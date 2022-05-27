Hazen's Busche adds mile run championship

Two days and three miles into his final state track meet at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck, Hazen senior Ian Busche is right where he thought he might be.

On Friday, Busche ran his second technically sound race and pulled away to win the state championship in the mile run, setting a personal best and school record of 4:24.57. The win came on the heels of Busche’s equally impressive two-mile victory on Thursday.

Busche entered the meet with a state-best qualifying mark of 4:25.12. Pressure early in the race by runner-up Christian Brist of Hillsboro-Central Valley and a trio of Bowman County runners forced Busche to go to plan B again, just as he had done in the two mile.

“I was thinking that I was going to have to lead but there is always a guy who seems to get out and it was (Hillsboro-Central Valley’s) Christian Brist this time. And Caleb Sarsland moved in second place, so I just kinda dropped into third place,” Busche said.

Busche had chased Sarsland for a time in the 3,200 as well. He was content to do the same again for a while.

“The second lap was still about what I wanted, but the third lap started lagging so with about 500 (meters) left, I started making passes,” Busche said. “My biggest move was at about 300 and I just kind of held that.”

In fact, much of the fourth and final lap was a victory lap with Busche turning in a comfortable win.

“I wasn’t sure I’d be able to PR today but I closed pretty hard,” he said.

Sarsland ended up fifth in 4:32.69, just behind teammates Taylor Wanner (4:31.46) and Austin Wanner (4:30.12). Brist took second in 4:29.84.

Busche’s chase of a quad continues today in the 800 and 1,600 relay. He is ranked first in the 800 (1:57.08) and the Hazen 1,600 relay team is ranked first (3:30.43) as well.

Both Wanners and Sarsland came back in the 3,200 relay to earn the state title in a time of 8:12.18. Gavin Lambourn ran the other leg. Lisbon, with three of the four runners from last year’s state champion team (Boeden Greenley, Mike Nelson and Caeden Sweet) took second in 8:14.86. That time was nearly eight seconds better than their best qualifying time, but Bowman County shaved more than 10 seconds off its time.

Jack Packer led a trio of Kindred athletes to the podium in the shot put. Packer, the discus champion on Thursday, won the event with a heave of 58-5. Teammate Riley Sunram threw 54-4 for second and Blake Houska threw 51-3.5 for fifth. Grant County’s Kayedenn Rivinius was third with a 52-8.

Harvey-Wells County senior Alex Erickson won the long jump with a leap of 21-8.5. That mark was well off the best qualifying mark, but everyone struggled. New Rockford-Sheyenne’s Kaden Jensen was second at 21-8.25.

Hillsboro-Central Valley senior Parker Gallagher didn’t go as high as his best qualifying mark in pole vault on Friday, but he didn’t have it. His 13-0 was three inches better than runner-up Noah Mehus of Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg.

Three Kindred vaulters placed in pole vault. Carter Schmitz was the third-highest of Kindred qualifiers but took third with a 12-0. Jack Olson had a 12-0 to tie for fourth and Caleb Klabunde, who came in second best at qualifying, finished seventh.

