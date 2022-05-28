 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Rocford-Sheyenne's Belquist caps banner state meet with four wins

052922-spt-track7.jpg

New Rockford-Sheyenne's Kelsie Belquist wins the 110 hurdles in 14.95 seconds on Saturday at the Bowl.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Saturday’s schedule at the state track meet at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck might have challenged a lesser athlete than New Rockford-Sheyenne sophomore Kelsie Belquist.

But to Belquist, back-to-back-to-back track finals on the meet’s final day wasn’t too much to be concerned about, and she ran them that way.

Belquist won the 400 meters, followed immediately by the 110 hurdles, followed immediately by the 200 meters. Those were on top of the 300 hurdles she won to begin the day. Belquist scored all 40 of New Rockford-Sheyenne’s points to single-handedly place fourth in the team race.

Central Cass racked up 82 points to win the team title over Kindred, which had 47. The Squirrels were buoyed by Elise Wisnewski, who set a state record in Friday’s 100 prelims.

Rugby had 41 points for third and Beulah had 38 for fifth.

With three divisions in each race and award ceremonies on the final day, Belquist had time to catch her breath.

"Going into the 100 hurdles my legs were a little dead, so I was a little nervous. But having the time schedule and everything on time, I had enough time to work with."

Belquist worked it well. She broke a second Whitney Carlson record with a 24.63 in the 200 meters, outracing defending champion Wisnewski of Central Cass to the line. Carlson, of Carrington, had held the record of 24.95 since 2006.

"I was very surprised. I had no idea that would happen," Belquist said. "It’s not even something I had thought about before.

"I thought just give it your all. It’s your last race of the day, you have nothing until your next sport so you might as well just give it everything you have."

Belquist had broken Carlson’s record in the 300 hurdle prelims with a 42.02 on Friday. She won the finals in 43.46, while Elsa Ingebrigtson of Kindred was second in 46.06.

After a brief lull, Belquist ran a 57.08 in the 400, which was two seconds better than Hillsboro-Central Valley’s Tatum Limke.

Belquist and Ingebrigtson went head-to-head again and finished 1-2 the 100 hurdles. Belquist clocked in at 14.95, followed by Ingebrigtson at 15.86.

Belquist left the award stand and headed straight to the 200. Minutes later, she was back on the stand again after winning the 200. Belquist got out fast and wasn’t really challenged down the stretch. Wisnewski was 47-hundredths of a second behind, but she, too, had an excellent meet for the state champions.

In each race, Belquist got to the front in a hurry and stayed there, like Wisnewski in the 100. The Central Cass sophomore won the 100 in 12.62, with teammate Decontee Smith taking second in 12.76, and anchored the winning 800 relay team (1:43.98).

Des Lacs-Burlington eighth-grader Brynn Hanson won the 800 in 2:20.52. She also won the 1,600 on Friday and the 3,200 on Thursday.

Beulah’s Taryn Askim, Jenna Koppelsloen, Aisha Zaffino and Kinsey Zuroff won the 400 relay in 50.57.

Lisbon took home first in the 1,600 relay with Kendra Differding, Brynley Differding, Brea Sweet and Kodi Lautt running a 4:04.65.

Only two field events were settled on Saturday and Kidder County’s Kennedy Harter took home one of them.

Harter struggled early to hit her mark in the triple jump before landing one when it mattered most.

"I was striding out and getting warmed up so the board was a little harder to find," Harter said. "I didn’t think about it too much but my coaches were freaking out."

Harter said she was unsure where she stood before landing a 37-3.25 on her final attempt.

"It wasn’t my best, but I’ll take it," she said.

Rugby’s Ashley Martodam took second place with a jump of 35-6.25.

Kindred’s Abby Duchscherer won the javelin with a toss of 136-11, while Langdon Area’s Meredith Romfo was a distant second with a 130-7.

STATE TRACK MEET

CLASS B GIRLS RESULTS

MDU Community Bowl

Final team results

1. Central Cass 82. 2. Kindred 47. 3. Rugby 41. 4. New Rockford-Sheyenne 40. 5. Beulah 38. 6. (tie) Carrington and Lisbon, 37. 8. Des Lacs-Burlington-Lewis & Clark 30. 9. Oak Grove Lutheran 28. 10. Sargent County 25.5. 11. Griggs-Midkota 21. 12. Bottineau 20. 13. (tie) Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier and Oakes, 17. 15. Kidder County 15.5. 16. (tie) Hatton-Northwood and Hillsboro-Central Valley, 15. 18. May-Port-CG 14. 19. (tie) Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich, Minot Ryan, Bowman county and Central McLean, 13. 23. Dickinson Trinity 12. 24. (tie) Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, Southern McLean and Garrison, 11. 27. Ellendale 10. 28. (tie) Hazen and Stanley, 9. 30. (tie) Shiloh Christian, Velva-Drake-Anamoose and Benson County, 8. 33. South Border 6. 34. (tie) LaMoure-Litchville-Marion and North Star, 5. 36. (tie) Northern Cass and Thompson, 4.5. 38. (tie) Enderlin, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg and Grafton, 4. 41. (tie) Mott-Regent-New England, Trenton, and South Prairie-Max, 3. 44. (tie) Surrey and Grant County-Flasher, 2. 46. (tie) Linton-HMB and Kenmare-Bowbells.

Individual results

100 dash: 1. Elise Wisnewski, CC, 12.62. 2. Decontee Smith, CC, 12.76. 3. Ella Olson, OGL, 12.88. 4. Tochi Udekwe, MR, 12.91. 5. Anya Olson, V-D-A, 12.92. 6. Summer Krebsbach, SP-M, 13.11. 7. Alexis Tompkins, Graf, 13.19. 8. Aliya Schock, SC, 13.25.

200 dash: 1. Kelsie Belquist, NR-S, 24.63*. 2. E. Wisnewski, CC, 25.10. 3. E. Olson, OGL, 25.61. 4. T. Udekwe, MR, 26.18. 5. A. Olson, V-D-A, 26.23. 6. D. Smith, CC, 26.36. 7. Helena Pavek, DT, 26.70. 8. Tatum Limke, H-CV, 26.95.

400 dash: 1. K. Belquist, NR-S, 57.08. 2. T. Limke, H-CV, 59.59. 3. D. Smith, CC, 59.63. 4. Kinsey Pedersen, LM-L-M, 1:00.08. 5. H. Pavek, DT, 1:00.38. 6. Brea Sweet, Lis, 1:00.55. 7. T. Udekwe, MR, 1:00.94. 8. Brynley Differding, Lis, 1:01.08.

800 run: 1. Brynn Hanson, DL-B-L&C, 2:20.52. 2. Annika Stroh, SC, 2:21.41. 3. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rug, 2:21.66. 4. Norah Entzi, E-K-M, 2:21.75. 5. Madison Johnson, Carr, 2:23.01. 6. Quinn Neppl, BC, 2:23.31. 7. Tatum Mehus, M-P-CG, 2:23.77. 8. Jordyn Thorson, SML, 2:23.99.

100 hurdles: 1. K. Belquist, NR-S, 14.95. 2. Elsa Ingebrigtson, Kin, 15.86. 3. Karli Klein, Garr, 15.91. 4. Kyra Haecherl, Lis, 16.10. 5. Jenna Koppelsloen, Beu, 16.13. 6. Maggie Hauk, Tren, 16.20. 7. Haley Wolsky, Carr, 16.37. 8. Harys Beauchamp, Beu, 16.44.

300 hurdles: 1. K. Belquist, NR-S, 43.46. 2. E. Ingebrigtson, Kin, 46.06. 3. B. Differding, Lis, 46.39. 4. K. Klein, Garr, 46.60. 5. Elizabeth Fedje, D-V-E, 47.14. 6. Emma Muggli, Oak, 47.23. 7. Zoey Heid, GC-F, 47.30. 8. H. Beauchamp, Beu, 47.68.

400 relay: 1. Beulah (Taryn Askim, J. Koppelsloen, Aisha Zaffino, Kinsey Zuroff), 50.57. 2. Central Cass, 50.59. 3. Oak Grove Lutheran, 50.65. 4. Rugby, 50.80. 5. Bottineau, 51.03. 6. Shiloh Christian, 51.12. 7. Lisbon, 51.18. 8. May-Port-CG, 51.28.

800 relay: 1. Central Cass (Mayzee Jacobson, Grace Lemar, Olivia Siverson, E. Wisnewski), 1:43.98. 2. Beulah, 1:45.28. 3. Lisbon, 1:46.15. 4. Bottineau, 1:46.68. 5. Oak Grove Lutheran, 1:47.20. 6. Central McLean, 1:48.18. 7. Shiloh Christian, 1:48.21. 8. Bowman County, 1:48.32.

1600 relay: 1. Lisbon (Kendra Differding, B. Sweet, B. Differding, Kodi Lautt), 4:04.65. 2. Kindred, 4:07.42. 3. Bottineau, 4:10.03. 4. Central McLean, 4:10.61. 5. Carrington, 4:11.01. 6. Beulah, 4:11.33. 7. Shiloh Christian, 4:11.83. 8. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 4:13.17.

Triple jump: 1. Kennedy Harter, KC, 37-03.75. 2. Ashley Martodam, Rug, 35-06.25. 3. M. Jacobson, CC, 34-09.50. 4. Kylie Simpson, Bott, 34-09.00. 5. Mya Geisinger, Rug, 34-00.50. 6. Anna Nasset, M-R-NE, 33-11.75. 7. Adlyn Eng, CML, 33-08.50. 8. Gracie Nelson, Kin, 33-07.00.

Javelin throw: 1. Abby Duchscherer, Kin, 136-11. 2. Meredith Romfo, LAEM, 130-07. 3. K. Zuroff, Beu, 128-05. 4. Brynn Hyttinen, SML, 128-01. 5. Genevieve Gruba, End, 117-07. 6. Morgan Lee, CC, 115-11. 7. Ainsley McLain, Graf, 115-06. 8. Callie Hase, L-HMB.

Note: State record setters marked with asterisk.

STATE TRACK AND FIELD AWARDS

CLASS B SENIOR GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Kinsey Zurhoff, Beulah

CLASS B BGIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR

Jon Jahner, Bowman County

