With the weather still too cold to allow for adequate outdoor competition, the indoor track season proceeded apace Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Competing at the WDA Indoor Invitational at the University of Mary fieldhouse, six boys West Region teams competed in the third meet of the season, with the Legacy Sabers taking home their first title of the young campaign with 151 points.

"Any time you get a chance to compete, it's a good thing," Legacy head coach Chris Clements said. "We're just excited to be here and be competing. I wish we could be outside a little more, but fortunately we have a facility like this we can come to and compete."

After finishing behind Bismarck in the opening two meets, including Friday's state indoor meet, the Sabers got impressive results from their running corps to take home Tuesday's team gold medal.

The Sabers won four of the five individual running events. Dylan McGlothlin (60-meter dash, 6.91), Talen Farland (200-meter dash, 22.30), Cayden Kraft (400-meter dash, 51.91), and Ivar Martell (1600-meter run, 4:41.11) each brought home the bacon.

"We're a work in progress, like everybody else is, but you're setting things up to peak at the right time, and that's at the state meet," Clements said. "I like where we're at right now. Our distance and sprint corps, we have a lot of seniors in those groups, and I think that's where our leadership comes from.

"As a group right now, it's what we get done on the track as a team that matters."

Parker Hintz of Bismarck in the 800-meter run (2:00.50) kept Legacy from the sweep, though the Sabers had Dalton Fleckenstein (2:01.82) sitting in a close second.

"We've been throwing, running and jumping well," Bismarck junior Preston Lemar said. "We've been working hard in practice and it's starting to carry over into the meets. We have the potential to do something special this year, we have a really good team."

Century's lone win in the running events came from Brooks Turner in the 60-meter hurdles, as he and Ryan Brynjolfson went 1-2 in the event with times of 8.12 (Turner) and 8.48 (Brynjolfson).

Turner and Brynjolfson teamed up for a second 1-2 finish, this time in the long jump, though this time Brynjolfson took first (21-06.50) and Turner second (21-06.00).

The Patriots, who took second behind the Sabers with 132 points, got a third 1-2 finish from Evan Schmit (54-0) and Jacob Burckhard (53-5) in the shot put, the lone throwing event in the meet.

"Whenever we have competitions here in town, we're all going at each other," Clements said. "Century has a good team, Bismarck has a good team, and we're fortunate to compete against them and we look forward to that every week."

The Demons, Sabers and Mandan each grabbed a relay title. Bismarck placed first in the 800 relay (1:32.79), Legacy won the 1600 relay (3:34.92), and the Braves claimed the three-team race in the 3200 (9:00.12).

Lemar took one of the legs of the winning Bismarck relay in the 800, and was joined by Hudson Schroeder, Drew Henriksen, and Dash Ohlsen, all of whom are likely to play big roles in Bismarck success this season.

Lemar was fourth in the triple jump in the only other event he participated in on Tuesday, as he was scratched from a scheduled chance to compete in the 200-meter dash.

"Indoor meets are always different because of the shorter track and tighter turns," Lemar said. "I'd rather have a meet than a practice, we like to compete more than practice, so I think most of us still like (the indoor meets)."

Bismarck dropped out of the top spot for the first time this season, finishing third with 123 points.

While not the result Lemar and teammates would have liked, there were far fewer Bismarck runners competing than there were last Friday, as everybody is still finding their sea legs in the new season.

"Still getting into the swing of things and getting in shape," Lemar said. "You are running faster here than in basketball, and you have to be able to maintain it. It's different getting your legs back into running form, so we have to make every practice count."

"Century is solid with good jumpers and sprinters, and Legacy has very good sprinters and throwers, so they'll be good. Fargo South has some mid-distance kids that will be tough."

With the local facilities cleared of snow, only cold temperatures are holding teams from outdoor competitions. There is hope that the weather may improve enough for an outdoor meet to take place next week.

At the moment, the Karlgaard Meet is scheduled for Thursday, April 6 at the Community Bowl. Much of the West Region is expected to be there, if it happens.

"The track is cleared, field is cleared, we're hoping for it to warm up next week so we can get some training in," Clements said. "Hopefully we see some melt and the temperature rise a bit and we can get out more. We're hoping to have a competition next week that we can continue learning more about our team."