The weather has done its best to freeze track and field athletes inside this spring.

With less than a month remaining before the state meet, West Region track and field teams decided to brave whatever hand the elements would deal them Thursday to compete in a pair of meets in Bismarck and Mandan.

LEGACY, BISMARCK TOPS AT MANDAN

With the Shannon Gangl Invite in mid-April wiped out due to weather, Thursday's Mandan MAR boys meet at Starion Sports Complex is set to be the lone track and field event hosted by Mandan this season.

Not that Thursday's weather didn't bid to cancel the meet as well; a potent downpour midway through the meet forced a pause to wait out the precipitation.

"We had some delays, but I'm impressed with how the athletes, coaches, the workers that are here pushed through that to get events done," Mandan head coach Todd Sheldon said. "Competition is where it's at. Times might not be great, distances aren't spectacular, but getting to compete is what it's all about, and we'll get a better day at some point."

Legacy fought through the weather to earn a first-place finish at the meet with 151 points, eight clear of Bismarck in second (143.33).

Host Mandan, thanks to good depth placements up and down the lineup of events, along with a first-place finish in the high jump by Hudsen Sheldon and a first in the two-team 1600-meter sprint medley relay event, took fifth, behind Century in third (1122.33) and Minot in fourth (110.33).

"We have good senior leaders that have been showing up and pushing everybody to get better," Sheldon said. "It's a fun group of kids to be around. Hudsen has been doing well in the high jump."

The team points for all were hindered somewhat by the cancelation of one event.

After the rainstorm moved on, the runway for the triple jumps was underwater to an extent that it was considered unsafe for athletes to participate in.

"Sometimes in life you don't get to do the things you want to do," Sheldon said. "You have to make adjustments on the fly, and it wasn't safe conditions in our long jump area. We just move on and figure out the next thing."

Despite one field event being hindered, the track events around the football field proceeded apace.

Legacy built its win on individual wins from Cayden Kraft in the 400 (51.63) and Adam Nychyporuk in the pole vault (14-00.00) and team wins in the 800-, 1600-, and 3200-meter relays.

"We tell the kids that you compete in the same elements as everybody else, so getting yourself ready to compete no matter what the elements are is important," Sheldon said. "You have to be ready to compete in conditions."

Bismarck made its run at the top spot behind Jeran McNichols in the 100 (first, 10.88), Dash and Chaz Ohlsen in the 200 (tied for second, 23.44), Parker Hintz and Dawson Balzer in the 800 (first and second, 1:58.72 and 2:01.59), Tyler Wahl in the 1600 (first, 4:33.68), a win in the 4x100-meter relay, and a first-place finish from Hudson Schroeder in the long jump (22-09.50).

As it often has, Century built its point total thanks to depth in the running events and domination in the throwing events.

Jacob Burckhard, Jaxson Walz, and Evan Schmit went 1-3 in the shot put and Kyan Barth and Daniel Walker were 2-3 in the discus throw for the Patriots.

Century also got a win from Rivers Martin in the 300-meter hurdles (41.11).

"Between Century and Bismarck having great traditions, and Legacy's sprint kids being phenomenal the last few years, and seeing our numbers grow along with it, it's phenomenal," Sheldon said. "It's great for track and field in North Dakota if everybody is competitive. It's been good competition throughout."

DEMONS GIRLS WIN INVITE

The Bismarck Demons boys track and field team took second in the Mandan meet Thursday.

The girls team got the job done in the Bismarck Public Schools Girls Invite held at the Community Bowl Thursday, easily outstripping second-place Minot 171.5-121.

Bismarck's points came heavily on the field side of the meet.

With just two track finishers inside the top three of their events, Bismarck earned points from 21 top-eight finishes in the field events.

"This was our first time on the surface here at the Bowl this year," Legacy head coach Brittni Fettig said. "The atmosphere is always great, being able to get meets in here before the state meet, that's great. Running outside is better than running in a gym, so we're getting used to the weather conditions this year."

As for Fettig's Sabers, they took fourth, just behind Mandan (99.5-92) in third.

All three of the Sabers' event wins came in relays, with Cambree Volk, Adison Sagaser, Aspen Eslinger and Alyssa Eckroth teaming to win the 800 relay, Whitney Welk and Olivia Weiler joining Eslinger and Eckroth to win the 4x400, and Lexie Waldner running the anchor leg of the 1600 sprint medley relay along with Volk, Sagaser and Eslinger.

"I was impressed with how we worked through the weather," Fettig said. "Our relays ran well, we have more qualifiers, we're fortunate just to be outside. While the weather isn't great, this is only our second outdoor track meet this season, so we're taking advantage of it."

Volk probably had the best day of any single Sabers athlete.

Alongside her two first-place relay finishes, she finished second behind Rachel Nwankwo of Minot in the triple jump with a 34-09.50.

"Our sprint crew has been running well, our 4x100 and 4x200 relays qualified," Fettig said. "With our girls that qualify multiple events, it's been a little tough for our distance girls because we haven't had a day without wind yet, but Cambree Volk is now qualified in the 4x100, 4x200, long jump and triple jump, and we'll look for her to get a few more events qualified on Saturday."

Unlike the Mandan meet, the rain wasn't quite bad enough at the Community Bowl to wipe any events off the board, so it was full steam ahead at the windy home of the state track and field meet.

Conditions on the track weren't sparkling; there were some puddles at various points where the track wasn't able to dry off.

But such is the life of track runners in North Dakota.

"We've talked about it all season, especially since we've had snow on the ground for most of the season," Fettig said. "Everybody has the same conditions, it's just about getting out and taking advantage of conditions."

Though while no events were fully wiped out, some were delayed, which did cause some issues with timing out when events would be held, so athletes competing in both track and field events were running around a little more than usual.

"Especially for those who do events on both sides, we try and plan it so they aren't happening at the same time," Fettig said. "With the delay, field events were pushed back, we had girls who had to run and jump or throw at the same time, and getting used to having that happen will help us get ready for bigger events like West Regions and state, because you don't get to control the weather and time in those meets."

Also showing well in the meet were Faith Brown of Minot (first in 100 and 200 dash), Acey Elkins of Mandan (first in 400 dash and 1600 run), and Bismarck's throwers, with Katelyn Rath (shot put), Raya Rood (discus) and Morgan Johnson-Colbert (javelin) sweeping the three events.

With much of the West Region in attendance, there was plenty of good competition to be had.

"Century is a powerhouse in track and field, they always have been that way," Fettig said. "It's nice to compete against them a lot, because everybody is able to push each other. It's a different mentality than a lot of sports, because everybody is kind of friends."

UP NEXT

The next meets for the in-town squads is a newcomer to the schedule.

What's being called the Bismarck Public Schools Elite 90 Invite is scheduled for Saturday, and will feature many of the best athletes in both Class A and B competing head-to-head, something that rarely occurs in track and field.

"They took the top 45 entrants into the meet," Fettig said. "It's a mix of Class A and B, which is exciting. We keep telling the girls to not plan anything, because of how quickly things have been changing, and we've done a good job of being flexible and resilient throughout this season."

Beyond that, the three Bismarck public schools are back in action Tuesday at the BPS Triangular.

"Next Tuesday should hopefully be one of the better days we can compete in," Fettig said. "It's nice that we can put meets together between the three of us when we need to to get competitions in."