 5. Brett Hetland, Cen, 10:56.25. 6. Daniel Scott, WC, 11:46.38.

110 hurdles: 1. Kaden Selle, Dic, 15.95. 2. Jeran McNichols, Bis, 15.95. 3. Nicholas Pegors, Leg, 16.24. 4. Hudsen Sheldon, Man, 16.35. 5. Leighton Fergel, Cen, 16.54. 6. Aiden Sagaser, Leg, 16.69. 7. Jack Goodall, Dic, 17.00. 8. Nolan Johnson, Leg, 18.24.

300 hurdles: 1. Dominick Giggee, Man, 41.29. 2. Ethan Dennis, WC, 42.18. 3. K. Selle, Dic, 42.26. 4. A. Sagaser, Leg, 42.48. 5. Rivers Martin, Cen, 42.60. 6. Nicholas Schulz, Leg, 42.75. 7. Brayden McLean, Min, 43.52. 8. T. Edwards, WC, 43.83.

4x100 relay: 1. Bismarck (Hudson Schroeder, D. Hawkinson, J. McNichols, Ty Allen), 43.29. 2. Watford City, 44.76. 3. Dickinson, 45.05.

4x200 relay: 1. Bismarck (D. Henriksen, J. McNichols, Mason Huber, Charles Humann), 1:32.55. 2. St. Mary’s, 1:32.80. 3. Watford City, 1:33.11. 4. St. Mary’s B, 1:38.31.

4x400 relay: 1. St. Mary’s (Isaac Wanner, Ethan Brintnell, Joseph Eberle, Isaac Felchle), 3:32.77. 2. Dickinson, 3:33.91. 3. Bismarck B, 3:34.15. 4. Mandan, 3:35.78. 5. Century, 3:36.04. 6. Bismarck, 3:42.98. 7. Watford City, 3:44.15. 8. Century B, 3:57.53.

4x800 relay: 1. St. Mary’s (A. Eberle, I. Schroeder, Kyle Marcotte, E. Brintnell), 8:50.33.

High jump: 1. Brooks Turner, Cen, 6-02.00. 2. Ryan Brynjolfson, Cen, 6-02.00. 3. H. Sheldon, Man, 6-02.00. 4. (tie) T. Allen, Bis, 5-10.00 and Ethan Stotz, Bis, 5-10.00. 6. Brice Domsteen, Min, 5-08.00. 7. (tie) Jalen Strickland and Calvin Garmann, WC, 5-08.00.

Pole vault: 1. Jack Homiston, Dic, 13-06.00. 2. Benett Carlson, Dic, 13-06.00. 3. Alec Wardner, Bis, 13-00.00. 4. Gavin Maher, Bis, 12-06.00. 5. Jonathan Nistler, Cen, 12-00.00. 6. Lucas Meyer, Cen, 12-00.00. 7. Tristan Will, Leg, 11-06.00. 8. Drew Mitzel, Bis, 11-00.00.

Long jump: 1. H. Schroeder, Bis, 21-08.50. 2. Quentin Lewis, Dic, 20-06.50. 3. Kaiden Richter, Dic, 19-07.50. 4. Logan Miller, Leg, 19-07.50. 5. Zander Albers, Leg, 19-06.00. 6. Ayden Cermak, Cen, 19-01.50. 7. Seth Nelson, Cen, 19-01.00. 8. Jayce Johnson, Man, 18-10.00.

Triple jump: 1. T. Allen, Bis, 44-10.50. 2. Josh Salagan, Man, 41-08.00. 3. Brett Lacombe, Leg, 41-05.00. 4. L. Meyer, Cen, 41-05.00. 5. Divine Okorn, Min, 41-01.00. 6. Trayton Hinderer, Cen, 40-08.00. 7. J. Strickland, WC, 40-07.50. 8. N. Johnson, Leg, 40-04.50.

Shot put: 1. Jaxson Walz, Cen, 47-04.00. 2. Vegas George, Leg, 45-03.00. 3. Brayden Moran, Bis, 45-01.00. 4. Bridger Pettys, Min, 43-11.00. 5. Hunter Corbin, Man, 43-03.00. 6. Treyson Renken, Leg, 43.01.50. 7. Carsten Irgens, Cen, 42-05.00. 8. Landon Fichter, Dic, 42-04.00.

Discus throw: 1. Lucas Schweigert, Cen 146-09. 2. J. Walz, Cen, 144-05. 3. Kyan Barth, Cen, 142-07. 4. Jake Hettinger, Bis, 141-05. 5. V. George, Leg, 137-06. 6. Brackston Kemmet, Leg, 134-07. 7. B. Moran, Bis, 130-01. 8. Matt Iron Boulder, Bis, 130-00.

Javelin throw: 1. P. Lemar, Bis, 169-10. 2. Brenden Palmer, Man, 151-02. 3. E. Stotz, Bis, 149-03. 4. Tristan Ulmer, Man, 144-09. 5. Daniel Walker, Cen, 136-02. 6. M. Huber, Bis, 135-01. 7. Sam Burr, Man, 135-01. 8. B. Pettys, Min, 132-11.

GIRLS RESULTS

Team results

1. Century 152. 2. Bismarck 114.5. 3. Minot 105. 4. Legacy 85.5. 5. Mandan 77. 6. Williston 57. 7. St. Mary’s 46. 8. Dickinson 43. 9. Watford City 25.

Individual results

100 dash: 1. Faith Brown, Min, 12.47. 2. Kendall Berg, Bis, 12.64. 3. Eden Fridley, Cen, 12.69. 4. Rachel Nwankwo, Min, 12.81. 5. Cambree Volk, Leg, 12.82. 6. Jilian Quale, Bis, 12.85. 7. Avery Mills, Cen, 12.86. 8. Cassy Praska, Bis, 12.88.

200 dash: 1. Erin Palmer, Cen, 25.20. 2. F. Brown, Min, 26.10. 3. C. Volk, Leg, 26.59. 4. K. Berg, Bis, 26.70. 5. C. Praska, Bis, 26.76. 6. Cami Frey, Man, 26.81. 7. Hannah Herbel, Cen, 27.03. 8. Kierra Orr, Min, 27.09.

400 dash: 1. Emily Mattern, Min, 1:00.28. 2. Macee Franz, WC, 1:01.15. 3. Eva Selensky, SM, 1:02.94. 4. Fallon Sampsel, WC, 1:03.04. 5. Whitney Welk, Leg, 1:03.78. 6. Abigail Eberle, SM, 1:03.96. 7. Emma Solberg, Wil, 1:04.07. 8. Arabella Privatsky, Dic, 1:04.37.

800 run: 1. Acey Elkins, Man, 2:19.82. 2. Eleni Lovgren, Wil, 2:20.07. 3. Taya Fettig, Bis, 2:22.69. 4. Kylie Wald, SM, 2:23.75. 5. Bayla Weigel, Bis, 2:26.91. 6. Leah Herbel, Cen, 2:27.64. 7. Dru Zander, Wil, 2:28.28. 8. Aspen Eslinger, Leg, 2:29.10.

1600 run: 1. A. Elkins, Man, 5:17.68. 2. Hallie Nash, Min, 5:20.85. 3. Jaelyn Ogle, WC, 5:23.19. 4. Sierra Watterud, Wil, 5:29.50. 5. Mandy Schmidt, Min, 5:40.22. 6. Isabelle Simonson, Leg, 5:43.12. 7. Zoe Reichenberger, Bis, 5:43.80. 8. Rita Wise Spirit, Bis, 5:53.18.

3200 run: 1. Leila Gregoire, Dic, 12:00.71. 2. Scout Ulrickson, Min, 12:09.62. 3. Katie Olson, WC, 12:16.95. 4. Cambree Moss, Wil, 12:18.43. 5. Sophia Ness, Bis, 12:23.58. 6. Rigby Haskins, Wil, 12:58.08. 7. Sophia Lade, Min, 13:00.17. 8. Brynna Ames, Wil, 13:12.98.

100 hurdles: 1. Morgan Sheldon, Man, 15.01. 2. Anna Rader, Cen, 15.47. 3. Hope Stein, Cen, 15.60. 4. Erin McLean, Min, 15.91. 5. Brenna Curl, SM, 16.53. 6. Amy Stringer, Bis, 16.62. 7. Zoie Austin, Cen, 16.74. 8. Anna Lyles, Man, 17.21.

300 hurdles: 1. Jazmin Barry, Dic, 47.91. 2. Z. Austin, Cen, 47.93. 3. A. Rader, Cen, 48.41. 4. Hailey Markel, Man, 48.83. 5. E. McLean, Min, 49.01. 6. A. Stringer, Bis, 49.69. 7. Londyn Dschaak, Cen, 49.71. 8. Kassidy Kaldor, Cen, 52.07.

4x100 relay: 1. Century (A. Mills, Norah Green, Maliah Frey, H. Herbel), 50.62. 2. Bismarck, 50.66. 3. Dickinson, 50.76. 4. Mandan, 51.23. 5. Mandan B, 52.93. 6. Williston, 53.01. 7. St. Mary’s, 53.01. 8. Bismarck B, 54.31.

4x200 relay: 1. Williston (Kaylea Kealoha, Micah Fleck, E. Solberg, Kaelyn Sime), 1:50.59. 2. Mandan, 1:52.08. 3. Mandan B, 1:56.11.

4x400 relay: 1. Century (Z. Austin, Emerson House, N. Green, E. Fridley), 4:13.54. 2. St. Mary’s, 4:14.58. 3. Mandan, 4:15.33. 4. Legacy, 4:15.46. 5. Williston, 4:26.45. 6. Mandan B, 4:34.22. 7. Legacy B, 4:42.00.

4x800 relay: 1. Williston (E. Lovgren, D. Zander, S. Watterud, Marenn Larsen), 9:47.53. 2. Century, 9:57.90. 3. Legacy, 10:01.13. 4. Dickinson, 10:35.50. 5. Mandan 10:46.66. 6. Mandan B, 11:11.54.

High jump: 1. Jordyn Rood, Bis, 5-01.00. 2. H. Stein, Cen, 5-01.00. 3. Jazzlyn Dintelman, Cen, 4-11.00. 4. (tie) Bostyn Edwards, Min, Macy Crane, Leg, and Sierra Lacoe, Bis, 4-09.00. 7. (tie) Lauren Selle, Dic, and Lexi Hagen, Bis, 4-09.00.

Pole vault: 1. (tie) Rachel Dunlop, Cen, and Brynlie Thueson, Cen, 9-09.00. 3. (tie) Emily Ash, Dic, and Madison Berger, Leg, 9-03.00. 5. Alyson Krug, Bis, 9-03.00. 6. Kaitlyn Barbarick, Wil, 9-03.00. 7. Corrina Ugland, Cen, 8-09.00. 8. Rachel Crouse, Cen, 8-09.00.

Long jump: 1. H. Stein, Cen, 17-00.50. 2. Ajaye Gill, Bis, 16-11.50. 3. C. Volk, Leg, 16-08.50. 4. E. Fridley, Cen, 16-07.00. 5. A. Rader, Cen, 16-06.00. 6. Machaela Pochant, Leg, 16-05.50. 7. Autumn Bossert, Leg, 16-02.00. 8. H. Markel, Man, 15-07.00.

Triple jump: 1. Breena Sand, Leg, 34-06.00. 2. Haley Conklin, Min, 34-04.00. 3. A. Gill, Bis, 34-02.00. 4. Kennedy Marcus, Bis, 33-10.50. 5. Gracyn Brennan, Cen, 33-10.00. 6. Ashlyn Nielsen, Min, 33-07.00. 7. L. Dschaak, Cen, 33-05.00. 8. Kendra King, Dic, 33-03.50.

Shot put: 1. Julia Clements, Leg, 37-02.50. 2. Elsie Hardy, Min, 37-02.00. 3. Tayla Andersen, Bis, 36-09.00. 4. Aliya Selensky, Leg, 36-02.00. 5. Berlyn Lindbo, Leg, 36-00.00. 6. Jecelyn Arends, Dic, 35-09.00. 7. Kiera Oukrop, SM, 34-10.00. 8. Maggie Kleinknecht, Man, 34-03.00.

Discus throw: 1. K. Oukrop, SM, 128-10. 2. Mylie Trahan, Cen, 125-04. 3. Kaylynn Red Tomahawk, Bis, 121-05. 4. B. Lindbo, Leg, 121-05. 5. M. Kleinknecht, Man, 115-07. 6. Dru Bogden, Min, 111-10. 7. E. Hardy, Min, 110-03. 8. Katelyn Rath, Bis, 109-06.

Javelin throw: 1. Morgan Johnson-Colbert, Bis, 121-07. 2. D. Bogden, Min, 118-00. 3. Mya Sheldon, Man, 115-08. 4. K. Oukrop, SM, 115-07. 5. Mariah Evenson, Min, 111-03. 6. Anna Bendish, Man, 108-05. 7. J. Clements, Leg, 106-04. 8. T. Andersen, Bis, 105-07.

