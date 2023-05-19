Most track and field teams in high school are driven by their upperclassmen.

For St. Mary's girls track and field team, that's not necessarily the case.

This year's Saints distance runners, representing the biggest point-scoring area on the team at most meets, are led by senior Kylie Wald and sophomore Eva Selensky, who placed second in the 3,200 at the West Region meet Friday at the Bowl.

"I thought I ran alright, I wish I could have run a little faster," Selensky said. "It wasn't quite a PR, but it was still fun, especially with the good weather. My cross country season was a little rough, I wasn't feeling my best, but I play basketball in the winter and I think that helped me get back.

"I've been trying to enjoy the season because it's been going by so quickly, and it's so nice outside."

"Eva is a sophomore, and being a sophomore, it's tough to step up into a leadership role," St. Mary's head coach Kacie Dinius said. "The confidence she brings to the team, she brings it throughout the entire team."

With the second-best time in the region meet, Selensky will be doing her best to make a mark on the state tournament after an eighth-place finish in the 800 and fifth-place finish in the 1,600 at last year's state meet.

"I'm looking forward to just competing," Selensky said. "I ran a couple of races last year at state, and it was a lot of fun. It's a little stressful, but I try to stay calm and enjoy it because it goes by so fast and you only get to run against those kinds of runners so many times in a year, and I just try to enjoy that."

Scoring isn't the easiest for St. Mary's, as evidenced by their ninth-place finish among 10 teams at Friday's meet.

Though they only tallied 48 points, finishing just 2.5 back of Mandan in eighth (50.5), the Saints had a good day in adding a few more names to the state meet logs.

"Our team came out to compete today," Dinius said. "We have a few new state qualifiers coming with us to next week. Both for our boys and girls, this was a confidence-booster. With the wind and rain and snow, it's been a tough season, and to come into today and have the meet we did today, that's a confidence-booster going into next weekend."

"We can't compete necessarily as a team at state, because we don't have as many kids at our school, so we just try to run as fast as we can like always," Selensky. "We've built a good culture and it's been good to lead our team in scoring some points, I enjoy it a lot."

With Jaelyn Ogle, Friday's winner in the 3,200 and the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year, graduating after this season, Selensky will be needed to take on a larger role next season, and not just with her own team.

"We're a young team, we graduate five seniors this year from both our teams," Dinius said. "She's right there at the finish line for every teammate crossing the line, and it's tough to go into that kind of role, but she's definitely stepped up into a role that we've needed her to take on.

"We don't even have that many juniors, so our sophomores have really stepped up, they've taken on a role to help take this team where we want it to be, and on the girls side, we're hoping to score higher at state than we have in 20 years."

While there are likely to be other young runners that force their way onto the scene over the next two seasons, Selensky holds a top time among underclassmen in several of the distance events.

"I'm a little nervous going into the races, more than usual, but I try to just keep myself calm," Selensky said. "It's definitely exciting to know some girls are graduating and I might be able to get a few more wins next year. There'll always be new girls coming up, just like I was a young girl coming up, so I just focus on training and enjoying it."

But for now, there's still a state meet to try and win awards at, and Selensky is feeling good about her chances.

Much like other distance runners, Selensky is a big fan of the move from a two-day state meet to a three-day meet.

"Last year I didn't run the two mile, and this year I will, and it's nice to rest your legs over a three-day period," Selensky said. "Even running two races in a day is very difficult, even if they aren't miles, you build the lactic acid in your legs and that tires you out."

UNUSUAL WIN FOR LEGACY

When it comes to the set-ups for races at bigger meets, the larger pack of teams and runners in a two-heat event usually features the best finish.

That was not the case in the penultimate event run Friday, as the Legacy girls 4x400 relay team emerged from the second heat with a first-place finish.

"For us, we usually like to have the competition, because it's fun to not be in first and then run someone down," Legacy junior Aspen Eslinger, who ran a leg on the relay, said. "When you're given less-than-good circumstances, you just have to make it work."

The lone win for the Sabers on Friday, the 4x400 relay was run by sophomore Whitney Welk, senior Alyssa Eckroth, eighth grader Jemimah Guenther and Eslinger.

While Legacy had already qualified a 4x400 relay time, Friday's run of 4:10.07 bettered their previous season-best by four seconds and asserted the Sabers as a potential top-eight finisher in the event at next week's meet.

"We knew we'd PR pretty good, and we were watching the first heat and saw the time was for the first-place finish in that heat, and we knew we could have that," Eslinger said. "All we had to do was go out, compete against the clock and ourselves, and it felt really good."

Of the four runners for Legacy in the relay, Eslinger had perhaps the most consistent day of the bunch, despite running just four events.

Along with her team win, Eslinger had two fourth-place finishes in the 400-meter dash and the 300 hurdles.

"Going into the 300 hurdles, I was pretty confident, then coming out of it, I was less confident," Eslinger said. "Then I had the 400 and gained some confidence from that because I PR'd pretty big."

Thanks to the points scored by the 4x400 relay group, both in that event and their individuals, along with a second-place finish from a foursome that included Guenther and Eckroth in the 4x200 relay, the Sabers took home third place in the West Region this season, a large jump from their ninth-place finish last year.

Eslinger believes her team is capable of a similar jump at state, where the Sabers finished 11th last year.

"As a team we're focused on our individual and team events, not as much on scoring points," Eslinger said. "Along with just competing, it's all about how we do in those, and if we do manage to challenge teams like Davies, that would be great. We have a lot of good talent, especially in the younger classes, so it's a possibility in the future too."

While not knowing the competitiveness of their group at the state level, considering the powerhouse runners that will travel to Bismarck from the East region next week, Eslinger is hopeful for her team's ability to be competitive.

"This year everyone is getting so much better," Eslinger said. "The throws are getting longer, the jumps are getting higher, times are getting faster. It's an exciting year to be here, because everyone is peaking and some girls and guys can come out of nowhere. State should be a lot of fun, full of competition."

BISMARCK BREAKS CENTURY STRANGLEHOLD

Century had entertained a stranglehold on West Region girls track and field championships since the start of the 2010s.

With four straight titles and 11 of the last 12 into Friday's meet at the Bismarck Community Bowl, it's been rare to see anything other than red, white, and blue colors for the championship team.

The lone exception to the dynasty was in 2017, where Bismarck High cracked through for a title win.

That singular success found a second Friday, as the Demons topped a competitive group of teams for their ninth West Region championship and first since 2017.

Despite only finishing second in individual titles with four, the Demons got the job done with scoring in 15 of the 19 events.

Bismarck's winners were Taya Fettig in the 800 (2:23.54), Jordyn Rood in the high jump (5-foot-3), Katelyn Rath in shot put (40-02) and Tayla Andersen in the discus (125-09).

STATE-LIKE SPREAD OF SUCCESS

While in years past Century has dominated events and left few titles for the rest of the West Region, the title spread was a little more level this year.

Led by Minot's five and Bismarck's four, nine teams won at least one event.

For the Majettes, who finished in second with 102 points, their title winners were Faith Brown in the 100 (12.48), Emily Mattern in the 400 (57.58), and Rachel Nwankwo in the triple jump (37-02) on the individual side, and then a pair of wins in the 4x100 and 4x200 relay events, run by a six-person group of Brown, Nwankwo, Mattern, Makayla Whitfield, Maicee Burke, and Eve Knutson.

Dickinson, Watford City and Jamestown all earned a pair of event victories.

Dickinson's Jazmin Barry (200, 25.35) and Emily Ash (pole vault, 11 feet) were title winners for the Midgets while competing in three individual events apiece.

Ogle figured in both wins for the Wolves, as Watford City took home first prize in the 3200 run (Ogle, 11:15.79) and the 4x800 relay (Fallon Sampsel, Savanna Olson, Katie Olson, Ogle; 9:40.21.

Jamestown asserted its supremacy in the conference in the hurdles, with Yolanda Nabwe claiming the short hurdle title (14.83) and Bernadette Belzer winning the long hurdles in a clean 45.76.

Century and Mandan, who finished fourth (80 points) and eighth (50.5 points), each had one event win.

Century's lone win came in the long jump, with Eden Fridley topping the charts in the long jump with a top attempt of 16 feet, 11.5 inches.

Acey Elkins started her final postseason with the Braves by, among other things, winning the 1600 run by seven seconds over Bismarck's Bayla Weigel (5:13.03-5:20.96).

UP NEXT

The second year of a three-day state track and field meet gets underway next Thursday afternoon.

Events on Thursday include the the 3200 final run, along with the Class A girls pole vault, long jump and shot put. Thursday kicks off at 3:30 p.m. in the field events, while the running events will get going at 4:30 p.m.

Friday's events are the 1600 finals and 4x800 relay on the track, with the discus and triple jump taking up the day in the field events. Running events on Friday start up at 10:15 a.m., while the field events for Class A start at 11:30 a.m.

Saturday hosts all other finals on the track as well as the javelin and high jump in field events. Saturday opens with the 300-meter hurdle finals at 11 a.m., while the field events start at 9:30 a.m. with the javelin.