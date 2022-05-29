Harvey-Wells County's Thorsons win hurdle crowns

The only thing Madden Thorson likes more than winning is watching his younger brother win. That’s why the 2021 state 300 hurdles champion from Harvey-Wells County was there to throw Tallen Thorson into a bear hug at the conclusion of that event Saturday at the State Track Meet in Bismarck.

Had things gone according to plan, they both would have run the race, like they did in going 1-2 in the 110 hurdles at the MDU Resources Community Bowl. Instead, they each settled for a win.

Senior Madden Thorson, the defending state 300 hurdles champion, came into the meet with the fastest qualifying time. But he was disqualified in the prelims when he was ruled to have not pulled his trail leg completely over a hurdle on the corner. That left him unable to defend his title.

"I don’t know how to explain it," Tallen said. "I was angry for him. I wanted to get it for him."

The freshman outran Southern McLean’s John Marshall to the finish line, notching a 41.05 and his first state title. Madden was there to greet him.

"I’m so happy for him. He deserves it," Madden said. "I was so happy."

The two faced off head to head in the 110 hurdles. Running in adjacent lanes, Madden posted a 15.41 and Tallen a 16.08 to finish first and second.

"It felt great," said Madden, who had his appendix removed just nine days before Saturday’s finals. "It wasn’t the time I wanted but it’s the time I got. At least I came out on top."

Madden took fourth in the 200 in a time of 22.85. Finishing just in front of him was Beulah’s Kevin Gilmore, whose unorthodox starting style may not have helped, but did not hurt, his 100 meter finals.

Gilmore’s standing start in the short sprint isn’t seen often; neither is a winner coming out of lane 2. But the senior earned his first state title in 11.51, just ahead of Central Cass’s Frosty Wisnewski, who ran an 11.52.

"I was put in lane 2, so I knew I would have some catching up to do and the wind was bad," Gilmore said. "I had a really good start. Most of the time, when I start I lean back first because I don’t use blocks. I haven’t really learned how to do it. When I first started using them, I always stood up right away."

Meanwhile, Hazen’s Ian Busche finished off his quadruple with a pair of wins on the track. Busche, who already had titles in the 3,200 and 1,600 over the meet’s first two days, added a third open win in the 800 and ran the second leg on the winning 1,600 relay team. Busche turned in a 1:56.71, again outrunning Bowman County challengers. Bowman County’s Taylor Wanner was second in 1:58.85 and Austin Wanner third in 2:00.08. The Wanners, Caleb Sarsland and Gavin Lambourn won the 3,200 relay in 8:12.18.

Busche’s 1,600 relay team held off Lisbon while posting a 3:28.03, just over two seconds better than the Lisbon Broncos.

Kindred coasted to the team championship with 125.5 points. Bowman County was second with 95, followed by Harvey-Wells County with 66, Central Cass with 59 and Hazen with 56 to round out the top five.

The Vikings won five events. Jack Packer took home first in the discus (164-0) and shot put (58-5); Paul Olson won the high jump (6-6) and 400 (49.98); and Jaiden Peraza won the 200 meters (22:77).

Central Cass picked up wins in the two short relays. Will Ellison, Jake Deutsch, Isaac Wisnewski and Frosty Wisnewski posted a 44.10 in the 400 relay and Ellison, Issac and Frosty Wisnewski and Owen Wiersma won the 800 relay in 1:31.89.

Harvey-Wells County’s Alex Erickson jumped 42-3 to earn the triple jump title. He also won the long jump on Friday. His leap was about four inches better than Des Lacs-Burlington’s Jaylin Ross.

In the only other field event contested on Saturday, Levi Reis of Ellendale tossed the javelin 179-1. That was nearly eight feet better than his top qualifying mark and he needed it. Runner-up Peter Dryburgh of Hillsboro-Central Valley threw 173-6.

