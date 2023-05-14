Since their ascent to the varsity level, Legacy's boys track team has won one state title, serving as the lone break to a run of dominance from Century from 2015-2022.

This year's team would seem to have a decent shot at breaking the Patriots' stranglehold, in large part due to their success in relays.

"Bismarck and Century are always right near the top because they have great kids and excellent coaches," Legacy boys head coach Chris Clements said. "We try to keep pace with them and we'll see what happens at the end of the year."

What's happened in the middle of the year definitely has Legacy among the favorites for a title later this month.

A five-man team of relay dominance has set Legacy atop the state rankings in the 400, 800, and 1600 relays, with seniors Talen Farland, Dylan McGlothlin and Nathan Mathern and juniors Reece Snow and Cayden Kraft leading the way.

"All five of those guys are hard workers, their preparation coming into the season is second to none," Clements said. "The four who ran at indoor nationals before the season started, Farland, McGlothlin, Snow and Mathern, they were training hard coming into the year, and then since moving outdoors, they've been outstanding."

Their excellence was highlighted at the recent Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls, S.D.

All five runners competed in the 400, 800, and 1600 relays. Not only did they win all three events, they set meet and state records in all three.

Farland, McGlothlin, Snow and Mathern dropped the 400 relay time from 42.25 (set by Fargo South in 2018) to 41.50, the 800 relay time from 1:27.74 (set by Century in 2018) to 1:26.05, and with Kraft subbing in for Mathern, the 1600 relay time from 3:19.12 (set by Fargo South last year at state) to 3:18.95.

"That was a first (in setting that many records in one meet)," Clements said. "We're not a very old school, so that was a first for us. It came at a great time because it allowed our guys to showcase what they can do on the track."

Despite the weather limiting opportunities for outdoor competition, the Sabers have been impressive in more than just their relay times.

McGlothlin, Farland, Snow and Mathern have registered four of the five fastest times in the state in the 100-meter dash. McGlothlin, Farland and Snow are 1-2-3 in the 200-meter dash. McGlothlin, Farland and Kraft have tallied three of the top six times in the 400-meter dash as well.

Just to make Clements and his other coaches' jobs even harder, McGlothlin currently has the sixth-best long jump in the state.

But for Clements, he's glad to have such talented performers to force him into such tough decisions in a few weeks.

"We have so many guys qualified in sprints that it's a blessing, because we can be selective about what we do and where we're able to use them," he said. "It's great to have depth. You have to build around what your strengths are and hope you can score enough points to make it interesting."

As a coach always hopes, the running corps being full of upperclassmen has set a standard for their teammates to meet, both for the rest of this year and in years to come.

"Practice gets competitive because they're competing with each other all the time," Clements said. "The younger guys see that, they understand that, and understand what it takes to get where they are."

With the season winding down, the last few pre-state meets are all about qualifying additional athletes.

Assuming the weather, which has been fickle at best, cooperates.

"You control what you can control," Clements said. "When we get the opportunity to compete and put our best foot forward, we do our best whether it's on the track or the field or wherever. Compete when you can and control that.

"It's North Dakota, so you can't expect that to go away and you have to make the best of your situation."

Just two meets now stand between the Sabers and state, starting with the West Region Last Chance Invite today.

While most girls teams head to Minot for their Last Chance meet, the Sabers and most of the other boys teams will be at the Bowl.

"It's one last opportunity to qualify for state," Clements said. "We don't put a lot of stock into individual meets, not even really the West Region meet, because everything's about building for the state meet."