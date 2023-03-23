Snow still lays thick on the ground in Bismarck and around the state.

In Fargo this afternoon, track and field teams from around the state will avoid that by competing in the state indoor track meet at the NDSU Bison Sports Arena.

"This year has been a bit of a challenge, as it has for all spring sports, with the weather," Bismarck co-head coach Scott Reichenberger said. "The sun we got today will help, we need things to start warming up because we're already into the fourth week of our season.

"The indoor season isn't a true sanctioned season by the NDHSAA, but we're fortunate that the University of Mary and NDSU are hosting meets, and we're lucky to have that."

With many athletes coming off of winter sport seasons, conditioning is still being worked on in the early days of the spring track and field season.

Getting back into the swing of the season will be helped along by a lower-stakes meet in the state indoor meet.

"Despite the weather, we're getting going," Century girls head coach Brennan Doan said. "We've got around 100 girls out for track and field, so we're excited. This weekend will be telling about where we stand in the state, and we have a lot of younger girls that will help us out this year, even with some growing pains along the way.

"The indoor meets are low stakes, you can't qualify for state and there isn't a ton of pressure to do well."

As far as teams go, Doan's charges at Century will get a good look at the rest of the state early on in the year.

The Patriots lost a half-dozen talented state point-earners, none more qualified than senior Erin Palmer, to graduation after last season, but there's plenty of talent left in the Patriots' ranks.

"We had a phenomenal group of seniors that graduated last year," Doan said. "But we're excited about what this year's group can do this season. I told the girls before the season that there's strength in numbers, and they did a lot of recruiting. Having over 100 girls will help a lot."

Among the best returners include runners Hannah and Leah Herbel, now seniors who competed in several events at state for the Patriots last year.

"Both the Herbel girls have been running since eighth graders, so the state track meet isn't anything new for them," Doan said. "We have a phenomenal group of leaders, and I think this year, they'll help the younger girls come along."

This afternoon's action in Fargo will give the Patriots a good look at Fargo Davies, who reclaimed their spot atop the state after the Patriots won their first title since 2015 in the 2021 season.

The Eagles will be led, health of course assumed, by senior Cece Deebom, among others.

Deebom won four state titles at last year's state outdoor meet, and was a big contributor to the Eagles' 22-point win over the Patriots, but the Eagles are far from a one-woman team, and the Patriots, and the rest of the state, will get a view of what else the Eagles bring to the table.

"I think Fargo Davies is probably the favorite right now," Doan said. "Rory Beil has a great program that goes a lot deeper than just Cece, they have a lot of other talented girls as well."

On the boys side, the Bismarck Demons will test themselves against the rest of the state.

Runner-up to the Century Patriots, who won their sixth title in seven years, the Demons return much of the talent that led them to that second-place finish.

"We're excited about what we have," Reichenberger said. "But there's a lot of talented runners in the state, and nothing is going to be easy. We're looking to be better last year, and we're hoping to pull in steady points as we go along in the year.

"Century always has groups they're strong in, and they're bringing back a lot of strong athletes this year."

Much of Bismarck's running talent falls under the purview of Reichenberger, who lead the Demons cross country team to a runner-up finish at state this season.

Returning for the Demons in the track events include Drew Henriksen, Brady Korsmo, Parker Hintz, and Jeran McNichols.

"To be optimistic, on our whole track and field team, we have 10 seniors," Reichenberger said. "We like those seniors and feel they're going to help us not just performance, but with their leadership ability. That should help us win a bit, because we feel we have some talented underclassmen."

With West Fargo Sheyenne being their biggest competitor at last year's meet, this year's state indoor meet will give the Demons, like the Patriots, an idea as to where they line up across the state.

"All teams around the state have their strengths, so we can't really worry much about what everybody else is doing," Reichenberger said. "If we take care of ourselves, we can do the best in can. We tell the kids there isn't any defense in track, nobody is stopping you from doing what you want to do.

"We'll get a better idea about the rest of the state after tomorrow, even though it's early."

Reichenberger expounded upon how he and the other Bismarck coaches see the state indoor track meet.

"What the guys run tomorrow might not even be their best event two months from now," Reichenberger said. "We're not trying to maximize points or anything, though we are trying to score some points.

"It's early in the year, so we're using it to get some training in on a dry track that we haven't had much of this year."

With nearly a month already gone in the track season, and more or less two months to go until the outdoor state meet, largely the importance of today's meet comes down to helping with conditioning in future competitive situations.

"It's the middle, or even close to the end, of March, so you have to start using opportunities, even if the kids aren't fully fit yet, to see where they're at," Reichenberger said. "Hopefully not too far down the road we'll get a chance to get outside and get the kids into better fitness and start improving their times.

"I have a feeling this year will be one of those years where there aren't going to be a lot of qualifying times and standards met until we get into May, and then kids will start getting there. Some times you get there later because of how it is so weather-dependent."