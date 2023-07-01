North Dakota has a quiet but lengthy history of athletes competing and succeeding on the national stage when given the opportunity.

That opportunity was given to four of Bismarck's best prep sprinters in mid-June at the Nike Outdoor Nationals meet at the University of Oregon.

Competing against a wide-ranging number of opponents, Bismarck Legacy's Dylan McGlothlin, Talen Farland, Nathan Mathern and Reece Snow announced themselves as among the fastest prep runners in the nation.

"For all the hard work and time they put in, starting in probably November and all the way through the season, the culmination of winning two relays at Nike Outdoor Nationals was the perfect ending to three of theirs career and the end of Reece's junior season," Legacy track coach Chris Clements said. "It's exciting to see how much hard work they put in along with their talent and what things are possible when you do work hard."

Even before the foursome excelled in Oregon or capped their North Dakota high school careers with eight top-three medals -- four golds, three silvers, one bronze -- at the 2023 North Dakota state track and field meet in Bismarck, they traveled east to Boston for the New Balance Indoor Nationals meet.

While there, the foursome, as they did in Oregon, competed under the Central Dakota Resilience banner, a requirement for competition in certain national meets, which carried over into their Oregon trip.

"The kids chose to run for Central Dakota Resilience because they had to run for a club and not under their high school," Clements said. "That option was available to them, and that's what they chose to do."

Legacy's foursome put their names out there as contenders with an excellent prelims time of 1:27.58 in the 800 relay, but a minor drop back in time in the finals (1:27.63, five-hundreths of a second slower) was enough for four teams to jump them and they finished fifth.

"They did a lot of the prep work for the indoor meet on their own, which was a tribute to their hard work and dedication for what they wanted out of their season," Clements said. "It's a little different, running indoor compared to outdoor, because it's a shorter track."

As he would in Oregon, McGlothlin took it upon himself to run an extra event more than his companions at the New Balance meet, taking part in the 200-meter prelims and taking 30th among 75 runners.

"Dylan is the type of kid who wants to compete at a high level against the best competition he can compete with," Clements said. "He takes every challenge and runs with it."

Farland, Mathern, McGlothlin and Snow then returned to Bismarck and, with Farland, Mathern and McGlothlin in their final season working with Clements, had a season for the ages.

They set multiple North Dakota records at meets both in and out of the state in the abbreviated spring sports season, taking full advantage of their opportunities whenever they were able to get outdoors.

With the Nike Outdoor Nationals meet taking place from June 15-18, the team had a little time to rest and recover from the state meet.

They used the time to build up their skills in the 800 relay, which due to event limitations at the North Dakota state meet only Snow and Mathern had been able to run in.

"Leading up to Nike Outdoor Nationals, they practiced probably four times a week," Clements said. "They had a few days off after the state meet, then they got started again about a week later and had some really good practices.

"They were excited to go, and they had good practices leading into it, and they performed really well."

The work on the 800 paid off.

"They ran really well in the relays out there," Clements said. "Running on a big stage like Hayward Field is no small feat. They knew what they were capable of, but it goes back to what they did for training leading up to it.

"It would have been great to see all four of them run (the 800) at the state meet, but when you're trying to win a state title, you have to break guys up and run them in individual events to maximize your points."

Setting a new Hayward Field record with a first-place finish in a time of 1:24.74 (the previous record was set by a New York team in a time of 1:26.36), along with a first-place finish in the 400 relay in a time of 41.42 -- both of which are new state records for a North Dakota team if they were to be run at the state meet -- Legacy's sprinters went out in style.

"One of their goals after the state meet was actually how well they could run those two relays," Clements said. "That's an incredible time for that (800) relay."

Adding a little extra bit of home competition to Legacy's foursome, Bismarck High also had relay squads running in the 400 and 800, and they, as they and Century had during the regular season, helped push Legacy's runners forward.

The Demons team of Deegan Staudinger, Jeran McNichols, Drew Henriksen and Hudson Schroeder took fourth in the 400 (42.57) and ninth in the 800 (1:30.11).

"Any time you have North Dakota kids competing at a high level on a big stage like that, it's exciting to see."

Individually, all four of Farland, Mathern, McGlothlin and Snow competed in the 200 dash, with McGlothlin being the only one to crack the finals roster, where he placed sixth in a time of 21.68.

McGlothlin also ran the 400, earning another top-10 finish (ninth) with a time of 48.25.

"I watched them throughout the meet on the live stream and I was texting with them," Clements said. "I told them how proud of them we were and it was really exciting for them to put together great relays."

While Clements says goodbye to Farland, Mathern and McGlothlin, who move on to college, he still has another year with Snow as one of the top sprinters in the state.

That prospect has him thrilled.

"Reece will step into that leadership piece, and we also have some young kids that are talented as well," Clements said. "Hopefully they'll be competing well every day in practice to make each other better."