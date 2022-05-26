Nabwe state record, Century shot put highlights Day 1 of State Track and Field

Century's field events have been a highlight in recent years as they've racked up five of the last six state boys track and field titles.

The Patriots' shot put was dominant Thursday at the first day of the state track meet, and it helped Century to a commanding 17-point lead over second-place West Fargo Sheyenne in the boys events.

"We've done pretty well today," Century coach Justin Miller said. "We asked our shot put boys to step up today and they did that."

A five-place sweep at the top of the West Region shot put standings gave the Patriots confidence they could make a similar impact at state.

That confidence paid off when the Patriots took the top four places and finished all five of their throwers in the top seven, giving the Patriots 31 points in just one event.

"We knew they had the potential to do something like this, going top-five at region was a huge confidence booster for them and that made them understand they could do it," Miller said. "It was just a matter of getting it done today. They trusted in what they had behind them and they made it work."

Century's top thrower all season was junior Jacob Burckhard, and he took home the state title with a throw of 55-9 on his second attempt, more than enough to hold off the field.

"It feels good for the school and the amount of time and effort we put into each practice," Burckhard said. "It proved what our coaches teach us all week. I feel like I had the season I wanted with the PR of the year. It felt good."

Senior teammate Lucas Schweigert, one of Burckhard's toughest competitors all season, fired out a personal-best 54-1 on his final attempt in a Patriots uniform to lock up second place.

"Schweigert really went after it on his last throw," Miller said. "We told him he had one throw left in his career and that's the one he went out with, it was a huge PR for him so I couldn't be prouder of him for that.

"Burk's just a gamer, he's a competitor, when he shows up you know he's ready to go and he did it again today."

"I feel amazing, because (Lucas) and I have been working together for the last three years and to see him get his PR means a lot to me," Burckhard said.

Joel Edland and Jaxson Walz, both of whom were on the borderline of the performance list entering the state meet, took third and fourth, and Evan Schmit jumped from 12th to seventh.

"It felt great having more Century people," Burckhard said. "We compete every day at practice, and seeing them compete means a whole lot more to our throws."

Outside of their shot put dominance, the Patriots got a welcome surprise from junior Ryan Brynjolfson in the long jump, who hit on a 22-9 in his very first attempt and waited out the competition to secure a win.

Griffin House in the 3200 (fifth) and Lucas Meyer in the pole vault (seventh) also contributed welcome points for the Patriots.

"We had to have a pole vault guy step up and we had someone place there," Miller said. "From what I heard, the long jump went OK."

NABWE SETS RECORD

Jamestown's Annie Nabwe has long been one of the stars of girls track and field in North Dakota, and is signed to the University of Minnesota to compete in track and field for the Gophers.

Nabwe got her final state meet off to an excellent start by claiming the lone new state record of the first day of competition, heaving the shot put 49-10 to break Akealy Moton's 2017 record of 48-06.

"This is what you work for all year, and it feels good to get the championship," Nabwe said. "It feels good, but I'm also a little sad because this is my last high school track meet."

Nabwe's record-breaker came on her final prelims attempt, and she felt good about it as the throw left her hand.

"I really didn't think about (setting a state record), because I always try and do the best I can," Nabwe said. "After I threw the shot, it felt pretty good and I knew it was a good throw."

The first-place finish for the senior was important for Jamestown, as Nabwe was the only points-scorer for the Blue Jays on day one.

The Jays find themselves in fourth place after day one, tied with Williston with 10 points.

While it may be Nabwe's last meet, she still has plenty more to do. She returns to the meet for the discus this morning, where she is the favorite, and runs in the 100-meter prelims shortly thereafter, with the hopes of qualifying for the final on Saturday. Nabwe closes out a busy Friday with the javelin session that ends Friday's field events.

"I'm hoping to get the titles in the discus and the javelin," Nabwe said. "I'm in the lower seeds in the 100, so I'm going to do the best I can to get a higher seed."

Century's Abby Fletcher aided her school's efforts in the shot put, taking fourth place with a throw of 39-11 on her very first attempt. Hope Stein and Anna Rader of the Patriots took third and fourth, respectively, in the long jump.

Bismarck's Bayla Weigel took third in the 3200 run, the lone track final to take place Thursday.

Acey Elkins of Mandan scored points for the Braves, taking fifth in the two mile.

NEWS AND NOTES

West Fargo Sheyenne's boys team, currently second behind Century with 30 points, won its first-ever individual events Thursday, with Bradley Bertsch taking first in the pole vault (14-00.00) and Caeden (9:19.90) and Aiden (9:21.04) Johnson finishing one-two in the two-mile run.

Cece Deebom of Davies claimed her first state title of the meet, taking first place in the girls long jump with a top attempt of 19-1, which came on her final attempt of the day.

Legacy's Brett Lacombe took third in the boys long jump. Bismarck's Hudson Schroeder took fourth, and St. Mary's Isaac Felchle took sixth.

Legacy's top-seeded 800-meter relay team was disqualified and will not advance to Saturday's final race. Bismarck High was the lone local boys qualifier, placing fifth.

With Legacy's relay disqualified, Fargo South ran the top boys relay, finishing in 1:28.43.

All three Bismarck public schools qualified for the finals in the girls 800 relay, with Century placing fourth and Legacy and Bismarck taking two of the three wild card spots and finishing seventh and eighth.

Davies had the top time in the girls 4x2, qualifying for Saturday with a time of 1:44.41.

