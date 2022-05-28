New Rockford-Sheyenne's Belquist caps banner state meet with four wins

Saturday’s schedule at the state track meet at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck might have challenged a lesser athlete than New Rockford-Sheyenne sophomore Kelsie Belquist.

But to Belquist, back-to-back-to-back track finals on the meet’s final day wasn’t too much to be concerned about, and she ran them that way.

Belquist won the 400 meters, followed immediately by the 110 hurdles, followed immediately by the 200 meters. Those were on top of the 300 hurdles she won to begin the day. Belquist scored all 40 of New Rockford-Sheyenne’s points to single-handedly place fourth in the team race.

Central Cass racked up 82 points to win the team title over Kindred, which had 47. The Squirrels were buoyed by Elise Wisnewski, who set a state record in Friday’s 100 prelims.

Rugby had 41 points for third and Beulah had 38 for fifth.

With three divisions in each race and award ceremonies on the final day, Belquist had time to catch her breath.

"Going into the 100 hurdles my legs were a little dead, so I was a little nervous. But having the time schedule and everything on time, I had enough time to work with."

Belquist worked it well. She broke a second Whitney Carlson record with a 24.63 in the 200 meters, outracing defending champion Wisnewski of Central Cass to the line. Carlson, of Carrington, had held the record of 24.95 since 2006.

"I was very surprised. I had no idea that would happen," Belquist said. "It’s not even something I had thought about before.

"I thought just give it your all. It’s your last race of the day, you have nothing until your next sport so you might as well just give it everything you have."

Belquist had broken Carlson’s record in the 300 hurdle prelims with a 42.02 on Friday. She won the finals in 43.46, while Elsa Ingebrigtson of Kindred was second in 46.06.

After a brief lull, Belquist ran a 57.08 in the 400, which was two seconds better than Hillsboro-Central Valley’s Tatum Limke.

Belquist and Ingebrigtson went head-to-head again and finished 1-2 the 100 hurdles. Belquist clocked in at 14.95, followed by Ingebrigtson at 15.86.

Belquist left the award stand and headed straight to the 200. Minutes later, she was back on the stand again after winning the 200. Belquist got out fast and wasn’t really challenged down the stretch. Wisnewski was 47-hundredths of a second behind, but she, too, had an excellent meet for the state champions.

In each race, Belquist got to the front in a hurry and stayed there, like Wisnewski in the 100. The Central Cass sophomore won the 100 in 12.62, with teammate Decontee Smith taking second in 12.76, and anchored the winning 800 relay team (1:43.98).

Des Lacs-Burlington eighth-grader Brynn Hanson won the 800 in 2:20.52. She also won the 1,600 on Friday and the 3,200 on Thursday.

Beulah’s Taryn Askim, Jenna Koppelsloen, Aisha Zaffino and Kinsey Zuroff won the 400 relay in 50.57.

Lisbon took home first in the 1,600 relay with Kendra Differding, Brynley Differding, Brea Sweet and Kodi Lautt running a 4:04.65.

Only two field events were settled on Saturday and Kidder County’s Kennedy Harter took home one of them.

Harter struggled early to hit her mark in the triple jump before landing one when it mattered most.

"I was striding out and getting warmed up so the board was a little harder to find," Harter said. "I didn’t think about it too much but my coaches were freaking out."

Harter said she was unsure where she stood before landing a 37-3.25 on her final attempt.

"It wasn’t my best, but I’ll take it," she said.

Rugby’s Ashley Martodam took second place with a jump of 35-6.25.

Kindred’s Abby Duchscherer won the javelin with a toss of 136-11, while Langdon Area’s Meredith Romfo was a distant second with a 130-7.

