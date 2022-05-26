Hazen's Busche, DLB's Hanson win 3,200-meter titles

After weeks of delays, postponements and scheduling nightmares, the state track meet got underway Thursday at the Community Bowl.

Bright blue skies, sunshine and 70-degree temperatures greeted the athletes who gathered for the first time ever under the new three-day format designed to allow athletes more time to recover between events.

Hazen senior Ian Busche and Des Lacs-Burlington eighth-grader Brynn Hanson are happy to have some time built into the schedule under the new format after posting impressive wins in the only track event decided on Thursday – the 3,200 meters.

Busche set a personal record and blew away the school record with a winning 9:38.71. Hanson took the lead late and defended her state title in 11:44.20, which was 16 seconds faster than her best qualifying mark. On a rare warm day, no less.

“It was tough. But you have to get over that mental block,” Hanson said. “You just have to be able to push through it and finish.”

Hanson did that by fighting through.

“I like to (make a kick) at the 300 (meter) mark, but it’s hard when it’s so hot. It’s hard to breathe and keep going at the same pace,” she said.

Hatton-Northwood’s Jenna Soine set the pace early but was replaced up front by Annika Stroh of Sargent County after a 5:52 split halfway through the race. Hanson also moved past Soine and chased Stroh until just 300 meters remained, taking the lead running downwind before the third turn.

“I felt OK at the mile point. On lap 5 and 6 I was trying to push myself to stay with them,” Hanson said. “I knew that I needed to be right there with them to get them.”

Stroh finished second in 11:51.89.

Busche, meanwhile, made several adjustments during his race.

“It went completely against what I thought. I thought I was going to have to lead,” Busche said. “Coming into this race, I thought I was going to have to lead it from the gun, but we got out in 31 for the first 200, so we were cruising. I just set behind those two Bowman County guys (runner-up Caleb Sarsland and third place Austin Wanner)."

When the pace slowed and Busche had to break stride, he decided on the express lane and moved to the front, where he stayed. His winning time was three seconds better than Sarsland and nearly 11 seconds ahead of Wanner.

“It wasn’t what I planned but it still ended up like I wanted,” Busche said.

His time was a personal record by nine seconds and a school record by 12 seconds. Busche will run the mile on Friday in hopes of breaking a school record he set last week – which had previously stood since 1968.

The first Class B athlete to ever receive a medal on Thursday was Ellendale sophomore Kaylin Slivoskey, who won the high jump with a leap of 5-2. She came into the meet tied for the top spot in qualifying with Janikka Miller of Rugby, both of whom cleared 5-3. Miller finished tied for second with a jump of 5-1.

It was one of four field event finals settled on the day.

In the boys’ high jump, Kindred’s Paul Olson won with a leap of 6-6, clearing the bar on his first try to win over teammate Jaiden Peraza, who also cleared 6-6 but did so on his third try.

Another Viking took first in the shot put, giving the team 29 points and the first-day team lead.

Kindred’s Jack Packer won the discus, his first state title, with a personal best 164-0 on his third throw of the prelims. He was surprised by the distance he got.

“I came out with a PR, which I’m happy about,” Packer said. “Actually, I thought (the throw) was one of my bad ones. It came off my middle finger and it’s supposed to come off my index finger.”

Packer is ranked first in the shot heading into that event today.

Bowman County’s Allison Hoff tossed a winning 120-3 on her first throw of the discus to post the winning mark. That was nearly three feet better than her best qualifying mark.

MaKenna Brunmeier of Hazen was second with a 116-2, which she uncorked on her sixth throw. She came into the meet with the top qualifying mark of 125-2.

