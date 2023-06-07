Kennedy Harter's brothers have been a big part of her drive to succeed.

With her senior year at Kidder County entering the rear-view mirror -- only the 2023 Lions All-Star Basketball games remain on her schedule for high school events -- Harter feels she's at the top of the sibling rivalry.

"We always fight over whoever is the most successful sibling, but I've got the proof," Harter said. "That doesn't stop us from arguing about our accomplishments, though."

It's hard to argue against a five-year career in track and field which earned her the prestige of being the districts' first-ever signee to a Division I program when she inked on the dotted line to go to North Dakota State earlier this year.

"It was a difficult decision at first, with seeing all my options and debating whether I wanted to do basketball or track or both," Harter said. "When I visited NDSU, I knew I needed to go there, the coaching was my favorite and I was OK with letting basketball go, knowing I could always just shoot the ball around.

"North Dakota State has a wall of All-Americans, and that's a big motivator for me. I want to be up there some day."

Harter's track and field career started quietly in the 2018 season.

Drawn to the jumping events, in part due to pressure from brothers who also competed in the jumping events, Harter only advanced in the high jump, but that was still enough for her to dedicate herself to the sport.

"She was a typical seventh grader, she learned a lot and had some flashes of good things, things we knew we had to work on," Kidder County track and field coach Kasey Kallenbach said. "My philosophy is for kids to try things and figure out what they're good at, and she tried the jumping events and was good at all of them."

While she qualified for the state meet in her seventh-grade season, already an accomplishment, she was unable to clear a height in the high jump.

"I got more dedicated to track, because I realized it was what I wanted to do," Harter said. "My brothers and a lot of my teammates were jumpers, so I got thrown into the mix and asked to try it, and I had to beat my brothers -- they were always motivation."

Success found her quickly the next year, as Harter was a rare eighth-grade champion in an event, the event that would eventually lead her to the Bison -- triple jump.

"When she came back for her eighth grade year, she went to two junior high meets and my junior high coach came to me and told me she was beating everybody by eight to 10 feet in the triple jump," Kallenbach said. "We brought her to a large portion of the varsity schedule, and she did really well."

In fact, that state meet was the first of two Harter would compete in against a future teammate at NDSU, Makenna Vollmer of Harvey-Wells County.

In 2019, Harter won the title while Vollmer was third. In 2021, the two finished first and second, with Vollmer holding the closest of the four runner-up marks by Harter's challengers.

"My eighth grade year, that was one that was the most emotional for me," Harter said. "I was competing against my future teammate Makenna, she was from Harvey-Wells County, but knowing I was the youngest there, that was fun. I had some tears after that win."

The year that could have provided a five-peat to Harter, her freshman year, was a year that all senior track and field athletes this season remember well: the year of COVID.

"If anything, that year made me more excited, because I was still doing my track workouts because I was hoping we'd have a season," Harter said. "I was still running and preparing just in case we did have a meet, but since we didn't have a season, it still paid off for me to get that work in."

"That was a difficult situation for everybody, and we were going into the season with the hope that we'd be able to come out of the restrictions," Kallenbach said. "When the season ended up not happening, it was a bummer for me as a coach, and that's tough because those early years are an important part of the process for the girls.

"When we missed that year, that might have made things not go as smoothly next year, and we were a little concerned that she missed out on that development, but to her credit, she came in her sophomore year and picked up right where she left off after just a week of practice, which was a real testament to her natural athletic ability."

As good as Harter got as quickly as she got, there was also a much-needed development from Kallenbach as a coach to be able to teach Harter properly.

"When Kennedy started, I'd been coaching for four or five years, and didn't know a lot about jumps, but when you get a girl like her who shows moments and flashes of being good, you are forced to learn quickly," Kallenbach said. "We dove in hard, went to coaching clinics, talked to a lot of coaches, and learned as much as we could to help her."

While Kallenbach himself doesn't like to use the word to describe Harter's performance over the years, it's hard to call the soon-to-be Bison anything other than dominant.

"She didn't always place where she wanted to in the long and high jumps, but in the five years she was in triple jump, when she was in the event and actually jumped, she was only beaten one time," Kallenbach said. "She was only not in first place in that event one time in her entire career."

Harter's most dominant performance at state in the triple jump was, depending on who or what you ask, likely her junior year.

While not her farthest jump in the state meet -- that honor went to her mark of 37 feet, 6 inches in her eighth grade meet -- Harter had her widest margin of victory over the runner-up in the event, that year being Rugby freshman Ashley Martodam.

Harter beat Martodam by nearly two feet, with Harter's best attempt being 37 feet, 3.75 inches and Martodam only managing a 35-06.25.

"Kennedy created a level of expectation for herself and from us, where if she doesn't have a big gap, she gets on herself," Kallenbach said. "In an event like that, a foot of separation between the winner and the runner-up isn't heard of very often. To have her do that, and do it for four competitive seasons, might be the most impressive thing she's done.

"When she popped off a 37-foot jump at state, you know the other girls that are jumping know they have to do everything perfectly to even have a shot of getting that far."

The jumping events have always been a tough battle for Harter to fight through, as they are often run in such a way that it's hard for athletes in normal meets to get a break between events.

That can tax athletes even at Harter's level.

"There are times when she'd compete in all three events (in a meet) and by the time long jump rolled around, that's usually the last event, her legs would be dead tired," Kallenbach said. "Even with that, she'd still be jumping 17 feet in long jump, so I'd say she did a good job of handling how things were thrown at her."

Despite that taxing schedule, one day in particular this season was a high point for Harter.

Not only did she get into the 17 feet range in the long jump, she also set a personal record in both the triple jump (38 feet, 3 inches) and the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches).

"We went all the way to Bowman that day for that meet, and that ended up being one of the nicest days all year we had for a track meet," Kallenbach said. "We'd been completely inside for practice before then and still had about two feet of snow on the ground here in Steele, so we went in with the mindset of being happy to get three good jumps out of the day.

"That made us feel like we had a good chance of doing things this year, but then the weather set us back a few weeks."

There was a solid reason behind Harter's improvement in the high jump her senior year, an event that had frustrated her in the past.

"We got a new high jump coach this year," Harter said. "That helped me get a high jump personal record."

"We got a new coach on staff that came in with a fresh perspective for her," Kallenbach said. "It just wasn't working with myself and our other assistant coach, and the new approach clicked with her."

When the state meet rolled around last month, Harter went in looking for the four-peat, while hoping to break onto the top of the podium in the other two events.

She didn't quite accomplish that, but she didn't let that weigh her down when going for the title in triple jump, her final event of the meet.

"I didn't do my best in long jump this year, but I just came back the next day ready to go," Harter said. "High jump wasn't great for me, but it's usually been right after triple jump, and that was hard, having to do triple jump and then running across to do high jump."

On her third attempt of the prelims, Harter hit upon her title leap of 37 feet, 2 inches, beating Kylie Simpson of Bottineau by nearly a foot and a half (35-10.50).

"That was a moment I've been working for," Harter said. "It was a good feeling to have it happen."

It wasn't the last award win for the senior that day.

At the conclusion of the events, Harter was named Class B girls track and field senior athlete of the year.

"That was a surprise for me, but the hard work I put in over the years paid off for that," Harter said. "That was fun and exciting."

"I was happy for her, because in the back of my mind I thought she had a shot of winning it because of how well she had done in the triple jump the past few years," Kallenbach said. "She had a hold on that event the last few years. That was the cherry on top of everything she'd achieved."

While her greatest successes came in track and field, Harter was a three-sport athlete in high school, and had some enjoyable experiences playing volleyball and basketball for the Wolves.

"We've always had fun in volleyball, even when we weren't the best team out there," Harter said. "We improved every year and enjoyed it a lot. We were pretty successful most years in basketball, we went to state and took sixth one year, and it was definitely fun. It was hard for me to choose which sport to do in college."

Harter will be missed by Kallenbach and the other Kidder County coaches, not just for her ability to win events, but for her ability to serve as basically an extra assistant coach.

"She's been a solid piece of our program, not just on the girls side, but the boys side as well, because she's been an excellent teacher for everybody, even in other events," Kallenbach said. "I could trust her to take jumpers or sprinters and do things with them and she would do it as well as any coach we'd have on staff.

"She's developed into an integral part of our program and we're going to miss her."