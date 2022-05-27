New Rockford-Sheyenne's Belquist blazes B record in 300 hurdles

Nobody runs the preliminaries at the state track meet with the intention of setting a state record. Do they?

The prevailing wisdom says to run just hard enough to conserve energy and still qualify for the finals on Saturday. Right?

New Rockford-Sheyenne sophomore Kelsi Belquist and Central Cass sophomore Elise Wisnewski threw caution to the wind and blazed to state records Friday at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

Belquist erased a 16-year-old record in the 300 hurdles and Wisnewski bested her own 1-year-old mark in the 100 meters.

Belquist’s time of 42.02 topped track legend Whitney Carlson’s 42.26 set in 2006. She later turned in a 14.77 qualifier in the 100 hurdle prelims, a 25.03 in the 200 and ran a prelim-best 57.83 in the 400-meters. Belquist is the defending state 400 champion.

It was clear from the gun that Belquist, a 10-event state qualifier, was not running a simple hurdle qualifier on Friday. She was well ahead by the first hurdle and never slowed, crossing the finish line in a lean that led her to topple over on the track.

She admitted to being fully focused on breaking the record.

“That’s what we were going for,” Belquist said. “I don’t even know how I fell, I think I leaned too much, which I didn’t mean to. But obviously it worked.”

With the record out of the way, Belquist can just run the finals.

“Now it feels like a little pressure is lifted off and I just have to win,” she said.

Wisnewski hopes to have something to say about the 200. The defending state champ in the 100 and 200, posted a 12.1 in the 100 to eclipse the 12.24 she turned in to win the event last year.

Unlike Belquist, Wisnewski didn’t come in trying to set a record. And with having to juggle the run and jumping, she felt it was unlikely.

“I was really tired coming from the long jump,” Wisnewski explained. “We were in line to run the 100 and got called back to finish the long jump, did one more, then came back to run.”

Minutes after winning the long jump, she set a state Class B mark.

“It actually felt slow but I think that was because I was tired,” Wisnewski said. “Sometimes people will PR when they’re tired because they don’t feel like they’re warmed up. That’s probably why.”

Wisnewski won her first state long jump title on Friday, posting a 16-foot, 11-inch jump to equal that of teammate Decontee Smith. Wisnewski needed fewer jumps to post the winning mark.

“I’m more excited about tying with my teammate and all three of us (Mayzee Jacobson was seventh) got on the podium,” Wisnewski said.

Belquist (25.03) and Wisnewski (25.21) went 1-2 in the 200 prelims, setting the stage for a finals showdown.

Also on the track Friday, the Rugby team of Hannah Senechel, Amelia Shepard, Mikaylee Livedalen and Brooklyn Bartsch won the 3,200 relay in 10:08.41 and Brynn Hanson of Des Lacs-Burlington added the mile trophy to the two-mile she ran on Thursday by posting a 5:21.13 to again beat Sargent County’s Annika Stroh (5:22.95).

Laikyn Roney of Oakes won shot put with a throw of 38-11.5. Alison Hoff of Bowman County was seventh with a 36-2.25 but was on the podium anyway to be recognized for winning the discus on Friday with a personal best 120-3.

“It was perfect conditions but I was afraid I wasn’t even going to make it into the finals,” Hoff said. “I wasn’t throwing the best in the prelims.”

After fouling on her first throw, Hoff posted a 101-10 and a 92-3 to get into the finals in the seventh position. She unleashed her winning throw on her first finals attempt, then scratched twice.

Brynley Coleman of Hatton-Northwood won the girls’ pole vault with a 10-3, three inches better than runner-up Mercedes Lura of Carrington.

