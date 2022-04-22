Track and field season stunted by weather

As with so many sports the last two weeks, the track and field season has been forced back inside by last week's winter storm.

It's been tough to adjust, especially since practice had moved outside in March when the weather was nice.

"It was interesting because we got outside in March, but then to get pushed back inside was tough," Legacy girls track and field coach Brittni Fettig said. "When we started practicing inside (at the start of the season), it was only track, but now we've had softball and baseball, so gym space has been at a premium and we can't all practice at the same time."

Activities being forced back inside has had a two-fold affect on track and field teams.

The first, and most concerning, is that the number of qualifying meets for state is suddenly becoming limited.

"We only have so many meets to qualify, and our kids are bummed about that," Fettig said. "The weather hasn't been warm enough to hold a track meet anyway, so hopefully the weather turns around and we're able to find some meets."

Many of the schools in the West Region were hit hard by the blizzard, and now have to wait, patiently or otherwise, for their track facilities to be cleared off.

Staff at the track-and-field facilities in Bismarck, both at the high schools and at the Community Bowl, have been putting in lots of time to get them cleared as much as possible.

The Bowl's soccer field was cleared enough by mid-week to allow soccer matches to continue, and the track-and-field facilities weren't far behind despite there being quite a number of snow mounds on the track.

"The staff at the Bowl did a tremendous job of getting the snow off the track and infield," Bismarck boys track and field coach Scott Reichenberger said. "A lot of work was put in there."

"Everybody at the Community Bowl and the Legacy track have been working hours," Fettig said. "We were able to practice on the track today."

As tough as it is to be without meets to qualify for state, just finding proper facilities to practice in is just as difficult.

Field events like the discus and javelin are most heavily affected, as neither are safe to be practicing indoors.

"It's tough on those guys," Reichenberger said. "They just have to hang in there."

While the field events have their difficulties, indoor facilities can affect the ability for teams to practice things like sprints.

Hallways long enough to practice sprint events have become as valuable as diamonds, for example.

"We have a track above our basketball court, but it's tight and we don't use it as much as our hallways," Reichenberger said. "There's a lot of other spring sports going on, and you have to coordinate gym space with them."

"We're fortunate that our school has pole vaults, but all (three Bismarck) schools were pole vaulting at our gym today," Fettig said. "At Legacy, we don't have one long hallway. Nothing is really easy inside."

Every team in town will head to Pierre, S.D., today for a meet where the weather is expected to cooperate.

"We're fortunate to get into the South Dakota meet," Reichenberger said. "The forecast is for 74 degrees and we'll take that. It's an opportunity the kids are looking forward to, because the training makes the kids feel like it's back in January and February and they're antsy for competition."

Fettig also brought up how mental engagement for the athletes can be tough, especially when forced to be at home several days in a row.

"Two years ago we didn't have a season because of COVID," she said. "When we were at home for three days last week, it felt a lot like that. We keep saying to take things one day at a time, and there's not much else you can do."

Scheduling beyond the trip to South Dakota remains tough, especially if weather continues to play a factor.

The next scheduled meet is next weekend at the Bowl, weather permitting and field-conditions permitting.

Other options for finding meets to qualify for state at, possibly in the eastern half of the state, also are an option.

"If the sun stays out, we might get some competitions in," Reichenberger said. "If the rain or snow continues, we might have to look out East. We'll get through this weekend and then see what next week brings."

Whatever happens with the weather, everyone is more or less in the same boat.

"I've been coaching at Bismarck for 20 years, and it's not the first time we've had a spring like this," Reichenberger said. "Everyone is in the same position. Kids will get qualified, and by the end of May, this will hopefully be a distant memory."

