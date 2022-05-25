Hawkinson, Demons prepare for state

An 11-year championship run for Bismarck High in boys track and field ended in 2015, when Century won its first title.

Senior sprinter Dawson Hawkinson is at the forefront of Bismarck's latest attempt to reinstate its supremacy in the sport.

"It's been a blast, having gone through the other upperclassmen that have guided us," Hawkinson said. "Definitely had some good seniors when I was a freshman, and they motivated me. Izzy Olsen, I wanted to be like him, and I feel like I've succeeded. It's been a blast trying to chase him down and eventually reaching my goal.

"I lead our team through practice, through warm-ups, and I love to lead them through it. I love to push (my teammates), motivate them, and cheer them on when they're running their races. We have a great bond here at Bismarck High."

Hawkinson and the Demons came agonizingly close to beating Century at the West Region meet last weekend, taking second place with a team score of 173.5 to Century's 177.5.

Said position was in large part due to the efforts of Hawkinson in the sprinting events, as he won the 100, 200, and 400 before taking the second leg of Bismarck's second-place 4x100-meter relay team.

"The weather neutralizes everyone," Hawkinson said. "We do well in that weather, having ran in it before. We've always been close to beating (Century), and they've always been close to beating us, and we always go back and forth winning meets.

"To have the chance to take them down at state is a big honor."

With it being Hawkinson's final season at making a run at an individual state, not to mention team, title, Hawkinson and his coaches carefully planned out Hawkinson's limited event choices.

Despite the meet now being three days long, Hawkinson's appearances will remain a two-day effort, and they'll be busy days at that.

"It's been 13 good weeks, and I feel like we're ready for the state meet," Bismarck coach Jeremy Schroeder said. "Not only is Dawson ready, but Bismarck High is ready. I let Dawson have a little leeway in breaking down the scenarios and race plans and where he felt most comfortable competing and what would help our team most.

"Knowing he could win the 200 means it's tough to not run him in the 200, but also, we're trying to not wear him thin so it hurts his chances of winning a state championship in his other events. We figured out how many points we could score in those events, and if they were comparable, we knocked it down to three scenarios, and he decided on the one I decided on."

While his events are only on days two and three, Hawkinson and Schroeder are both in favor of the meet being three days.

"It's a big advantage for our field events and especially the (long-distance runners)," Hawkinson said. "In past years, we had Sean Korsmo getting burned out doing all of his events. Having the two-miler a day earlier is a big advantage for them so they can recover and get ready for the next races."

"It's a huge advantage for the distance runners, having one race each day, rather than doing multiple long races in a single day," Schroeder said. "It makes the triple or quadruple for them more feasible. I like the fact that we have field events on the first day, because it frees up some of our sprinters who are doing the long jump."

First up comes Hawkinson's running of the 100 meter dash, his admitted favorite event, where he will be running in the second heat.

Only Carson Hegerle of West Fargo enters the state meet with a faster seed time than Hawkinson, though in-town talent Dylan McGlothlin (Legacy, third), Nathan Mathern (Legacy, fifth), and teammate Hudson Schroeder (sixth) follow hot on his heels.

"It's been a ride and I've had good competition throughout the year, particularly from Legacy, they've always pushed me, especially last year with (Calob) Larson," Hawkinson said, referencing Legacy sprinter Calob Larson, who took first place in the 100, 200, and 400 dashes last year. "They've helped me better myself. Legacy has good depth in their sprinters, they've been neck and neck with me, but I think I'll come out on top.

"The 100 is an iconic race in track, so it would be nice to win that. The 100 is my favorite, because it's the iconic race in track, everyone knows it and loves to watch it."

Despite a winning time in the 200-meter dash at the West Region meet, Hawkinson will not be running that particular event.

That leaves McGlothlin as the presumptive favorite in the event, entering with a seed time of 21.85.

Hawkinson's second event Friday will instead be the 400-meter dash prelims, a race he enters as the favorite with a nine-hundredths of a second lead over second-seeded Carter Elde of Grand Forks Central.

"The 400 is a pretty hard race, but I'm pretty comfortable running those races close together like I did at WDA," Hawkinson said. "The 400 is a challenge and it feels good to win it. A lot of people try it and not a lot of people are good at it, so you get close with the runners that are good at it. It's good competition."

His third event on Friday will come later on in the day, as he will join his relay compatriots for the prelims of the 400 relay.

Bismarck enters the sprinting relay second behind Legacy in the seeding (42.41 for Legacy, 42.79 for the Demons), so Hawkinson's speed will be greatly appreciated.

"I try to stay calm and keep my composure," Hawkinson said. "I know if I run a good race, good things will come out of it. I can't let anything get to my head, especially the other sprinters."

With all three of his races Friday being prelims, it makes for a busy final day on Saturday for Bismarck and Hawkinson.

He'll run the 100 meter dash finals, follow it after the Hall of Fame Special Recognition presentation with the 400 meter dash, then run a back-to-back with the 400-meter relay finals and the 1600-meter relay that closes out the competition.

"I run the longest leg (in relays) to give us more of an advantage," Hawkinson said. "It helps us take down schools with bigger depth."

If the Demons want to stop the six-year streak of the other Bismarck teams taking the top spot, Hawkinson placing as high as possible in every event will be critical.

As Schroeder himself said, the Demons don't quite have the depth that teams like Century do, so high placements by their best athletes are more important than for another team that can overwhelm with numbers.

"Trying to maximize the amount of points you can score with a limited number of athletes is always a challenge," Schroeder said. "We have a lot of kids ranked high, but we don't have a lot of numbers, so for us to do well, we'll have to place high because we don't have the depth.

"I just hope we can all perform and I think we will. For us to be considered a contender is exciting and fun, and we're looking forward to the challenge."

Schroeder had plenty more to say about the importance of every athlete performing and how it might affect Bismarck's chances at a title.

"Even small things like the 4x2 making it to the final with three guys on it that weren't on our fastest team, and scoring two points there, our pole vaulters getting fourth place and eighth place," Schroeder said. "Every event we have someone qualified in is important, I don't place more important on one event or another.

"For us to have a chance to compete for a state title, everyone has to show up, whether they're showing up to try to win first or showing up to get one point in eighth place, every event is important. We have a ninth grader who will be running on our 4x2, and if you told me at the beginning of the year he'd be on our 4x2, I wouldn't have agreed with you. You never know who will help you at the state meet or who will be there at the end. That's why we give everyone an opportunity to see what they can do and how they can help us in the end."

The track and field tournament, which takes place at the MDU Community Bowl, opens this afternoon with the first session of field events getting underway at 4:30 p.m.

The first track event, the 800 meter relay prelims, is scheduled for a 6:15 p.m. starting time after the Parade of Athletes, which begins at 5:30 p.m.

